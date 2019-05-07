TRENDING:

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | May 12, 2019

Stanford wins the 2019 NC women's water polo national championship

Stanford wins 2019 NC Women's Water Polo Championship

Stanford won the 2019 NC women's water polo championship in a 9-8 thriller against defending national champion Southern California. Both teams advanced to the championship after overtime wins in the semifinals. 

NCAA WATER POLO: 2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket | Printable bracket

It's Stanford's seventh national title in program history since the women's water polo national championships began in 2001. The Cardinal's Makenzie Fischer led the way in the title match with three goals and an assist.

USC clinched its spot in the finals with a 10-8 victory over Cal in overtime. Stanford followed with a tight 8-7 win in extra time over UCLA to complete the finals matchup. USC and Stanford were the top two seeds in the 2019 tournament.

The tournament began May 7 with two first-round games: Wagner vs. UC San Diego and Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran. UC San Diego defeated Wagner 12-8 to earn the chance to play top seed USC in the quarterfinals while Pacific took down Cal Lutheran 16-4 to play Stanford.

In the quarterfinals, USC took down San Diego, California topped Hawaii, Stanford defeated Pacific and UCLA outlasted Michigan to round out the day.

2019 NC women's water polo championship schedule

NCAA.com will live stream Sunday's national championship match. The entire tournament is being held at the Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, California. See below for the full tournament schedule and how to watch: 

ROUND TEAMS DATE/TIME LIVE STREAM/STATS  
FIRST-ROUND Wagner vs. UC San Diego May 7, 3 p.m. UC San Diego 12, Wagner 8  
  Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran May 7, 4:45 p.m. Pacific 16, Cal Lutheran 4  
QUARTERFINALS No. 1 USC vs. UC San Diego May 10, 3 p.m. ET USC 14, San Diego 8  
  No. 4 California vs. Hawaii  May 10, 4:45 p.m. ET California 17, Hawaii 13  
  No. 2 Stanford vs. Pacific May 10, 6:30 p.m. ET Stanford 18, Pacific 9  
  No. 3 UCLA vs. Michigan  May 10, 8:15 p.m. ET UCLA 13, Michigan 7  
SEMIFINALS No. 1 USC vs. No. 4 California May 11, 6 p.m. USC 10, California 8 (OT)  
  No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 3 UCLA May 11, 8 p.m. Stanford 8, UCLA 7 (OT)  
FINALS No. 1 USC VS. No. 2 Stanford May 12, 6 p.m. Stanford 9, Southern California 8   

FULL NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

2019 NC women's water polo championship bracket

Ten teams were originally selected to the 2019 NCAA women's water polo bracket on April 29, with six getting automatic byes into the quarterfinals. The top four seeds, in order, were Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and California.

See the final bracket below. 

INTERACTIVE BRACKET | PRINTABLE BRACKET

water polo bracket

NC women's water polo championship history

Southern California won the 2018 women's water polo tournament and had the No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. Below is the full NC women's water polo championship history: 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford
2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California
2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI
2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA
2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford
2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC
2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard
2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State
2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan
2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State
2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland
2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford
2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State
2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis
2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan
2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford
2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego
2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California
2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford

