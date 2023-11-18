2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, how to watch

The 2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship semifinals and finals are Dec. 14 and 17 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Here's the schedule by round:
- First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3
- Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
- National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC
First round matches (ET)
Thursday, Nov. 30
- (7) Auburn vs. Western Michigan | 4 p.m.
- (5) Georgia Tech vs. South Alabama | 4:30 p.m.
- (6) Marquette vs. Eastern Illinois | 4:30 p.m.
- (7) James Madison vs. Baylor | 4:30 p.m.
- (7) SMU vs. Texas State | 5 p.m.
- (5) Penn State vs. Yale | 5:30 p.m.
- (8) UNI vs. Miami (FL) | 6 p.m.
- (2) Louisville vs. Wright State | 7 p.m.
- (2) Texas vs. Texas A&M | 7 p.m.
- (3) Purdue vs. Fairfield | 7 p.m.
- (4) Florida vs. FGCU | 7 p.m.
- (7) Iowa State vs. Hawai'i | 7 p.m.
- (2) Kentucky vs. Wofford | 7:30 p.m.
- (4) Kansas vs. Omaha | 8 p.m.
- (1) Wisconsin vs. Jackson State | 8:30 p.m.
- (2) Oregon vs. Southeastern Louisiana | 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1
- (8) Southern California vs. UMBC | 4 p.m.
- (6) Western Kentucky vs. Coastal Carolina | 4:30 p.m.
- (6) Utah State vs. Minnesota | 5 p.m.
- (6) Florida State vs. TCU | 5:30 p.m.
- (8) Missouri vs. Delaware | 5:30 p.m.
- (3) Tennessee vs. High Point | 6:30 p.m.
- (5) Arizona State vs. Georgia | 6:30 p.m.
- (1) Pittsburgh vs. Coppin State | 7 p.m.
- (5) Dayton vs. Pepperdine | 7 p.m.
- (3) Creighton vs. Colgate | 7:30 p.m.
- (8) Houston vs. UC Santa Barbra | 7:30 p.m.
- (1) Nebraska vs. LIU | 8 p.m.
- (3) Arkansas vs. SFA | 8 p.m.
- (4) BYU vs. Weber State | 9 p.m.
- (1) Stanford vs. Fresno State | 10 p.m.
- (4) Washington State vs. Grand Canyon | 10 p.m.
2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket
The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.
Texas will enter the 2023 season as the defending champion after beating Louisville in the 2022 championship game in Omaha. NCAA.com was live in Omaha to provide rolling, live updates during the tournament here.
2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket
Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships.
|DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES
|Year
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|2024
|Louisville, Ky.
|KFC YUM! Center
|Dec 19 & 21
|University of Louisville
|2025
|Kansas City, Mo.
|T-Mobile Center
|Dec 18 & 20
|Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Texas (28-1)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Louisville
|Omaha
|2021
|Wisconsin (31-3)
|Kelly Sheffield
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Columbus
|2020
|Kentucky (24-1)
|Craig Skinner
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha
|2019
|Stanford (30-4)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA