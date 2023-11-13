Trending:

volleyball-women-d3 flag

NCAA | November 13, 2023

NCAA Division III women's volleyball championship selections

DIII women's volleyball: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Roberts Pavilion in Claremont, California, with Claremont-Mudd-Scripps serving as host.

42 conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2023-24, there was one Pool B berth, which consists of independent schools, for this year’s championship. The final 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions.  

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (42):

Conference Team
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Altoona
American Rivers Conference Coe
American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist
Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia)
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury
Commonwealth Coast Conference Wentworth
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Park
Empire 8 Alfred
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Lasell
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Juaniata
Liberty League Ithaca
Little East Conference Massachusetts Dartmouth
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference  Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association  Hope
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Eastern University
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Conference Cornell College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Asolphis
New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (Connecticut)
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference Ramapo
North Atlantic Conference Eastern Nazarene
North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Edgewood
Northwest Conference Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
Presidents' Athletic Conference Bethany (West Virginia)
Skyline Conference Manhattanville
Southern Athletic Association Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
United East Conference Gallaudet 
University Athletic Association New York University
Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern St-Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Meredith
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater

Pool B Berths (1):

  • Covenant

Pool C Berths (21):

  • Babson
  • Calvin
  • Carnegie Mellon
  • Case Western Reserve
  • Christopher Newport
  • Emory
  • Gettysburg
  • La Verne
  • Mary Washington
  • Middlebury
  • Millikin
  • Mount St. Joseph
  • Mount Union
  • Springfield
  • St. Olaf
  • Stevenson
  • Tufts
  • Washington University in St. Louis
  • Williams
  • Wisconsin-Oshkosh
  • Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

  • Mount Berry, Georgia – Berry, host
  • Mt. Vernon, Iowa – Cornell College, host
  • Holland, Michigan – Hope, host
  • Ithaca, New York – Ithaca, host
  • Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins, host
  • Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – Juniata, host
  • Cambridge, Massachusetts – MIT, host
  • Oshkosh, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Oshkosh, host

Regional competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at all sites.

In the 2022 final, Juniata defeated Trinity (Texas) to win its third NCAA volleyball championship in school history.  

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to ncaa.com.

