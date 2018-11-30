NCAA water polo championship: USC and Stanford to meet in title game

One game left: Stanford vs. USC for the national championship.

The game will be played Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

In the first game of Saturday's semifinals, host team Stanford took down UC-San Diego. Though the lopsided final might imply otherwise, the two teams started out neck and neck. At halftime, the Cardinal led 7-5, but finished the game on a 9-2 run to secure the 16-7 win. Stanford advances to its first title game since 2008, which was also against USC. The Cardinal lost all four of their most recent championship appearances, with three of those losses coming to the Trojans. Stanford's last title came in 2002, when it beat California 7-6 to go back-to-back.

The second semifinal was a rematch of last year's championship between USC and UCLA. Just like last year, the game went back and forth for its entirety. UCLA jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but the game was tied 7-7 with under a minute to play. After USC forced a shot-clock violation on the Bruins, the Trojans called a timeout to set up their offense. The resulting play was a perfect entry pass to Sam Slobodien, who snuck one past UCLA goaltender Alex Wolf for his first score of the game with five seconds left. The 8-7 win avenged last year's championship loss, and put USC back in the championship game for an unbelievable 14th straight year. The Trojans have lost their last four, but won six in a row before that, with the latest coming in 2013.

Follow along here for live updates, stats, and highlights throughout the championship:

Saturday's first game sees host-team Stanford taking on UC-San Diego. The Cardinal are making their first appearance since 2014, when they finished third. Stanford is 20-2 on the year, with the two losses coming to USC and UCLA, by a combined three goals. The Cardinal got revenge on the Bruins in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament, where they beat UCLA 9-7, then beat Cal for the championship.

UC-San Diego is 20-5 this season, but enters the semifinal on an eight-game winning streak. The Tritons have already played one game this tournament, with a 14-9 win over Long Beach State in the opening round. The Tritons were last in the NCAA tournament in 2015, where they finished fourth.

In the second game of the semifinals, we get a rematch of last year's championship matchup: USC vs. UCLA. In 2017, the Trojans took the early 3-2 lead, but in a game that went back and forth for its entirety, the Bruins came out on top, holding a 6-5 lead for the final 14 minutes before goaltender Alex Wolf drained a shot from the length of the pool with two seconds left to seal the 7-5 win.

This year, USC is 28-3, while UCLA is 23-4. The two teams split their two matchups this season. In the regular season, USC won 12-11 after a go-ahead goal by Marin Dasic with 19 seconds left. Then, in the consolation game for the MPSF tournament, UCLA won 7-4.