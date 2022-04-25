NCAA.com | April 26, 2022 2022 National Collegiate women’s water polo championship selections announced NC women's water polo: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced today the nine teams vying for the 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship. Seven teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining two teams will compete for the last berth in the bracket via an opening-round game. The opening-round game will be contested May 4, hosted by the University of Michigan, which will also host the championship to be held May 6-8. The opening round game, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor. The 2022 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. In the opening-round game, Wagner (34-3) will play Salem (18-15) at Michigan. The winner will advance to the championship bracket to play Stanford (22-2) in Game 1. Rounding out the bracket will be UCLA (22-5) taking on UC Irvine (22-6) in Game 2, Southern California (18-3) competing against Fresno St. (19-7) in Game 3 and California (16-5) facing Michigan (26-8) in Game 4. Please reference the bracket for all game times. Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Collegiate Water Polo Association, Golden Coast Conference, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining three teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions. The first round and semifinal games will be streamed on ncaa.com. The national championship will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 8 on ESPNU. For more information about the National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship and the 2022 championship bracket, log on to ncaa.com. See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE Juwan Howard: College basketball stats, best moments, quotes These are the essential Juwan Howard college basketball stats, moments and best quotes from his career at Michigan. READ MORE 1 reason why each team in the Sweet 16 could make the Final Four There's a reason for each team in the Sweet 16 to be optimistic about its Final Four chances. READ MORE