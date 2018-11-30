NCAA water polo championship: Live updates, stats and highlights

The semifinals of the 2018 NC men's water polo championship are set. Stanford, UC-San Diego, USC, and UCLA. Will UCSD win its first title ever? Will Stanford win its first since 2002? Or will USC or UCLA — winners of nine of the last 10 championships — take home the crown?

The semifinal matchups will be played Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET, with the championship game taking place Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

You can watch all three games live on NCAA.com.

Saturday's first game sees host-team Stanford taking on UC-San Diego. The Cardinal are making their first appearance since 2014, when they finished third. Stanford is 20-2 on the year, with the two losses coming to USC and UCLA, by a combined three goals. The Cardinal got revenge on the Bruins in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament, where they beat UCLA 9-7, then beat Cal for the championship.

UC-San Diego is 20-5 this season, but enters the semifinal on an eight-game winning streak. The Tritons have already played one game this tournament, with a 14-9 win over Long Beach State in the opening round. The Tritons were last in the NCAA tournament in 2015, where they finished fourth.

In the second game of the semifinals, we get a rematch of last year's championship matchup: USC vs. UCLA. In 2017, the Trojans took the early 3-2 lead, but in a game that went back and forth for its entirety, the Bruins came out on top, holding a 6-5 lead for the final 14 minutes before goaltender Alex Wolf drained a shot from the length of the pool with two seconds left to seal the 7-5 win.

This year, USC is 28-3, while UCLA is 23-4. The two teams split their two matchups this season. In the regular season, USC won 12-11 after a go-ahead goal by Marin Dasic with 19 seconds left. Then, in the consolation game for the MPSF tournament, UCLA won 7-4.

