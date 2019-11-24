2019 national collegiate men’s water polo championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2019 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested Nov. 30, hosted by Harvard, and Dec. 5, hosted by Pacific, which will also host the championship to be held Dec. 7 and 8. The semifinal and championship games will be played at the Chris Kjeldsen Aquatic Center in Stockton and streamed live on NCAA.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP: 2019 Bracket | Rankings | Championship History

In the first opening-round game, Harvard (29-0) will host Bucknell (22-8). The winner will advance to the second opening-round game to play Southern California (14-5), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Stanford (19-2) at Pacific. In the third opening-round game, Pepperdine (24-7) will play UC Davis (16-7) at Pacific, with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Pacific (16-5) also at Pacific. Game times for the opening-round games are listed on the bracket. Game times for the semifinals are 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern time Dec. 7, and the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Eastern time Dec. 8.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Collegiate Water Polo Association, Golden Coast Conference, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, Northeast Water Polo Conference and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2018, Southern California defeated Stanford, 14-12 to capture its 10th national championship title. For updated championship results, log on to NCAA.com.