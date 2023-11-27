TRENDING 📈

Kaitlyn Schmidt | NCAA.com | November 27, 2023

Full bracket predictions of the DI women's volleyball tournament

Every game predicted in the 2023 NCAA women's volleyball bracket

NCAA Digital's Michella Chester announced her predictions for the 2023 DI women's volleyball tournament on Nov. 27. Here are some notable picks she made: 

*BOLD=winners

Nebraska regional

  • Baylor upsets (7) James Madison in first round
  • (1) Nebraska vs. (2) Kentucky in regional final

Pittsburgh regional

  • (5) Dayton upsets (4) Washington State in second round
  • Minnesota upsets (6) Utah State AND (3) Creighton but falls to (2) Louisville in third round
  • (2) Louisville vs. (1) Pitt in regional final

Wisconsin regional

  • Miami (FL) upsets (8) UNI in first round
  • Hawai'i upsets (7) Iowa State in first round
  • (5) Penn State upsets (4) Kansas in second round
  • (1) Wisconsin vs. (2) Oregon in regional final

Stanford regional

  • Coastal Carolina upsets (6) Western Kentucky in first round
  • Georgia upsets (5) Arizona State in first round
  • (3) Tennessee upsets (2) Texas in third round
  • (1) Stanford vs. (3) Tennessee in regional final

Semifinals

  • (1) Nebraska vs. (2) Louisville
  • (1) Wisconsin vs. (1) Stanford

National championship

  • (1) Nebraska vs. (1) Wisconsin
    • The Badgers take the cake in five sets. They have a disciplined block, a tough serve and a Player of the Year candidate in Sarah Franklin to bring home their second program national title.

Michella Chester's full bracket

Michella Chester's 2023 volleyball bracket predictions

2023 Interactive bracket | Printable bracketSelections press release

 

Misc. Predictions

  • Player of the Year: Kendall Kipp (Stanford)
  • Freshman of the Year: Bergen Reilly (Nebraska)
  • Most likely 1-seed upset: (2) Louisville over (1) Pitt in regional final

