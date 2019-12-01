NCAA men's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

The 2019 NCAA men's water polo championship is underway. Seven teams were initially selected for this single-elimination tournament. We're already down to six.
Bucknell defeated Harvard 13-12 in the first opening round game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The tournament will resume with two more opening round games on Thursday, Dec. 5.
2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Tournament selections
The national semifinals are scheduled for 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Chris Kjeldsen Pool in Stockton, California. The national championship is then scheduled for 6 p.m. ET the following day. All three games will be streamed live on NCAA.com.
Here is your one-stop-shop to the tournament where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and latest tournament updates.
2019 NC men's water polo championship: Schedule, scores
Here is the round-by-round schedule for the 2019 NC men's water polo championship. The national title will be determined on Sunday, Dec. 8. All times listed are in ET.
OPENING ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30)
OPENING ROUND (Thursday, Dec. 5)
SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 7)
- Stanford vs. Bucknell/Southern California, 8 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com
- Pacific vs, UC Davis/Pepperdine, 10 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com
CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 8)
- TBD vs. TBD | Watch live on NCAA.com
2019 NC men's water polo championship: Bracket
Click here to expand the 2019 tournament bracket.
2019 NC men's water polo championship: History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Southern California (29-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|14-12
|Stanford
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|2017
|UCLA (21-4)
|Adam Wright
|7-5
|Southern California
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2016
|California (22-4)
|Kirk Everist
|11-8 (ot)
|Southern California
|Berkeley, Calif.
|2015
|UCLA (30-0)
|Adam Wright
|10-7
|Southern California
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2014
|UCLA (29-3)
|Adam Wright
|9-8
|Southern California
|La Jolla, Calif.
|2013
|Southern California (28-4)
|Jovan Vavic
|12-11 (2ot)
|Pacific
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|2012
|Southern California (29-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|11-10
|UCLA
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2011
|Southern California (24-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|7-4
|UCLA
|California
|2010
|Southern California (28-2)
|Jovan Vavic
|12-10 (2ot)
|California
|California
|2009
|Southern California (26-2)
|Jovan Vavic
|7-6
|UCLA
|Princeton
|2008
|Southern California (29-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|7-5
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2007
|California (28-4)
|Kirk Everist
|8-6
|Southern California
|Stanford
|2006
|California (31-4)
|Kirk Everist
|7-6
|Southern California
|Loyola Marymount
|2005
|Southern California (26-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|3-2
|Stanford
|Bucknell
|2004
|UCLA (25-3)
|Adam Krikorian
|10-9 (ot)
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2003
|Southern California (24-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|9-7(ot)
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2002
|Stanford (24-5)
|John Vargas
|7-6
|California
|Loyola Marymount
|2001
|Stanford (22-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|8-5
|UCLA
|Stanford
|2000
|UCLA (19-7)
|Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian
|11-2
|UC San Diego
|Malibu, Calif.
|1999
|UCLA (22-3)
|Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian
|6-5
|Stanford
|La Jolla, Calif.
|1998
|Southern California (25-3)
|John Williams/Jovan Vavic
|9-8 (2ot)
|Stanford
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|1997
|Pepperdine (25-3)
|Terry Schoroeder
|8-7 (2ot)
|Southern California
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1996
|UCLA (24-6)
|Guy Baker
|8-7
|Southern California
|UC San Diego
|1995
|UCLA (20-6)
|Guy Baker
|10-8
|California
|Stanford
|1994
|Stanford (27-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|14-10
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1993
|Stanford (24-6)
|Dante Dettamanti
|11-9
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1992
|California (31-0)
|Steve Heaston
|12-11 (3ot)
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1991
|California (26-1)
|Steve Heaston
|7-6
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1990
|California (29-1)
|Steve Heaston
|8-7
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1989
|UC Irvine (27-6)
|Ted Newland
|9-8
|California
|Indianapolis
|1988
|California (33-3)
|Pete Cutino
|14-11
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1987
|California (27-3)
|Pete Cutino
|9-8 (ot)
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1986
|Stanford (36-0)
|Dante Dettamanti
|9-6
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1985
|Stanford (25-4)
|Dante Dettamanti
|12-11 (2ot)
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1984
|California (26-4-1)
|Pete Cutino
|9-8
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1983
|California (29-3-2)
|Pete Cutino
|10-7
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|UC Irvine (30-0)
|Ted Newland
|7-4
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1981
|Stanford (31-0)
|Dante Dettamanti
|17-6
|Long Beach State
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1980
|Stanford (28-2-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|8-6
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1979
|UC Santa Barbara (27-2-1)
|Pete Snyder
|11-3
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1978
|Stanford (26-1-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|7-6 (3ot)
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1977
|California (29-3)
|Pete Cutino
|9-6
|UC Irvine
|Brown
|1976
|Stanford (20-2)
|Art Lambert
|13-12
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1975
|California (22-6)
|Pete Cutino
|9-8
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1974
|California (25-2)
|Pete Cutino
|7-6
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1973
|California (25-1)
|Pete Cutino
|8-4
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1972
|UCLA (19-1)
|Bob Horn
|10-5
|UC Irvine
|New Mexico
|1971
|UCLA (18-1)
|Bob Horn
|5-3
|San Jose State
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1970
|UC Irvine (27-2)
|Ted Newland
|7-6 (3ot)
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1969
|UCLA (19-0)
|Bob Horn
|5-2
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
Note: From 1969 through 1994, the championship was composed of eight teams. Since 1995, the championship has been composed of four teams.