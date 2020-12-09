Kap7 extends partnership with NCAA as the exclusive and official championship water polo game ball provider

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — KAP7 International, Inc. (KAP7) has renewed its partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as the exclusive and official championship water polo game ball through the 2024-25 championships.

Designed to meet guidelines for local, national and global specifications, each KAP7 ball is constructed with extreme care and quality. With years of industry experience, specific design elements and top of the line materials, KAP7 has created the long lasting and extremely grippable HydroGrip for all levels of competition. KAP7 offers five sizes of balls. The KAP7 104 and 105 will be specifically used in NCAA competition.

“The NCAA is a marquee contract for us in the U.S. market, so we are excited to extend our sponsorship,” said Bradley Schumacher, chief executive officer and founder. “We are committed to supporting student-athletes at the highest level and being asked to continue our partnership with the NCAA allows us to continue to foster the development of the sport of water polo. This renewal demonstrates KAP7 continues to make the highest quality products and is the preferred brand of elite athletes."

For additional information about the NCAA Water Polo Championships and KAP7, please visit the NCAA's official website and Kap 7's official website.

About KAP7

Founded by aquatic greats Bradley Schumacher and Wolf Wigo, KAP7 is comprised of former collegiate and Olympic athletes. Combined they have participated in 3 Olympic Games, 12 NCAA Water Polo Championships, 3 NCAA Swimming Championships, 2 NCAA Swimming Finals, and claimed 2 Olympic Gold Medals and 7 NCAA Water Polo titles. Based on many years of combined experience, KAP7 was formed to design and build innovative world class products for the water polo community that are “Built by Water Polo Players, For Water Polo Players”. Visit: www.kap7.com for more information on KAP7 International, Inc.

About the NCAA

The NCAA® is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletics opportunities for more than 460,000 student-athletes at more than 1,200 member colleges and universities. Each year, more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA Championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit NCAA.org and NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.