2023 DIII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship is here. The selections were chosen on Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET, and regionals begin on Thursday, Nov. 16. See the full list of selections here.

The championship field consists of 64 teams in a single-elimination tournament. Forty-two of these spots were awarded to automatic qualifiers that won their conference, while the remaining 22 spots were given to at-large teams chosen by the NCAA Selection Committee.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division III women's volleyball tournament:

NCAA Division III women's volleyball championship schedule

First round - Thursday, Nov. 16 (all times ET):

Second round: Friday, Nov. 17

Third Round: Saturday, Nov. 18

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 30

Championship: Saturday, Dec. 2

NCAA Division III women's volleyball bracket

Interactive bracket | View as a PDF

DIII women's volleyball championship history