NCAA.com | November 26, 2023

2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, how to watch

Committee chair breaks down the 2023 NCAA women's volleyball bracket

The 2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship semifinals and finals are Dec. 14 and 17 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. 

➡️ See the full interactive bracket here

Here's the schedule by round:

  • First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3
  • Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
  • National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC

First round matches (ET)

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket

2023 DI women's volleyball championship full bracket

The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.

Texas will enter the 2023 season as the defending champion after beating Louisville in the 2022 championship game in Omaha. NCAA.com was live in Omaha to provide rolling, live updates during the tournament here

2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket

You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.

Final DI women's volleyball bracket

Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships. 

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP  DATES AND SITES
Year City Venue Dates Host
2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 
2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Texas (28-1) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Louisville Omaha
2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

