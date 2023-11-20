2023 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule

The 2023 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship began with selections on Nov. 20 and continues through the national championship game Dec. 9 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at the UPMC Events Center. Below you can find the full field of 64, as well as first-round matchups.
West Texas A&M is the defending champion after beating Concordia-St. Paul 3-1 in the 2022 title match, securing its fourth title in program history.
All games will be available to stream on NCAA.com, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google TV devices through NCAA Championships Pass — click or tap here to purchase access and stream games.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII women's volleyball championship (subject to change):
- First round: Nov. 30
- First round: Dec. 1
- Second round: Dec. 1 - Dec. 2
- Third round: Dec. 2 - Dec. 3
- Quarterfinals are Dec. 7
- Semifinals are Dec. 8
- The national championship match is Dec. 9
BRACKET: Click or tap here for the 2023 DII women's volleyball bracket | Printable bracket
Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 7-9, at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. The eight advancing teams to the final site will be seeded by the Division II Women's Volleyball Committee after completion of the regionals. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.
Championship history
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|West Texas A&M (33-4)
|Kendra Potts
|3-1
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Seattle, Wash.
|2021
|Tampa (34-2)
|Chris Catanach
|3-0
|Washburn
|Tampa, FL.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Cal State San Bernardino (33-0)
|Kim Cherniss
|3-1
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Denver, Co.
|2018
|Tampa (33-4)
|Chris Catanach
|3-2
|Western Washington
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Florida Southern
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2016
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Alaska Anchorage
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|Wheeling Jesuit (39-4)
|Christy Benner
|3-0
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Tampa (33-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-0
|S'west Minnesota State
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Concordia-St. Paul (35-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|BYU-Hawaii
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2012
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Tampa
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2011
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-2)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2010
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Tampa
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-0)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|West Texas A&M
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2008
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-1)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2007
|Concordia-St. Paul (36-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Western Washington
|Washburn
|2006
|Tampa (35-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-1
|North Alabama
|West Florida
|2005
|Grand Valley State (32-1)
|Deanne Scanlon
|3-1
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2004
|Barry (34-1)
|Dave Nichols
|3-1
|Truman
|Barry
|2003
|North Alabama (33-7)
|Matt Peck
|3-0
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii (27-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Truman
|West Texas A&M
|2001
|Barry (32-2)
|Dave Nichols
|3-0
|South Dakota State
|Grand Valley State
|2000
|Hawaii Pacific (28-0)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-0
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Augustana (S.D.)
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii (30-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Tampa
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1998
|Hawaii Pacific (31-5)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-1
|North Dakota State
|Kissimmee, Fla.
|1997
|West Texas A&M (37-1)
|Debbie Hendricks
|3-2
|Barry
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1996
|Nebraska-Omaha (35-2)
|Rose Shires
|3-2
|Tampa
|Central Missouri
|1995
|Barry (34-2)
|Leonid Yelin
|3-1
|Northern Michigan
|Barry
|1994
|Northern Michigan (32-4)
|Mark Rosen
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1993
|Northern Michigan (38-1)
|Jim Moore
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Northern Michigan
|1992
|Portland State (36-1)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-2
|Northern Michigan
|Portland State
|1991
|West Texas A&M (36-2)
|Jim Giacomazzi
|3-0
|Portland State
|West Texas A&M
|1990
|West Texas A&M (38-1)
|Kim Hudson
|3-0
|North Dakota State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield (21-15)
|David Rubio
|3-0
|Sacramento State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1988
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|North Dakota State
|1987
|Cal State Northridge (35-6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Central Missouri
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1986
|UC Riverside (29-7)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Sacramento State
|1985
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1984
|Portland State (33-4)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1983
|Cal State Northridge (30- 6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Portland State
|Florida Southern
|1982
|UC Riverside (31-5)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1981
|Sacramento State (28-6)
|Debby Colberg
|3-0
|Lewis
|UC Riverside