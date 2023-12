Juniata wins the 2023 DIII women's volleyball national championship

No. 2 Juniata defeated No. 4 Hope in the championship match on Dec. 2, 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) to achieve its second-straight national title, and fourth in program history. The 35-0 Eagles hit .238 and were led by Kennedy Christy's 9 kills and 13 digs, along with Olivia Foley's 32 assists.

Here is the full schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division III women's volleyball tournament:

NCAA Division III women's volleyball championship schedule

Championship: Saturday, Dec. 2

First round - Thursday, Nov. 16:

Second round: Friday, Nov. 17

Third Round: Saturday, Nov. 18

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 30   (all times ET)

NCAA Division III women's volleyball bracket

Interactive bracket | View as a PDF

DIII women's volleyball championship history