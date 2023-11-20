2023 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule

The 2023 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship began with selections on Nov. 20 and continues through the national championship game Dec. 9 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at the UPMC Events Center. Below you can find the full field of 64, as well as first-round matchups.

West Texas A&M is the defending champion after beating Concordia-St. Paul 3-1 in the 2022 title match, securing its fourth title in program history.

All games will be available to stream on NCAA.com, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google TV devices through NCAA Championships Pass — click or tap here to purchase access and stream games.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII women's volleyball championship (subject to change):

First round: Nov. 30

First round: Dec. 1

Second round: Dec. 1 - Dec. 2

Third round: Dec. 2 - Dec. 3

Quarterfinals are Dec. 7

Semifinals are Dec. 8

The national championship match is Dec. 9

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the 2023 DII women's volleyball bracket | Printable bracket

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 7-9, at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. The eight advancing teams to the final site will be seeded by the Division II Women's Volleyball Committee after completion of the regionals. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.

Championship history