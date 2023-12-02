Cal wins the 2023 NCAA men's water polo national championship

For the third straight year, the California Golden Bears are the men's water polo national champions. No. 2 Cal downed No. 1 UCLA 13-11 to claim the 17th national title in program history.

In Sunday's national championship game, Roberto Valera and Max Casabella combined for nine of the Bears' 13 goals. Senior goalie Aidan Weinberg made 12 saves in net on 23 UCLA shots on goal.

Cal finishes its third-straight national championship-winning season with a 24-5 record and wins in six of its last seven games.

The 2023 NC men's water polo championship began with games on Dec. 1 and continued through the national finals Dec. 3 at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below you can find the scores of each game of the 2023 championship

No. 2 California 13, No. 1 UCLA 11

on ncaa.com Championship dates: Friday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Dec. 3 First round: Friday, Dec. 1 Second round: Saturday, Dec. 2 Championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 | 6 p.m. | ESPNU



While the championship is normally a nine-team, single elimination tournament, with seven conference bids and two at-large selections, the Southern California Athletic Conference declined its automatic qualification for 2023. Thus, the 2023 championship will be comprised of eight teams that qualify directly, instead of having an opening round game to determine the final championship berth. The NCAA Men's Water Polo Committee makes its selections and seeds based on team record, strength of schedule, eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships and more.

The following conferences are granted automatic qualification to the 2023 championship:

Big West Conference

Collegiate Water Polo Association

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation

Northeast Water Polo Conference

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference*

West Coast Conference

Western Water Polo Association

*=declined 2023 automatic qualification

2023 NCAA men's water polo bracket

California won its 17th national title this year over runner-up, UCLA. Check out the full championship history here, dating back to 1969.