HOOPS:

🎟 5 schools lock up NCAAT auto-bids in a wild day of hoops

Andy Katz's bracket predictions

🏆 Conference tournament schedule

Women's AQ tracker

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
waterpolo-men-nc flag

NCAA | March 7, 2021

2020 NC men's water polo championship selections announced

Timothy Nwachukwu | NCAA Photos NC men's water polo The field for the 2020 NC men's water polo championship was revealed on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee announced today the six teams vying for the 2020 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested March 18, hosted by Southern California, which will also host the championship to be held March 20 and 21. The opening round games, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

In the first opening-round game, UCLA (6-7) will play California Baptist (7-4). The winner will advance to the championship bracket to play Stanford (6-3). In the second opening-round game, Southern California (6-8) will play Bucknell (4-1), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play California (8-4). Game times for the opening-round games are listed on the bracket. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time March 20, and the championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Eastern time March 21.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Collegiate Water Polo Association, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining three teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2019, Stanford defeated Pacific, 13-8 to capture its 11th national championship. For updated championship results, log on to ncaa.com.

Kap7 extends partnership with NCAA as the exclusive and official championship water polo game ball provider

KAP7 International, Inc. (KAP7) has renewed its partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as the exclusive and official championship water polo game ball through the 2024-25 championships.
READ MORE

NCAA DI Council approves moving fall championships to the spring

The Division I Council approved a package of proposals to move the 2020 fall championships to the spring of 2021. Brackets will be filled at 75 percent capacity.
READ MORE

Addition of 6-meter mark approved in water polo

The change aligns NCAA rules with national, international competition.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners