2023 NCAA Division II women’s volleyball championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.
Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 7-9, at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.
Atlantic Region
Hosted by Gannon University (Erie, Pennsylvania) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
No. 1 Gannon (26-4) vs. No. 8 West Liberty (23-9)
No. 2 Wheeling (25-7) vs. No. 7 Shaw (30-5)
No. 3 Clarion (25-6) vs. No. 6 West Virginia State (26-5)
No. 4 Indiana (Pennsylvania) (21-10) vs. No. 5 Pittsburgh-Johnstown (19-11)
Central Region
Hosted by Concordia University (St. Paul, Minnesota) – Nov. 30- Dec. 2
No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (28-2) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist (22-8)
No. 2 Wayne State (Nebraska) (28-2) vs. No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (18-10)
No. 3 Southwest Minnesota State (23-6) vs. No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney (28-5)
No. 4 Central Missouri (24-7) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (22-8)
East Region
Hosted by Adelphi University (Garden City, New York) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
No. 1 Adelphi (25-6) vs. No. 8 Bridgeport (26-7)
No. 2 New Haven (23-9) vs. No. 7 Mercy (14-8)
No. 3 Bentley (22-6) vs. No. 6 Southern New Hampshire (13-12)
No. 4 American International (16-10) vs. No. 5 Daemen (24-5)
Midwest Region
Hosted by University of Missouri-St. Louis (St. Louis, Missouri) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
No. 1 Missouri-St. Louis (30-1) vs. No. 8 Missouri S&T (18-10)
No. 2 Ferris State (25-7) vs. No. 7 Hillsdale (27-6)
No. 3 Lewis (26-6) vs. No. 6 Rockhurst (21-7)
No. 4 Quincy (24-5) vs. No. 5 Grand Valley State (26-4)
South Region
Hosted by University of Tampa (Tampa, Florida) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
No. 1 Tampa (28-1) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (30-4)
No. 2 Lynn (24-7) vs. No. 7 West Florida (25-7)
No. 3 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (22-9) vs. No. 6 Nova Southeastern (19-10)
No. 4 Eckerd (22-8) vs. No. 5 Florida Southern (20-9)
Southeast Region
Hosted by Wingate University (Wingate, North Carolina) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
No. 1 Wingate (27-3) vs. No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne (21-10)
No. 2 Augusta University (27-4) vs. No. 7 Tusculum (22-6)
No. 3 Lander (27-6) vs. No. 6 Emmanuel (Georgia) (22-10)
No. 4 Anderson (South Carolina) (25-5) vs. No. 5 University of South Carolina Aiken (16-10)
South Central Region
Hosted by West Texas A&M University (Canyon, Texas) – Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
No. 1 West Texas A&M (28-3) vs. No. 8 UT Tyler (17-11)
No. 2 Regis (Colorado) (23-6) vs. No. 7 Angelo State (23-7)
No. 3 Metropolitan State University of Denver (23-6) vs. No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (21-10)
No. 4 Colorado Mesa (24-4) vs. No. 5 Dallas Baptist University (23-7)
West Region
Hosted by California State University (San Bernardino, California) – Nov. 30- Dec. 2
No. 1 Chaminade (29-3) vs. No. 8 San Francisco State (18-10)
No. 2 Cal State San Bernardino (24-4) vs. No. 7 Central Washington (20-6)
No. 3 Cal Poly Pomona (21-7) vs. No. 6 Point Loma (21-6)
No. 4 Cal State LA (18-10) vs. No. 5 Seattle Pacific (22-4)
Conferences receiving automatic qualification berths
California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal State San Bernardino
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Bridgeport
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Shaw
Conference Carolinas – Emmanuel (Georgia)
East Coast Conference – Daemen
Great American Conference – Oklahoma Baptist
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State
Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis
Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale
Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Seattle Pacific
Gulf South Conference – West Florida
Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M
Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Central Missouri
Mountain East Conference – Wheeling
Northeast-10 Conference – New Haven
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Concordia-St. Paul
Pacific West Conference – Point Loma
Peach Belt Conference – Augusta University
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Gannon
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Regis (Colorado)
South Atlantic Conference – Tusculum
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill
Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa
The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.
Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here:
Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central, West