2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for the DI women's championship

The 2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship began Thursday, Nov. 30 and continues through the national semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 14 and the national championship on Sunday, Dec. 17. Get the bracket, schedule and scores below for all matches.
➡️ See the full interactive bracket here
Here's the schedule by round:
- First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3
- Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
- National Championship: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC
2023 NCAA women's volleyball tournament bracket
The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.
2023 NCAA women's volleyball tournament schedule, scores
Third Round
Thursday, Dec. 7:
- No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech | 2 p.m.
- No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m.
- No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 3 Creighton| Noon
- No. 1 Pittsburgh vs. No. 4 Washington St. | 2:30 p.m.
- No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 5 Penn St. | 7 p.m.
- No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 3 Purdue | 9:30 p.m.
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Tennessee | 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9:
Thursday, Nov. 30
First round
- Western Michigan 3, (7) Auburn 0
- Baylor 3, (7) James Madison 0
- (6) Marquette 3, Eastern Illinois 0
- (5) Georgia Tech 3, South Alabama 1
- (7) SMU 3, Texas State 0
- (5) Penn State 3, Yale 1
- Miami (FL) 3, (8) UNI 1
- (3) Purdue 3, Fairfield 0
- (4) Florida 3, FGCU 0
- (2) Kentucky 3, Wofford 0
- Hawai'i 3, (7) Iowa State 1
- (2) Texas 3, Texas A&M 0
- (2) Louisville 3, Wright State 1
- (1) Wisconsin 3, Jackson State 0
- (4) Kansas 3, Omaha 0
- (2) Oregon 3, Southeastern Louisiana 0
Friday, Dec. 1
First and second rounds
- (8) Southern California 3, UMBC 0
- (6) Western Kentucky 3, Coastal Carolina 0
- Minnesota 3, (6) Utah State 0
- (8) Missouri 3, Delaware 0
- TCU 3, (6) Florida State 1
- (5) Arizona State 3, Georgia 0
- (2) Kentucky 3, Baylor 0
- (3) Tennessee 3, High Point 0
- (2) Louisville 3, Western Michigan 0
- (1) Pitt 3, Coppin State 0
- (5) Penn State 3, (4) Kansas 2
- (3) Creighton 3, Colgate 0
- (1) Wisconsin 3, Miami (FL) 0
- (8) Houston 3, UC Santa Barbra 1
- (2) Texas 3, (7) SMU 0
- (3) Purdue 3, (6) Marquette 1
- (1) Nebraska 3, LIU 0
- (3) Arkansas 3, SFA 0
- (5) Dayton 3, Pepperdine 2
- (5) Georgia Tech 3, (4) Florida 2
- (4) BYU 3, Weber State 0
- (1) Stanford 3, Fresno State 0
- (2) Oregon 3, Hawai'i 0
- (4) Washington State 3, Grand Canyon 0
Saturday, Dec. 2
Second round — all matches on ESPN+
- (3) Tennessee 3, (6) Western Kentucky 1
- (1) Pitt 3, (8) Southern California 1
- (3) Creighton 3, Minnesota 0
- (1) Nebraska 3, (8) Missouri 0
- (3) Arkansas 3, TCU 1
- (5) Arizona State 3, (4) BYU 0
- (1) Stanford 3, (8) Houston 2
- (4) Washington State 3, (5) Dayton 1
2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket
You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.
Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships.
|DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES
|Year
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|2024
|Louisville, Ky.
|KFC YUM! Center
|Dec 19 & 21
|University of Louisville
|2025
|Kansas City, Mo.
|T-Mobile Center
|Dec 18 & 20
|Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Texas (28-1)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Louisville
|Omaha
|2021
|Wisconsin (31-3)
|Kelly Sheffield
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Columbus
|2020
|Kentucky (24-1)
|Craig Skinner
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha
|2019
|Stanford (30-4)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA