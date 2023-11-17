2023 NC men's water polo championship: Selection release, bracket information

The 2023 NC men's water polo championship begins with selections on Nov. 19 and continues through the national finals Dec. 1-3 at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below you can find the teams who made the field and first-round matchups.

Friday, Dec. 1:

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 NC men's water polo championship (all times ET):

Selections release: Sunday, Nov. 19 on ncaa.com

on ncaa.com Championship dates: Friday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Dec. 3 First round: Friday, Dec. 1 Second round: Saturday, Dec. 2 Championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 | 6 p.m. | ESPNU



While the championship is normally a nine-team, single elimination tournament, with seven conference bids and two at-large selections, the Southern California Athletic Conference declined its automatic qualification for 2023. Thus, the 2023 championship will be comprised of eight teams that qualify directly, instead of having an opening round game to determine the final championship berth. The NCAA Men's Water Polo Committee makes its selections and seeds based on team record, strength of schedule, eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships and more.

The following conferences are granted automatic qualification to the 2023 championship:

Big West Conference

Collegiate Water Polo Association

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation

Northeast Water Polo Conference

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference*

West Coast Conference

Western Water Polo Association

*=declined 2023 automatic qualification

2023 NCAA men's water polo bracket

Find the interactive bracket here

California won its 16th national title last year over runner-up, Southern California. Check out the full championship history here, dating back to 1969.