Stanford wins the 2019 NC women's water polo national championship

Stanford won the 2019 NC women's water polo championship in a 9-8 thriller against defending national champion Southern California. Both teams advanced to the championship after overtime wins in the semifinals.

NCAA WATER POLO: 2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket | Printable bracket

It's Stanford's seventh national title in program history since the women's water polo national championships began in 2001. The Cardinal's Makenzie Fischer led the way in the title match with three goals and an assist.

USC clinched its spot in the finals with a 10-8 victory over Cal in overtime. Stanford followed with a tight 8-7 win in extra time over UCLA to complete the finals matchup. USC and Stanford were the top two seeds in the 2019 tournament.

The tournament began May 7 with two first-round games: Wagner vs. UC San Diego and Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran. UC San Diego defeated Wagner 12-8 to earn the chance to play top seed USC in the quarterfinals while Pacific took down Cal Lutheran 16-4 to play Stanford.

In the quarterfinals, USC took down San Diego, California topped Hawaii, Stanford defeated Pacific and UCLA outlasted Michigan to round out the day.

2019 NC women's water polo championship schedule

NCAA.com will live stream Sunday's national championship match. The entire tournament is being held at the Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, California. See below for the full tournament schedule and how to watch:

FULL NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket

Ten teams were originally selected to the 2019 NCAA women's water polo bracket on April 29, with six getting automatic byes into the quarterfinals. The top four seeds, in order, were Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and California.

See the final bracket below.

INTERACTIVE BRACKET | PRINTABLE BRACKET

NC women's water polo championship history

Southern California won the 2018 women's water polo tournament and had the No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. Below is the full NC women's water polo championship history: