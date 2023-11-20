2023 NCAA Division II women’s volleyball championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 7-9, at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.

Atlantic Region Hosted by Gannon University (Erie, Pennsylvania) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 No. 1 Gannon (26-4) vs. No. 8 West Liberty (23-9) No. 2 Wheeling (25-7) vs. No. 7 Shaw (30-5) No. 3 Clarion (25-6) vs. No. 6 West Virginia State (26-5) No. 4 Indiana (Pennsylvania) (21-10) vs. No. 5 Pittsburgh-Johnstown (19-11) Central Region Hosted by Concordia University (St. Paul, Minnesota) – Nov. 30- Dec. 2 No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (28-2) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist (22-8) No. 2 Wayne State (Nebraska) (28-2) vs. No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (18-10) No. 3 Southwest Minnesota State (23-6) vs. No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney (28-5) No. 4 Central Missouri (24-7) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (22-8) East Region Hosted by Adelphi University (Garden City, New York) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 No. 1 Adelphi (25-6) vs. No. 8 Bridgeport (26-7) No. 2 New Haven (23-9) vs. No. 7 Mercy (14-8) No. 3 Bentley (22-6) vs. No. 6 Southern New Hampshire (13-12) No. 4 American International (16-10) vs. No. 5 Daemen (24-5) Midwest Region Hosted by University of Missouri-St. Louis (St. Louis, Missouri) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 No. 1 Missouri-St. Louis (30-1) vs. No. 8 Missouri S&T (18-10) No. 2 Ferris State (25-7) vs. No. 7 Hillsdale (27-6) No. 3 Lewis (26-6) vs. No. 6 Rockhurst (21-7) No. 4 Quincy (24-5) vs. No. 5 Grand Valley State (26-4) South Region Hosted by University of Tampa (Tampa, Florida) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 No. 1 Tampa (28-1) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (30-4) No. 2 Lynn (24-7) vs. No. 7 West Florida (25-7) No. 3 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (22-9) vs. No. 6 Nova Southeastern (19-10) No. 4 Eckerd (22-8) vs. No. 5 Florida Southern (20-9) Southeast Region Hosted by Wingate University (Wingate, North Carolina) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 No. 1 Wingate (27-3) vs. No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne (21-10) No. 2 Augusta University (27-4) vs. No. 7 Tusculum (22-6) No. 3 Lander (27-6) vs. No. 6 Emmanuel (Georgia) (22-10) No. 4 Anderson (South Carolina) (25-5) vs. No. 5 University of South Carolina Aiken (16-10) South Central Region Hosted by West Texas A&M University (Canyon, Texas) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 No. 1 West Texas A&M (28-3) vs. No. 8 UT Tyler (17-11) No. 2 Regis (Colorado) (23-6) vs. No. 7 Angelo State (23-7) No. 3 Metropolitan State University of Denver (23-6) vs. No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (21-10) No. 4 Colorado Mesa (24-4) vs. No. 5 Dallas Baptist University (23-7) West Region Hosted by California State University (San Bernardino, California) – Nov. 30- Dec. 2 No. 1 Chaminade (29-3) vs. No. 8 San Francisco State (18-10) No. 2 Cal State San Bernardino (24-4) vs. No. 7 Central Washington (20-6) No. 3 Cal Poly Pomona (21-7) vs. No. 6 Point Loma (21-6) No. 4 Cal State LA (18-10) vs. No. 5 Seattle Pacific (22-4) Conferences receiving automatic qualification berths

California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal State San Bernardino

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Bridgeport

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Shaw

Conference Carolinas – Emmanuel (Georgia)

East Coast Conference – Daemen

Great American Conference – Oklahoma Baptist

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State

Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis

Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale

Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Seattle Pacific

Gulf South Conference – West Florida

Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M

Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Central Missouri

Mountain East Conference – Wheeling

Northeast-10 Conference – New Haven

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Concordia-St. Paul

Pacific West Conference – Point Loma

Peach Belt Conference – Augusta University

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Gannon

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Regis (Colorado)

South Atlantic Conference – Tusculum

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill

Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa

The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here:

Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central, West