Stanford wins 2019 NCAA men's water polo championship over Pacific

Stanford is the 2019 NC men's water polo champion after a 13-8 win over Pacific in the national championship match on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Cardinal scored six first-quarter goals to open up an early lead and never trailed Pacific in the title match, hosted at University of the Pacific's Chris Kjeldsen Pool in Stockton, California. AJ Rossman and Ben Hallock guided the way with three goals apiece, while Tyler Abramson, Bennett Williams and Parker Killion each added two to Stanford's scoring attack.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Final interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Tournament selections

The 2019 national championship win marks Stanford's 11th title in program history, and its first since 2002.

To get to Sunday's finals, Stanford needed three overtimes to outlast Southern California 15-14. Pacific knocked off Pepperdine at 17-13 on the opposite side of the bracket to set up the final.

Stanford earned a place in the national championship behind some late-game heroics from Quinn Woodhead. The senior scored his fifth goal of the match with 19 seconds remaining in the second extra period, pulling the Cardinal to an even 14-14 mark. Then, just 11 seconds into triple overtime, Woodhead registered his team-high seventh point when he fed Spencer Hanson for the game-winning goal.

SHOP CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR: Buy 2019 Stanford men's water polo championship gear

Pacific's offense proved to be too much for the Waves in the other semifinal. Pacific trailed 4-3 after the first quarter before outscoring Pepperdine 14-9 the rest of the way. Senior Luke Pavillard led all scorers with eight total points (five goals) while freshman Djordje Stanic added another seven (four goals). The Tigers will play in the program's second-ever national championship game, trying to win it for the first time.

Here is your one-stop-shop to the tournament where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and latest tournament updates.

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Schedule, scores

Here is the round-by-round schedule and results from the 2019 NC men's water polo championship.

OPENING ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30)

OPENING ROUND (Thursday, Dec. 5)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 7)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 8)

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Bracket

Click here to expand the 2019 tournament bracket.

2019 NC men's water polo championship: History