The complete guide to the DII women's volleyball championship tournament

The 2023 DII women's volleyball bracket is filled and the charge for a national champion is underway. Who will meet in Moon Township, Pennsylvania to battle for it all?

Before we get there, let's take a look at how the tournament works.

When did the DII women's volleyball championship begin

Prior to the formation of NCAA Division II, there were seven Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women champions, the last being Hawaii-Hilo in 1981. That same season, the NCAA DII women's volleyball championship crowned its first champion, with Sacramento State blanking Lewis in straight sets for the first title in the history of the sport.

Building the DII women's volleyball bracket: How to get in the tournament

The DII women's volleyball championship starts with 64 teams. Twenty-three of those teams that make up the field enter the tournament via an automatic bid from winning their respective conferences. Those 23 conferences are:

California Collegiate Athletic Association

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Conference Carolinas

East Coast Conference

Great American Conference

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Great Lakes Valley Conference

The Great Midwest Athletic Conference

Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Gulf South Conference

Lone Star Conference

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association

Mountain East Conference

Northeast-10 Conference

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Pacific West Conference

Peach Belt Conference

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

South Atlantic Conference

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Sunshine State Conference

So, how about those other 41 schools attempting to win the DII women's volleyball title? The selection committee will pick those at-large bids. If a school has a DII record of at least .500 and has played at least 60 percent of its games against a DII institution with a minimum of 15 DII matches, then it is eligible for an at-large bid.

The process begins three weeks prior to the end of the season when the regional rankings are released. These NCAA polls break the conferences into eight regions and rank the top 10 teams per region. Now, those can change over the next three weeks of course, but we start to see how the top eight from each region will pan out. In making the final selections for the 41 at-large bids, the committee looks at the following criteria:

DII in-region winning percentage

Overall DII winning percentage

DII strength of schedule

DII head-to-head competition

Results versus common DII opponents

In-region RPI

In-region non-conference won-lost record

Performance Indicator

Once the 41 at-large bids are chosen, the NCAA announces the 64-team field in a selection show right here on NCAA.com.

DII women's volleyball: 2023 selection show

What does the DII women's volleyball bracket look like?

Much like March Madness, the 64-team DII women's volleyball bracket is set up in a single-elimination format. The eight regions begin play in regional tournaments and the winner advances to the final site where the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match are all played. Once at the final site, the eight teams are seeded No. 1 through 8 and play begins with the highest-seeded teams "hosting" the lowest-seeded teams. This process of seeding at the final eight site began in 2016 and the No. 1 seed — Concordia-St. Paul in 2016 and '17, Tampa in 2018, Cal State San Bernardino in 2019, and then Tampa again in 2021 — had won every year under the new format until No. 3 West Texas A&M broke through last year.

The complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship

Concordia-St. Paul is doing its best to make the DII volleyball record books all its own. Since 2007, the Golden Bears have won nine titles, the most in the 38-year history of the DII volleyball championship. Below is a complete list of every championship match since the 1981 season.