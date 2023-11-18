2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, how to watch

The 2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship semifinals and finals are Dec. 14 and 17 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

➡️ See the full interactive bracket here

Here's the schedule by round:

First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3 Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9

Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14

Thursday, Dec. 14 National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC

First round matches (ET)

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket

The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.

Texas will enter the 2023 season as the defending champion after beating Louisville in the 2022 championship game in Omaha. NCAA.com was live in Omaha to provide rolling, live updates during the tournament here.

2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket

You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.

Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships.

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Championship history