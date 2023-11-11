Trending:

Maya Ellison | NCAA.com | November 16, 2023

We're tracking all 32 automatic qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA women's volleyball tournament

Cinematic recap of the 2022 NCAA volleyball championship

The 2023 DI women's volleyball tournament is approaching, and 32 teams are set to automatically qualify (AQ) from each of the 32 conferences, making up half of the championship field.

The 2023 selections will be announced during a selection show at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26, which will air on ESPN for the first time.

Visit ncaa.com to follow live tournament updates.

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. 

CONFERENCE Automatic Qualifier Schedule Location
America East   Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 18		 Baltimore, Md.
Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Host: UMBC
American Athletic   N/A N/A
Atlantic Coast   N/A N/A
Atlantic Sun  

Quarterfinals: Nov. 16
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 18

 Forth Myers, Fla. 
Alico Arena
Host: Florida Gulf Coast University
Atlantic 10   First Round: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 Davidson, N.C.
Belk Arena
Host: Davidson
Big East   First Round: Nov. 22
Semifinals: Nov. 24
Championship: Nov. 25		 Milwaukee, Wis.
Al McGuire Arena
Host: Marquette University
Big Sky   Quarterfinals: Nov. 22
Semifinals: Nov. 23
Championship: Nov. 24		 Greeley, Colo.
Bank of Colorado Arena
Host: University of Northern Colorado
Big South   Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 High Point, N.C.
Millis Athletic Center
Host: High Point University
Big Ten   N/A  
Big 12 Texas N/A  
Big West   N/A  
Coastal Athletic  

First round: Nov. 16
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 18

 SECU Arena
Towson, Md.
Host: Towson University
Conference USA   Quarterfinals: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 Lynchburg, Va.
Liberty Arena
Host: Liberty
Horizon   Quarterfinals: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 Dayton, Ohio
C.J. McLin Gymnasium
Host: Wright State
Ivy   Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 18		 New Haven, Conn.
Payne Whitney Gymnasium
Host: Yale
Mid-American   Quarterfinals: Nov. 18
Semifinals: Nov. 19
Championship: Nov. 20

Kalamazoo, Mich.
Read Fieldhouse
Host: Western Michigan University
Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference   Quarterfinals: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 Fairfield, Conn.
Leo D. Mahoney Arena
Host: Fairfield University
MEAC   Quarterfinals: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19

Dover, Del.
Memorial Hall
Host: Delaware State University
Missouri Valley   Quarterfinals: Nov. 19-20
Semifinals: Nov. 21
Championship: Nov. 22		 Springfield, Mo. 
Meeks Family Fieldhouse
Host: Missouri State
Mountain West   Quarterfinals: Nov. 22
Semifinals: Nov. 23
Championship: Nov. 24		 Las Vegas, Nev.
COX Pavilion 
Host: University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Northeast   Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 18

Fairfield, Conn.
William H Pitt Athletic & Convocation Center
Host: Sacred Heart
Ohio Valley   Nov. 19-25 TBD
Pac-12   N/A N/A
Patriot   Quarterfinals: Nov. 14
Semifinals: Nov. 17
Championship: Nov. 19

Hamilton, N.Y.
William A. Reid Athletic Center
Host: Colgate University
SEC   N/A N/A
SoCon   First round: Nov. 14
Quarterfinals: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 Spartanburg, N.C.
Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
Host: Wofford
 
Southland   First round: Nov. 16
Quarterfinals: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19

Corpus Christi, Texas
Dugan Wellness Center
Host: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
SWAC   Quarterfinals: Nov. 17
Semifinals: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 Prairie View, Texas
William Nicks Building
Host: Prairie View A&M University
Summit   Quarterfinals: Nov. 19
Semifinals: Nov. 20
Championship: Nov. 21		 Vermillion, S.D.
Sanford Coyote Sports Center
Host: University of South Dakota
Sun Belt   Match 1-2: Nov. 15
Match 3-6: Nov. 16
Match 7-10: Nov. 17
Match 11-12: Nov. 18
Championship: Nov. 19		 Foley, Ala.
Foley Events Center
WAC   Nov. 16-18 Orem, Utah
Lockhart Arena
Host: Utah Valley
West Coast Pepperdine N/A N/A 

