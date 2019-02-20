NCAA Wrestling Awards standings: Penn State holds top three positions for most dominant in Division I

Iowa's Spencer Lee will get pushed to retain his title at 125

Iowa's Spencer Lee will get pushed to retain his title at 125

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: NCAA Standings Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6

For results to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

This week features the third release of the Most Dominant Wrestler standings for the 2018-19 season, which features the 17-match minimum to win the award.

2️⃣ challengers that could knock off Diakomihalis at 141... 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/r6Pyt6S1O0 — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) February 19, 2019

No. 1 ranked Penn State holds the top three positions for most dominant in Division I. Bo Nickal is first for the Nittany Lions by producing 5.38 average team points per match, followed by Jason Nolf (5.23) and Vincenzo Joseph (4.95). Iowa 165-pounder Alex Marinelli is fourth with 4.74 points, while Cornell 141-pounder Yianni Diakomihalis is fifth with 4.67 points.

CORNELL WRESTLING: 5 questions with returning NCAA wrestling champion Yianni Diakomihalis

St. Cloud State’s Vince Dietz paces Division II with a big lead of 4.71 average team points per match over Pittsburgh-Johnstown 184-pounder Brock Biddle with 4.14 points. Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (Missouri) is the only other DII wrestler averaging more than four points with 4.05 per match.

Top spot in the final regular season NWCA DII national polls for our @SCSUHUSKIES_WR on Feb. 18. Regionals on Feb. 23 for SCSU (20-0, 8-0 NSIC). #NSICWrestling #NCAADII #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/UDeaCZgS54 — SCSU Wrestling (@SCSUHUSKIES_WR) February 18, 2019

SUNY Oneonta heavyweight James Bethel maintains his position atop Division III with 5.48 team points per match. Waynesburg’s Jake Evans, the all-time leader for most wins in NCAA history, is second for most dominant with 5.39 points, while Wartburg’s Brennen Doebel is third with 5.33.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.

STANDINGS AND STATISTICS: Division I wrestling championship records | Wrestling teams ranked

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel and George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi each have 16 falls in Division I. Stencel has a dominant lead in aggregate time with an advantage of 25-plus minutes over DiBlasi. Nickal is two falls behind with 14, while Missouri’s Jaydin Eierman has 13.

165 | Colston DiBlasi picks up the fall!! #BeUncommon pic.twitter.com/ZFxkNKWIu4 — Mason Wrestling (@GMUWrestling) February 16, 2019

Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman is the first Division II wrestler with double digit falls holding the national lead with 11. Nicholas Mason of Tiffin is the second with 10 at 197 pounds to hold second place, while Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree and James Laconte of Western Colorado have nine.

Waynesburg heavyweight Jakes Evans is the first wrestler in the country to reach 20 falls to lead Division III with 21. Bethel and Da’mani Burns of JWU (Providence) are on the verge of the 20-fall milestone with 19 and Joseph Rossetti of Williams has 18.

The standings for tech falls in Division I remain the same this week with Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop holding the lead with 14, over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (12) and Nicholas Piccininni (125).

TEAMS TO WATCH: Penn State wrestling looks almost unbeatable. Here are 3 teams that could unseat the champs.

Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass has taken the lead in Division II tech falls with eight, one more than Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo.

No change in Division III tech falls where Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney maintains sole possession of first place with 14, while Jay Albis of JWU (Providence) leads the chasers with 13 in second place.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — MOST DOMINANT WRESTLER

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 5.38 2 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 5.23 3 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 4.95 4 Alex Marinelli Iowa 165 4.74 5 Yianni Diakomihalis Cornell 141 4.67 6 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 4.53 7 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 4.52 8 Anthony Ashnault Rutgers 149 4.5 9 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 4.32 10 Gable Steveson Minnesota 285 4.24 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 4.71 2 Brock Biddle Pit.-Johnstown 184 4.14 3 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 4.05 4 Haszell West Colorado St.-Pueblo 197 3.94 5 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 184 3.83 6 Brandon Ball Fort Hays State 141 3.81 7 Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State 174 3.78 8 Joey Alessandro Pitt.-Johnstown 141 3.76 9 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 3.65 10 Nicholas Mason TIffin 197 3.62 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 5.48 2 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 5.39 3 Brennen Doebel Wartburg 133 5.33 4 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.3 5 Adarios Jones Augustana (IL) 285 5.11 6 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 5.07 7 Antwon Pugh Mount Union 157 5 8 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 5 9 Konrad Ernst Wisconsin-La Crosse 285 4.95 10 Brendan Ladd Alma 141 4.87

17-match minimum in division required to be ranked.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Matt Stencel Central Michigan 285 16 38:36 2 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 165 16 64:18 3 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 14 30:34 4 Jaydin Eierman Missouri 141 13 53:43 5 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 12 40:10 6 Andrew McNally Kent State 184 12 43:37 7 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 11 26:31 8 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 11 33:23 9 Drew Hughes Michigan State 174 10 28:39 10 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 9 17:48 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Loughman Lake Erie 285 11 24:25 2 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 10 35:22 3 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 9 20:29 4 James Laconte Western Colorado 174 9 25:27 5 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 8 21:23 6 Patton Gossett Newberry 285 8 22:49 7 Ryan Rochford Adams State 157 8 22:58 8 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 8 25:51 9 Justin Folley Upper Iowa 133 8 26:02 10 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 184 7 12:24 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 21 64:18 2 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 19 21:22 3 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 19 57:58 4 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 18 44:31 5 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 17 45:33 6 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 17 48:08 7 Tommy Wrzesien JWU (Providence) 197 17 51:07 8 Conner Homan Mount Union 174 16 31:08 9 Jayson Gomez JWU (Providence) 285 16 44:52 10 Jacques St. Jean Springfield 133 16 52:18

NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 133 14 64:10 2 Daton Fix Oklahoma State 133 12 59:46 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 10 49:34 4 Ethan Lizak Minnesota 133 9 41:24 5 RayVon Foley Michigan State 125 9 48:37 6 Quentin Perez Campbell 174 8 32:34 7 Branson Ashworth Wyoming 165 8 36:49 8 Cam Sykora North Dakota State 133 8 45:55 9 Stephen Loiseau Drexel 197 7 26:38 10 Kevin Parker Princeton 184 7 28:13 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 8 38:25 2 Josh Portillo Nebraska-Kearney 125 7 34:27 3 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 5 25:13 4 Chris Eddins Jr. Pit.-Johnstown 149 5 28:13 5 Efe Osaghae Fort Hays State 157 4 13:08 6 Ronnie Pietro UNC Pembroke 133 4 16:44 7 Connor Craig Wheeling Jesuit 174 4 18:23 8 Justin Pichedwatana San Francisco State 184 4 19:28 9 TC Warner Kutztown 174 4 19:43 10 Daniel Bishop Augustana (SD) 184 4 19:44 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Stephen Maloney Messiah 149 14 58:36 2 Jay Albis JWU (Providence) 125 13 65:08 3 Jordin James Mount Union 133 12 51:31 4 Bradan Birt Millikin 157 11 42:45 5 Jeremiah Slagle Heidelberg 174 11 50:07 6 Lukas Kaminski Trinity (CT) 157 10 50:38 7 Diego Santiago New England College 125 10 56:21 8 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 10 62:11 9 Gregory Warner York (PA) 149 9 30:52 10 Trevor Corl Lycoming 157 8 24:14

NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works