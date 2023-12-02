2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for the DI women's championship

The 2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship began Thursday, Nov. 30 and continues through the national semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 14 and the national championship on Sunday, Dec. 17. Get the bracket, schedule and scores below for all matches.

➡️ See the full interactive bracket here

Here's the schedule by round:

First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3 Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9

Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14

Thursday, Dec. 14 National Championship: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC

2023 NCAA women's volleyball tournament bracket

The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.

2023 NCAA women's volleyball tournament schedule, scores

Third Round

Thursday, Dec. 7:

Saturday, Dec. 9:

Thursday, Nov. 30

First round

Friday, Dec. 1

First and second rounds

Saturday, Dec. 2

Second round — all matches on ESPN+

2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket

You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.

Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships.

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Championship history