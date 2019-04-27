2019 National Collegiate women’s water polo championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee has announced the 10 teams that will be vying for the 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship. Six teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games.

The 2019 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament (7 games).

The opening-round games will be conducted Tuesday, May 7 at the Avery Aquatic Center on the campus of Stanford University. The winners will advance to the championship, which will be held May 10-12 also at the Avery Aquatic Center, in Stanford, California and hosted by Stanford.

In the opening round games, Wagner (29-8) will play UC San Diego (20-14). The winner will be placed in the championship bracket to play Southern California (26-1) in Game 1. In the other opening round game, Pacific (17-8) will play California Lutheran (20-8), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Stanford (20-2) in Game 3.

Rounding out the bracket will be California (16-8) taking on Hawaii (18-5) in Game 2 and UCLA (23-6) facing Michigan (23-8) in Game 4. Please reference the championship bracket for all game times.

Automatic qualifiers were awarded to the Big West Conference (Hawaii), Collegiate Water Polo Association (Michigan), Golden Coast Conference (Pacific), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (Wagner), Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (Southern California), Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Cal Lutheran), and the Western Water Polo Association (UC San Diego). The remaining three teams were selected at large without geographical restrictions.

For more information about the National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship and the 2019 championship bracket, log on to ncaa.com.