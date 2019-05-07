CHAMPS:

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | May 7, 2019

NCAA women's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, live stream info, latest news

NC Women's Water Polo: 2019 Selection Show

Eight teams remain in the 2019 NC women's water polo NCAA tournament, with the quarterfinals set for Friday. The entire tournament is being held at the Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, California. 

NCAA WATER POLO: 2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket | Printable bracket

The tournament began May 7 with two first-round games: Wager vs. UC San Diego and Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran. UC San Diego defeated Wagner 12-8 to earn the chance to play top seed USC in the quarterfinals while Pacific took down Cal Lutheran 16-4 to play Stanford. 

2019 NC women's water polo championship schedule

Quarterfinal action will begin May 10, and NCAA.com will live stream each game now through Sunday's national championship match. See below for the full tournament schedule and how to watch: 

ROUND TEAMS DATE/TIME LIVE STREAM/STATS  
FIRST-ROUND Wagner vs. UC San Diego May 7, 3 p.m. UC San Diego 12, Wagner 8  
  Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran May 7, 4:45 p.m. Pacific 16, Cal Lutheran 4  
QUARTERFINALS No. 1 USC vs. UC San Diego May 10, 3 p.m. ET NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM  
  No. 4 California vs. Hawaii  May 10, 4:45 p.m. ET NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM  
  No. 2 Stanford vs. Pacific May 10, 6:30 p.m. ET NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM  
  No. 3 UCLA vs. Michigan  May 10, 8:15 p.m. ET NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM  
SEMIFINALS TBD vs. TBD May 11, 6 p.m. NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM  
  TBD vs. TBD May 11, 8 p.m. NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM  
FINALS TBD VS. TBD May 12, 6 p.m. NCAA.COM LIVE STREAM  

FULL NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket

Ten teams were originally selected to the 2019 NCAA women's water polo bracket on April 29, with six getting automatic byes into the quarterfinals. The top four seeds, in order, were Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and California.

See the full bracket below. 

INTERACTIVE BRACKET | PRINTABLE BRACKET

water polo bracket

NC women's water polo championship history

Southern California won the 2018 women's water polo tournament and has the No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. Below is the full NC women's water polo championship history: 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California
2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI
2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA
2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford
2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC
2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard
2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State
2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan
2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State
2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland
2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford
2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State
2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis
2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan
2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford
2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego
2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California
2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford

