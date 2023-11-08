No. 3 Texas volleyball swept by Kansas State, breaking 13-match win streak

No. 3 Texas women's volleyball suffered its first conference loss of the season Wednesday night, falling 3-0 on the road at Kansas State.

The dominance stemmed from KSU's offense as the Wildcats hit .351 as a team, besting Texas which hit just .246.

Aliyah Carter had 20 kills for Kansas State, leading all players by a wide margin. Her setter, Izzy Sculczewski had an excellent game, with 31 assists and six digs. The Wildcats' libero, Mackenzie Morris, had 20 digs, and was a big reason for Texas' offensive struggles.

Texas was close in all three sets, losing 25-22, 25-22 and 25-21, but the Longhorns couldn't overcome their 11 service errors and slow starts to each set.

Texas will close the regular season with four straight games against unranked opponents before beginning postseason play. Kansas State has the weekend off but will head to Texas Tech on November 17 and 18 for two games against the Red Raiders.