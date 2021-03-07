2020 NC men's water polo championship selections announced

The NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee announced today the six teams vying for the 2020 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested March 18, hosted by Southern California, which will also host the championship to be held March 20 and 21. The opening round games, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

In the first opening-round game, UCLA (6-7) will play California Baptist (7-4). The winner will advance to the championship bracket to play Stanford (6-3). In the second opening-round game, Southern California (6-8) will play Bucknell (4-1), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play California (8-4). Game times for the opening-round games are listed on the bracket. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time March 20, and the championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Eastern time March 21.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Collegiate Water Polo Association, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining three teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2019, Stanford defeated Pacific, 13-8 to capture its 11th national championship. For updated championship results, log on to ncaa.com.