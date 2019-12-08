TRENDING:

🏆 4 Heisman finalists announced

FBS bowl game schedule

📊 The biggest movers in AP men's basketball poll

Louisville tops Power 36 rankings
waterpolo-men-nc flag

NCAA.com | December 9, 2019

Stanford wins 2019 NCAA men's water polo championship over Pacific

Stanford wins the 2019 NC Men's Water Polo Championship

Stanford is the 2019 NC men's water polo champion after a 13-8 win over Pacific in the national championship match on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Cardinal scored six first-quarter goals to open up an early lead and never trailed Pacific in the title match, hosted at University of the Pacific's Chris Kjeldsen Pool in Stockton, California. AJ Rossman and Ben Hallock guided the way with three goals apiece, while Tyler Abramson, Bennett Williams and Parker Killion each added two to Stanford's scoring attack.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Final interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Tournament selections

The 2019 national championship win marks Stanford's 11th title in program history, and its first since 2002.

To get to Sunday's finals, Stanford needed three overtimes to outlast Southern California 15-14. Pacific knocked off Pepperdine at 17-13 on the opposite side of the bracket to set up the final.

Stanford earned a place in the national championship behind some late-game heroics from Quinn Woodhead. The senior scored his fifth goal of the match with 19 seconds remaining in the second extra period, pulling the Cardinal to an even 14-14 mark. Then, just 11 seconds into triple overtime, Woodhead registered his team-high seventh point when he fed Spencer Hanson for the game-winning goal.

SHOP CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR: Buy 2019 Stanford men's water polo championship gear

Pacific's offense proved to be too much for the Waves in the other semifinal. Pacific trailed 4-3 after the first quarter before outscoring Pepperdine 14-9 the rest of the way. Senior Luke Pavillard led all scorers with eight total points (five goals) while freshman Djordje Stanic added another seven (four goals). The Tigers will play in the program's second-ever national championship game, trying to win it for the first time.

Here is your one-stop-shop to the tournament where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and latest tournament updates.

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Schedule, scores

Here is the round-by-round schedule and results from the 2019 NC men's water polo championship. 

OPENING ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30)

OPENING ROUND (Thursday, Dec. 5)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 7)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 8)

2019 NC men's water polo championship: Bracket

2019 NCAA water polo bracket

Click here to expand the 2019 tournament bracket. 

2019 NC men's water polo championship: History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Stanford (21-2) John Vargas 13-8 Pacific Stockton, Calif.
2018 Southern California (29-3) Jovan Vavic 14-12 Stanford Palo Alto, Calif.
2017 UCLA (21-4) Adam Wright 7-5 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif.
2016 California (22-4) Kirk Everist 11-8 (ot) Southern California Berkeley, Calif.
2015 UCLA (30-0) Adam Wright 10-7 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif.
2014 UCLA (29-3) Adam Wright 9-8 Southern California La Jolla, Calif.
2013 Southern California (28-4) Jovan Vavic 12-11 (2ot) Pacific Palo Alto, Calif.
2012 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 11-10 UCLA Los Angeles, Calif.
2011 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 7-4 UCLA California
2010 Southern California (28-2) Jovan Vavic 12-10 (2ot) California California
2009 Southern California (26-2) Jovan Vavic 7-6 UCLA Princeton
2008 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 7-5 Stanford Stanford
2007 California (28-4) Kirk Everist 8-6 Southern California Stanford
2006 California (31-4) Kirk Everist 7-6 Southern California Loyola Marymount
2005 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 3-2 Stanford Bucknell
2004 UCLA (25-3) Adam Krikorian 10-9 (ot) Stanford Stanford
2003 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 9-7(ot) Stanford Stanford
2002 Stanford (24-5) John Vargas 7-6 California Loyola Marymount
2001 Stanford (22-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-5 UCLA Stanford
2000 UCLA (19-7) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 11-2 UC San Diego Malibu, Calif.
1999 UCLA (22-3) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 6-5 Stanford La Jolla, Calif.
1998 Southern California (25-3) John Williams/Jovan Vavic 9-8 (2ot) Stanford Newport Beach, Calif.
1997 Pepperdine (25-3) Terry Schoroeder 8-7 (2ot) Southern California Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1996 UCLA (24-6) Guy Baker 8-7 Southern California UC San Diego
1995 UCLA (20-6) Guy Baker 10-8 California Stanford
1994 Stanford (27-1) Dante Dettamanti 14-10 Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1993 Stanford (24-6) Dante Dettamanti 11-9 Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1992 California (31-0) Steve Heaston 12-11 (3ot) Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1991 California (26-1) Steve Heaston 7-6 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1990 California (29-1) Steve Heaston 8-7 Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1989 UC Irvine (27-6) Ted Newland 9-8 California Indianapolis
1988 California (33-3) Pete Cutino 14-11 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1987 California (27-3) Pete Cutino 9-8 (ot) Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1986 Stanford (36-0) Dante Dettamanti 9-6 California Long Beach, Calif.
1985 Stanford (25-4) Dante Dettamanti 12-11 (2ot) UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1984 California (26-4-1) Pete Cutino 9-8 Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1983 California (29-3-2) Pete Cutino 10-7 Southern California Long Beach, Calif.
1982 UC Irvine (30-0) Ted Newland 7-4 Stanford Long Beach, Calif.
1981 Stanford (31-0) Dante Dettamanti 17-6 Long Beach State Long Beach, Calif.
1980 Stanford (28-2-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-6 California Long Beach, Calif.
1979 UC Santa Barbara (27-2-1) Pete Snyder 11-3 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1978 Stanford (26-1-1) Dante Dettamanti 7-6 (3ot) California Long Beach, Calif.
1977 California (29-3) Pete Cutino 9-6 UC Irvine Brown
1976 Stanford (20-2) Art Lambert 13-12 UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1975 California (22-6) Pete Cutino 9-8 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1974 California (25-2) Pete Cutino 7-6 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1973 California (25-1) Pete Cutino 8-4 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif.
1972 UCLA (19-1) Bob Horn 10-5 UC Irvine New Mexico
1971 UCLA (18-1) Bob Horn 5-3 San Jose State Long Beach, Calif.
1970 UC Irvine (27-2) Ted Newland 7-6 (3ot) UCLA Long Beach, Calif.
1969 UCLA (19-0) Bob Horn 5-2 California Long Beach, Calif.

Note: From 1969 through 1994, the championship was composed of eight teams. Since 1995, the championship has been composed of four teams.

Women's basketball rankings: NC State makes season debut in Power 10 while Stanford stays on top

Was last week’s wildness at the top of the women’s basketball world really just a portend of more to come? It would appear so. Here are the latest Power 10 rankings.
READ MORE

Stanford beats North Carolina in all-time classic for the 2019 women's College Cup title

It took a penalty shootout but Stanford was able to squeak past North Carolina 5-4 in penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation to win the 2019 DI women's soccer national championship.
READ MORE

2019 DI men’s soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 Division I men's soccer championship bracket is set. Follow the tournament here for scores, viewing information, live updates and more all the way through the final whistle of the 2019 College Cup.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners