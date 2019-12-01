TRENDING:

NCAA.com | December 1, 2019

NCAA men's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch

2018 NC Men's Water Polo Championship: Stanford vs. Southern California Full Replay

The 2019 NCAA men's water polo championship is underway. Seven teams were initially selected for this single-elimination tournament. We're already down to six.

Bucknell defeated Harvard 13-12 in the first opening round game on Saturday, Nov. 30. The tournament will resume with two more opening round games on Thursday, Dec. 5. 

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Tournament selections

The national semifinals are scheduled for 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Chris Kjeldsen Pool in Stockton, California. The national championship is then scheduled for 6 p.m. ET the following day. All three games will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Here is your one-stop-shop to the tournament where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and latest tournament updates.

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Schedule, scores

Here is the round-by-round schedule for the 2019 NC men's water polo championship. The national title will be determined on Sunday, Dec. 8. All times listed are in ET.

OPENING ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30)

OPENING ROUND (Thursday, Dec. 5)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 7)

  • Stanford vs. Bucknell/Southern California, 8 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com
  • Pacific vs, UC Davis/Pepperdine, 10 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 8)

  • TBD vs. TBD | Watch live on NCAA.com

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Bracket

2019 NC men's water polo championship bracket

Click here to expand the 2019 tournament bracket. 

2019 NC men's water polo championship: History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Southern California (29-3) Jovan Vavic 14-12 Stanford Palo Alto, Calif.
2017 UCLA (21-4) Adam Wright 7-5 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif.
2016 California (22-4) Kirk Everist 11-8 (ot) Southern California Berkeley, Calif.
2015 UCLA (30-0) Adam Wright 10-7 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif.
2014 UCLA (29-3) Adam Wright 9-8 Southern California La Jolla, Calif.
2013 Southern California (28-4) Jovan Vavic 12-11 (2ot) Pacific Palo Alto, Calif.
2012 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 11-10 UCLA Los Angeles, Calif.
2011 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 7-4 UCLA California
2010 Southern California (28-2) Jovan Vavic 12-10 (2ot) California California
2009 Southern California (26-2) Jovan Vavic 7-6 UCLA Princeton
2008 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 7-5 Stanford Stanford
2007 California (28-4) Kirk Everist 8-6 Southern California Stanford
2006 California (31-4) Kirk Everist 7-6 Southern California Loyola Marymount
2005 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 3-2 Stanford Bucknell
2004 UCLA (25-3) Adam Krikorian 10-9 (ot) Stanford Stanford
2003 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 9-7(ot) Stanford Stanford
2002 Stanford (24-5) John Vargas 7-6 California Loyola Marymount
2001 Stanford (22-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-5 UCLA Stanford
2000 UCLA (19-7) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 11-2 UC San Diego Malibu, Calif.
1999 UCLA (22-3) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 6-5 Stanford La Jolla, Calif.
1998 Southern California (25-3) John Williams/Jovan Vavic 9-8 (2ot) Stanford Newport Beach, Calif.
1997 Pepperdine (25-3) Terry Schoroeder 8-7 (2ot) Southern California Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1996 UCLA (24-6) Guy Baker 8-7 Southern California UC San Diego
1995 UCLA (20-6) Guy Baker 10-8 California Stanford
1994 Stanford (27-1) Dante Dettamanti 14-10 Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1993 Stanford (24-6) Dante Dettamanti 11-9 Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1992 California (31-0) Steve Heaston 12-11 (3ot) Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1991 California (26-1) Steve Heaston 7-6 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1990 California (29-1) Steve Heaston 8-7 Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1989 UC Irvine (27-6) Ted Newland 9-8 California Indianapolis
1988 California (33-3) Pete Cutino 14-11 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1987 California (27-3) Pete Cutino 9-8 (ot) Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1986 Stanford (36-0) Dante Dettamanti 9-6 California Long Beach, Calif.
1985 Stanford (25-4) Dante Dettamanti 12-11 (2ot) UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1984 California (26-4-1) Pete Cutino 9-8 Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1983 California (29-3-2) Pete Cutino 10-7 Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1982 UC Irvine (30-0) Ted Newland 7-4 Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1981 Stanford (31-0) Dante Dettamanti 17-6 Long Beach State Long Beach, Calif.
1980 Stanford (28-2-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-6 California Long Beach, Calif.
1979 UC Santa Barbara (27-2-1) Pete Snyder 11-3 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1978 Stanford (26-1-1) Dante Dettamanti 7-6 (3ot) California Long Beach, Calif.
1977 California (29-3) Pete Cutino 9-6 UC Irvine Brown
1976 Stanford (20-2) Art Lambert 13-12 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1975 California (22-6) Pete Cutino 9-8 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1974 California (25-2) Pete Cutino 7-6 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1973 California (25-1) Pete Cutino 8-4 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1972 UCLA (19-1) Bob Horn 10-5 UC Irvine New Mexico
1971 UCLA (18-1) Bob Horn 5-3 San Jose State Long Beach, Calif.
1970 UC Irvine (27-2) Ted Newland 7-6 (3ot) UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1969 UCLA (19-0) Bob Horn 5-2 California Long Beach, Calif.

Note: From 1969 through 1994, the championship was composed of eight teams. Since 1995, the championship has been composed of four teams.

2019 national collegiate men’s water polo championship selections

The NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2019 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested Nov. 30, hosted by Harvard, and Dec. 5, hosted by Pacific, which will also host the championship to be held Dec. 7 and 8.
