NCAA Division III women's volleyball championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Roberts Pavilion in Claremont, California, with Claremont-Mudd-Scripps serving as host.

42 conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2023-24, there was one Pool B berth, which consists of independent schools, for this year’s championship. The final 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (42):

Conference Team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Altoona American Rivers Conference Coe American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury Commonwealth Coast Conference Wentworth College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Park Empire 8 Alfred Great Northeast Athletic Conference Lasell Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Juaniata Liberty League Ithaca Little East Conference Massachusetts Dartmouth Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Eastern University Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Cornell College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Asolphis New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (Connecticut) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference Ramapo North Atlantic Conference Eastern Nazarene North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Edgewood Northwest Conference Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Bethany (West Virginia) Skyline Conference Manhattanville Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland United East Conference Gallaudet University Athletic Association New York University Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern St-Paul USA South Athletic Conference Meredith Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater

Pool B Berths (1):

Covenant

Pool C Berths (21):

Babson

Calvin

Carnegie Mellon

Case Western Reserve

Christopher Newport

Emory

Gettysburg

La Verne

Mary Washington

Middlebury

Millikin

Mount St. Joseph

Mount Union

Springfield

St. Olaf

Stevenson

Tufts

Washington University in St. Louis

Williams

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

Mount Berry, Georgia – Berry, host

Mt. Vernon, Iowa – Cornell College, host

Holland, Michigan – Hope, host

Ithaca, New York – Ithaca, host

Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins, host

Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – Juniata, host

Cambridge, Massachusetts – MIT, host

Oshkosh, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Oshkosh, host

Regional competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at all sites.

In the 2022 final, Juniata defeated Trinity (Texas) to win its third NCAA volleyball championship in school history.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to ncaa.com.