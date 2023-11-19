2023 NCAA men's water polo championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men's Water Polo Committee announced today the eight teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship. Six conferences have been granted automatic qualification into the bracket and two teams were selected at large. The championship will take place Dec. 1-3 at Uytengsu Aquatics Center, hosted by the University of Southern California. First-round games and the semifinals will be streamed live on ncaa.com, and the national championship game will air live on ESPNU.

BRACKET: See the full 2023 tournament field here

The 2023 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. The first-round games will be contested Friday, Dec. 1, where UCLA will play Biola in Game 1. Rounding out the bracket will be Princeton taking on UC Irvine, in Game 2, California competing against Fordham in Game 3 and Southern California facing San Jose State in Game 4. Please reference the bracket for all game times.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Collegiate Water Polo Association, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, Northeast Water Polo Conference, West Coach Conference and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2022, California defeated Southern California 13-12 to capture its 16th national title. For updated championship results, log on to ncaa.com.