NC women's water polo selection show scheduled for Monday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET on NCAA.com

The 2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket will be announced Monday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. Seven teams will earn automatic qualification, and three teams will earn at-large bids.

Six of the 10 qualifying teams will move directly to the championship while four teams will compete in opening round games for the remaining two spots in the championship bracket. The tournament will run as single elimination.

The following conferences award an automatic qualifying bid:

Big West Conference

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation

Collegiate Water Polo Association

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Golden Coast Conference

Western Water Polo Association

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

The remaining three teams will be selected by the following criteria:

● Won-lost record

● Strength of schedule

● Eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships.

Primary criteria will also include head-to-head competition, results against common opponents and RPI. If the committee is unable to reach a decision using the primary criteria, secondary criteria may be considered. Secondary criteria includes a team's performance during the last 10 games (including conference tournaments) and the strength of schedule and results of those games.

At-large bids are not dependent on school location.

The teams competing in the opening round games will be determined by the selection committee based on on rankings, missed class time and geographic proximity. The committee will also determine which teams will serve as the hosts. Opening-round games will take place either Saturday, May 4 or Tuesday, May 7.

The semifinals and finals will be held at Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, California from May 10-12. Stanford University will serve as host.

Southern California won the 2018 NC women's water polo championship for the fifth time in school history. Here is a full list of the NC women's water polo championship history.