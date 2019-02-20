NCAA Wrestling Awards standings: Penn State holds top three positions for most dominant in Division I

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For results to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
This week features the third release of the Most Dominant Wrestler standings for the 2018-19 season, which features the 17-match minimum to win the award.
No. 1 ranked Penn State holds the top three positions for most dominant in Division I. Bo Nickal is first for the Nittany Lions by producing 5.38 average team points per match, followed by Jason Nolf (5.23) and Vincenzo Joseph (4.95). Iowa 165-pounder Alex Marinelli is fourth with 4.74 points, while Cornell 141-pounder Yianni Diakomihalis is fifth with 4.67 points.
St. Cloud State’s Vince Dietz paces Division II with a big lead of 4.71 average team points per match over Pittsburgh-Johnstown 184-pounder Brock Biddle with 4.14 points. Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (Missouri) is the only other DII wrestler averaging more than four points with 4.05 per match.
SUNY Oneonta heavyweight James Bethel maintains his position atop Division III with 5.48 team points per match. Waynesburg’s Jake Evans, the all-time leader for most wins in NCAA history, is second for most dominant with 5.39 points, while Wartburg’s Brennen Doebel is third with 5.33.
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.
* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)
* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)
* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)
* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)
Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel and George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi each have 16 falls in Division I. Stencel has a dominant lead in aggregate time with an advantage of 25-plus minutes over DiBlasi. Nickal is two falls behind with 14, while Missouri’s Jaydin Eierman has 13.
Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman is the first Division II wrestler with double digit falls holding the national lead with 11. Nicholas Mason of Tiffin is the second with 10 at 197 pounds to hold second place, while Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree and James Laconte of Western Colorado have nine.
Waynesburg heavyweight Jakes Evans is the first wrestler in the country to reach 20 falls to lead Division III with 21. Bethel and Da’mani Burns of JWU (Providence) are on the verge of the 20-fall milestone with 19 and Joseph Rossetti of Williams has 18.
The standings for tech falls in Division I remain the same this week with Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop holding the lead with 14, over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (12) and Nicholas Piccininni (125).
Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass has taken the lead in Division II tech falls with eight, one more than Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo.
No change in Division III tech falls where Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney maintains sole possession of first place with 14, while Jay Albis of JWU (Providence) leads the chasers with 13 in second place.
NCAA STAT LEADERS — MOST DOMINANT WRESTLER
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Average Team Points
|1
|Bo Nickal
|Penn State
|197
|5.38
|2
|Jason Nolf
|Penn State
|157
|5.23
|3
|Vincenzo Joseph
|Penn State
|165
|4.95
|4
|Alex Marinelli
|Iowa
|165
|4.74
|5
|Yianni Diakomihalis
|Cornell
|141
|4.67
|6
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|4.53
|7
|Daniel Lewis
|Missouri
|174
|4.52
|8
|Anthony Ashnault
|Rutgers
|149
|4.5
|9
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma State
|125
|4.32
|10
|Gable Steveson
|Minnesota
|285
|4.24
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Average Team Points
|1
|Vince Dietz
|St. Cloud State
|197
|4.71
|2
|Brock Biddle
|Pit.-Johnstown
|184
|4.14
|3
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|4.05
|4
|Haszell West
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|197
|3.94
|5
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|184
|3.83
|6
|Brandon Ball
|Fort Hays State
|141
|3.81
|7
|Kolton Eischens
|St. Cloud State
|174
|3.78
|8
|Joey Alessandro
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|141
|3.76
|9
|Heath Gray
|Central Oklahoma
|184
|3.65
|10
|Nicholas Mason
|TIffin
|197
|3.62
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Average Team Points
|1
|James Bethel
|SUNY Oneonta
|285
|5.48
|2
|Jake Evans
|Waynesburg
|285
|5.39
|3
|Brennen Doebel
|Wartburg
|133
|5.33
|4
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|5.3
|5
|Adarios Jones
|Augustana (IL)
|285
|5.11
|6
|Da`mani Burns
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|5.07
|7
|Antwon Pugh
|Mount Union
|157
|5
|8
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|157
|5
|9
|Konrad Ernst
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|285
|4.95
|10
|Brendan Ladd
|Alma
|141
|4.87
17-match minimum in division required to be ranked.
NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Matt Stencel
|Central Michigan
|285
|16
|38:36
|2
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|165
|16
|64:18
|3
|Bo Nickal
|Penn State
|197
|14
|30:34
|4
|Jaydin Eierman
|Missouri
|141
|13
|53:43
|5
|Jason Nolf
|Penn State
|157
|12
|40:10
|6
|Andrew McNally
|Kent State
|184
|12
|43:37
|7
|Daniel Lewis
|Missouri
|174
|11
|26:31
|8
|Vincenzo Joseph
|Penn State
|165
|11
|33:23
|9
|Drew Hughes
|Michigan State
|174
|10
|28:39
|10
|Zahid Valencia
|Arizona State
|174
|9
|17:48
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Evan Loughman
|Lake Erie
|285
|11
|24:25
|2
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|10
|35:22
|3
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|9
|20:29
|4
|James Laconte
|Western Colorado
|174
|9
|25:27
|5
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|8
|21:23
|6
|Patton Gossett
|Newberry
|285
|8
|22:49
|7
|Ryan Rochford
|Adams State
|157
|8
|22:58
|8
|Vince Dietz
|St. Cloud State
|197
|8
|25:51
|9
|Justin Folley
|Upper Iowa
|133
|8
|26:02
|10
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|184
|7
|12:24
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Jake Evans
|Waynesburg
|285
|21
|64:18
|2
|James Bethel
|SUNY Oneonta
|285
|19
|21:22
|3
|Da`mani Burns
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|19
|57:58
|4
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|18
|44:31
|5
|Marvin Cunningham
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|17
|45:33
|6
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|17
|48:08
|7
|Tommy Wrzesien
|JWU (Providence)
|197
|17
|51:07
|8
|Conner Homan
|Mount Union
|174
|16
|31:08
|9
|Jayson Gomez
|JWU (Providence)
|285
|16
|44:52
|10
|Jacques St. Jean
|Springfield
|133
|16
|52:18
NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Kyle Shoop
|Lock Haven
|133
|14
|64:10
|2
|Daton Fix
|Oklahoma State
|133
|12
|59:46
|3
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma State
|125
|10
|49:34
|4
|Ethan Lizak
|Minnesota
|133
|9
|41:24
|5
|RayVon Foley
|Michigan State
|125
|9
|48:37
|6
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|174
|8
|32:34
|7
|Branson Ashworth
|Wyoming
|165
|8
|36:49
|8
|Cam Sykora
|North Dakota State
|133
|8
|45:55
|9
|Stephen Loiseau
|Drexel
|197
|7
|26:38
|10
|Kevin Parker
|Princeton
|184
|7
|28:13
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Logan Grass
|Mercyhurst
|165
|8
|38:25
|2
|Josh Portillo
|Nebraska-Kearney
|125
|7
|34:27
|3
|Heath Gray
|Central Oklahoma
|184
|5
|25:13
|4
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pit.-Johnstown
|149
|5
|28:13
|5
|Efe Osaghae
|Fort Hays State
|157
|4
|13:08
|6
|Ronnie Pietro
|UNC Pembroke
|133
|4
|16:44
|7
|Connor Craig
|Wheeling Jesuit
|174
|4
|18:23
|8
|Justin Pichedwatana
|San Francisco State
|184
|4
|19:28
|9
|TC Warner
|Kutztown
|174
|4
|19:43
|10
|Daniel Bishop
|Augustana (SD)
|184
|4
|19:44
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|149
|14
|58:36
|2
|Jay Albis
|JWU (Providence)
|125
|13
|65:08
|3
|Jordin James
|Mount Union
|133
|12
|51:31
|4
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|157
|11
|42:45
|5
|Jeremiah Slagle
|Heidelberg
|174
|11
|50:07
|6
|Lukas Kaminski
|Trinity (CT)
|157
|10
|50:38
|7
|Diego Santiago
|New England College
|125
|10
|56:21
|8
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|10
|62:11
|9
|Gregory Warner
|York (PA)
|149
|9
|30:52
|10
|Trevor Corl
|Lycoming
|157
|8
|24:14
