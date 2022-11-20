2022 NCAA men's water polo championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship.



The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested Nov. 26, hosted by Princeton, and Dec. 1, hosted by California, which also will host the championship Dec. 3 and 4. The semifinals and championship game will be played at the Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, California. The semifinals will be streamed live on ncaa.com with the national championship game live on ESPNU.

Click or tap here to see the 2022 bracket



In the first opening-round game, Princeton (26-5) will host Fordham (26-7). The winner will advance to the third opening-round game against Southern California (18-6), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play UCLA (22-4) at California. In the second opening-round game, Pacific (21-6) will play UC Davis (19-7), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play California (21-2).



Game times for the opening-round games are listed on the bracket. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern time Dec. 3, and the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Eastern time Dec. 4.



Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Collegiate Water Polo Association, Golden Coast Conference, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, Northeast Water Polo Conference and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2021, California defeated Southern California 13-12 to capture its 15th national title. For updated championship results, log on to ncaa.com.