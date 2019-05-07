NCAA women's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, live stream info, latest news

Eight teams remain in the 2019 NC women's water polo NCAA tournament, with the quarterfinals set for Friday. The entire tournament is being held at the Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, California.

The tournament began May 7 with two first-round games: Wager vs. UC San Diego and Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran. UC San Diego defeated Wagner 12-8 to earn the chance to play top seed USC in the quarterfinals while Pacific took down Cal Lutheran 16-4 to play Stanford.

2019 NC women's water polo championship schedule

Quarterfinal action will begin May 10, and NCAA.com will live stream each game now through Sunday's national championship match. See below for the full tournament schedule and how to watch:

2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket

Ten teams were originally selected to the 2019 NCAA women's water polo bracket on April 29, with six getting automatic byes into the quarterfinals. The top four seeds, in order, were Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and California.

See the full bracket below.

NC women's water polo championship history

Southern California won the 2018 women's water polo tournament and has the No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. Below is the full NC women's water polo championship history: