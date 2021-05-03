2021 NC women's water polo championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced today the 10 teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship. Six teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested May 12, hosted by University of California, Los Angeles, which will also host the championship to be held May 14-16. The opening round games, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

The 2021 championship will be an eight-team single-elimination tournament.

SEE THE INTERACTIVE BRACKET | PRINTABLE BRACKET

In the first opening-round game, Marist (8-0) will play Salem (18-11). The winner will advance to the championship bracket to play Southern California (19-1) in Game 1. In the second opening-round game, Fresno St. (12-5) will play Cal Lutheran (5-0), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Stanford (12-5) in Game 3.

Rounding out the bracket will be Arizona St. (13-11) taking on Michigan (21-4) in Game 2 and UCLA (13-4) facing Hawaii (11-1) in Game 4. Please reference the bracket for all game times.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Collegiate Water Polo Association, Golden Coast Conference, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining three teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

For more information about the National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship and the 2021 championship bracket, log on to ncaa.com.