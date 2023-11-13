NCAA Division III women's volleyball championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.
The championship will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Roberts Pavilion in Claremont, California, with Claremont-Mudd-Scripps serving as host.
42 conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2023-24, there was one Pool B berth, which consists of independent schools, for this year’s championship. The final 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions.
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (42):
|Conference
|Team
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Penn State-Altoona
|American Rivers Conference
|Coe
|American Southwest Conference
|East Texas Baptist
|Atlantic East Conference
|Marymount (Virginia)
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Hunter
|Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference
|Salisbury
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Wentworth
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|North Park
|Empire 8
|Alfred
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Lasell
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Juaniata
|Liberty League
|Ithaca
|Little East Conference
|Massachusetts Dartmouth
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Framingham State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Hope
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Eastern University
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Midwest Conference
|Cornell College
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Gustavus Asolphis
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Wesleyan (Connecticut)
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|MIT
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Ramapo
|North Atlantic Conference
|Eastern Nazarene
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Wittenberg
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Edgewood
|Northwest Conference
|Otterbein
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Washington and Lee
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Bethany (West Virginia)
|Skyline Conference
|Manhattanville
|Southern Athletic Association
|Berry
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Texas)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Greenville
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|SUNY Cortland
|United East Conference
|Gallaudet
|University Athletic Association
|New York University
|Upper Midwest Conference
|Northwestern St-Paul
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Meredith
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
Pool B Berths (1):
- Covenant
Pool C Berths (21):
- Babson
- Calvin
- Carnegie Mellon
- Case Western Reserve
- Christopher Newport
- Emory
- Gettysburg
- La Verne
- Mary Washington
- Middlebury
- Millikin
- Mount St. Joseph
- Mount Union
- Springfield
- St. Olaf
- Stevenson
- Tufts
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Williams
- Wisconsin-Oshkosh
- Wisconsin-Stevens Point
The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:
- Mount Berry, Georgia – Berry, host
- Mt. Vernon, Iowa – Cornell College, host
- Holland, Michigan – Hope, host
- Ithaca, New York – Ithaca, host
- Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins, host
- Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – Juniata, host
- Cambridge, Massachusetts – MIT, host
- Oshkosh, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Oshkosh, host
Regional competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at all sites.
In the 2022 final, Juniata defeated Trinity (Texas) to win its third NCAA volleyball championship in school history.
For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to ncaa.com.