NCAA.com | May 8, 2022 Stanford beats Southern California to win its eighth women's water polo national championship Stanford wins 2022 NCAA women's water polo national championship Share For the eighth time in school history, Stanford won the National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship as the Cardinal defeated Southern California 10-7 on Sunday after scoring the final three goals of the match. The Trojans led for much of the match, scoring the first goal in the opening minute of the match on a power play, before extending its advantage to 3-1. Southern California led 4-3 through two periods before Stanford came roaring back. Stanford's Makenzie Fischer scored a match-high four goals, while Ryann Neushul added three and Aria Fischer had three assists. The match was tied 7-7 late in the fourth period before Jewel Roemer scored her first goal of the match with 2:54 to put Stanford ahead for good, with Makenzie Fischer and Neushul adding a pair of late goals to get the Cardinal to the final margin. No better feeling. CHAMPS #GoStanford | @Stanfordh2opolo pic.twitter.com/YDJBw0TiGo — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) May 8, 2022 Stanford finished the season with a 25-2 record, with one of its two losses coming against Southern California. However, Stanford beat Southern California in three of the schools' four meetings, including the most important one on Sunday. The 2022 final was the seventh time the two schools met in the national championship and this is the third time the Cardinal has defeated the Trojans in the season's final match. Got on the same page. Got better each day. Got what we came for.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/1XUi5vuYQi — Stanford Women's Water Polo (@Stanfordh2opolo) May 8, 2022