NCAA men's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

The 2019 NCAA men's water polo championship is underway. Seven teams were initially selected for this single-elimination tournament. We're already down to six.

Bucknell defeated Harvard 13-12 in the first opening round game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The tournament will resume with two more opening round games on Thursday, Dec. 5.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Tournament selections

The national semifinals are scheduled for 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Chris Kjeldsen Pool in Stockton, California. The national championship is then scheduled for 6 p.m. ET the following day. All three games will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Here is your one-stop-shop to the tournament where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and latest tournament updates.

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Schedule, scores

Here is the round-by-round schedule for the 2019 NC men's water polo championship. The national title will be determined on Sunday, Dec. 8. All times listed are in ET.

OPENING ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30)

OPENING ROUND (Thursday, Dec. 5)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 7)

Stanford vs. Bucknell/Southern California, 8 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com

Pacific vs, UC Davis/Pepperdine, 10 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 8)

TBD vs. TBD | Watch live on NCAA.com

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Bracket

Click here to expand the 2019 tournament bracket.

2019 NC men's water polo championship: History