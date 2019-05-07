NCAA women's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, live stream info, latest news

Eight teams remain in the 2019 NC women's water polo NCAA tournament, with the quarterfinals set for Friday. The entire tournament is being held at the Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, California.
The tournament began May 7 with two first-round games: Wager vs. UC San Diego and Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran. UC San Diego defeated Wagner 12-8 to earn the chance to play top seed USC in the quarterfinals while Pacific took down Cal Lutheran 16-4 to play Stanford.
Quarterfinal action will begin May 10, and NCAA.com will live stream each game now through Sunday's national championship match. See below for the full tournament schedule and how to watch:
|ROUND
|TEAMS
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STREAM/STATS
|FIRST-ROUND
|Wagner vs. UC San Diego
|May 7, 3 p.m.
|UC San Diego 12, Wagner 8
|Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran
|May 7, 4:45 p.m.
|Pacific 16, Cal Lutheran 4
|QUARTERFINALS
|No. 1 USC vs. UC San Diego
|May 10, 3 p.m. ET
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM
|No. 4 California vs. Hawaii
|May 10, 4:45 p.m. ET
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM
|No. 2 Stanford vs. Pacific
|May 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM
|No. 3 UCLA vs. Michigan
|May 10, 8:15 p.m. ET
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM
|SEMIFINALS
|TBD vs. TBD
|May 11, 6 p.m.
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM
|TBD vs. TBD
|May 11, 8 p.m.
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM
|FINALS
|TBD VS. TBD
|May 12, 6 p.m.
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM
Ten teams were originally selected to the 2019 NCAA women's water polo bracket on April 29, with six getting automatic byes into the quarterfinals. The top four seeds, in order, were Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and California.
See the full bracket below.
Southern California won the 2018 women's water polo tournament and has the No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. Below is the full NC women's water polo championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Southern California (26-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|5-4
|Stanford
|Southern California
|2017
|Stanford (23-3)
|John Tanner
|8-7
|UCLA
|IUPUI
|2016
|Southern California (26-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|8-7
|Stanford
|UCLA
|2015
|Stanford (24-2)
|John Tanner
|7-6
|UCLA
|Stanford
|2014
|Stanford (25-1)
|John Tanner
|9-5
|UCLA
|USC
|2013
|Southern California (27-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-9
|Stanford
|Harvard
|2012
|Stanford (26-2)
|John Tanner
|6-4
|Southern California
|San Diego State
|2011
|Stanford (28-1)
|John Tanner
|9-5
|California
|Michigan
|2010
|Southern California (25-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-9
|Stanford
|San Diego State
|2009
|UCLA (25-6)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Southern California
|Maryland
|2008
|UCLA (33-0)
|Adam Krikorian
|6-3
|Southern California
|Stanford
|2007
|UCLA (28-2)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Stanford
|Long Beach State
|2006
|UCLA (29-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|9-8
|Southern California
|UC Davis
|2005
|UCLA (33-0)
|Adam Krikorian
|3-2
|Stanford
|Michigan
|2004
|Southern California (29-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-8
|Loyola Marymount
|Stanford
|2003
|UCLA (23-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|4-3
|Stanford
|UC San Diego
|2002
|Stanford (23-2)
|John Tanner
|8-4
|UCLA
|Southern California
|2001
|UCLA (19-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Stanford
|Stanford