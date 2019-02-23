College wrestling: 3 matches to watch in No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Iowa

Two undefeated teams. Eighteen combined ranked wrestlers. Five top-10 matchups. Fifty-seven combined national titles throughout history. One dual.

Significant: sufficiently great or important to be worthy of attention; noteworthy

Sunday.

No. 2 vs. No. 3#BeatIowa

🎟️ https://t.co/qJ3gmd3lzj pic.twitter.com/DN7XFnq53g — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) February 22, 2019

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (14-0) will wrap up their dual meet season in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sunday at 2 p.m. when they take on the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-0) in a legendary rivalry dual between two powerhouse teams. The Hawkeyes have won 23 national titles to Oklahoma State’s 34, and while both teams will have to get through Penn State in Pittsburgh if they want to add to those totals, Sunday is not all about the NCAA tournament. Sunday is about pride, grit, intensity and a rivalry win. These two teams have wrestled against each other 52 times with Oklahoma State holding the all-time advantage 28-22-2. The Cowboys and the Hawkeyes will both strive to keep their undefeated seasons alive and earn statement individual wins against ranked opponents to improve their seeds for conference and national tournaments.

NCAA WRESTLING: The Nittany Lions looks almost unbeatable. Here are 3 teams that could unseat the champs.

Oklahoma State’s biggest dual meet challenge so far this year came from No. 5 Missouri, but the Cowboys pulled out the 19-15 win against the Tigers to stay undefeated after wins from Nick Piccininni, Daton Fix, Chandler Rogers, Jacobe Smith, Preston Weigel and Derek White. Iowa’s highest ranked wins came against Minnesota 24-10 in mid-January and then Nebraska earlier this month 20-13. The Hawkeyes most recently dominated No. 16 Wisconsin 35-2 with the only Badger win coming at heavyweight when No. 7 Trent Hillger took down No. 8 Sam Stoll. The win gave the Hawkeyes part ownership of the Big Ten wrestling dual season title, an honor they shared with Penn State. Oklahoma State did not wrestle Wisconsin or Nebraska this year, but they did beat Minnesota 23-9 behind upset wins from No. 2 Daton Fix and No. 6 Kaden Gfeller.

No. 2 @CowboyWrestling versus the No. 3 Hawkeyes. In their last dual meet of the regular season, one team will walk away with their first loss on Sunday.



Here's what you can look forward to from this rivalry dual in this #Big12in60. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/77nC64gDTk — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 22, 2019

Iowa will bring nine ranked wrestlers to the dual against the Cowboys with six in the Top 10 and two athletes at No. 2 spots. Oklahoma State also has nine ranked wrestlers with eight in the top 10 and two athletes ranked No. 2 as well. In the only unranked matchups, Iowa’s 157-pounder No. 7 Kaleb Young will face either unranked Wyatt Sheets for Jonce Blaylock, and at 174 Oklahoma State’s No. 6 Joe Smith will face unranked Iowa wrestler Mitch Bowman.

The only wrestler to take the mat on Sunday with an NCAA title to his name is Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee, but the young Hawkeye's quest for a win won’t be easy. He’ll face No. 4 Nick Piccininni in one of the most highly-anticipated duals of the afternoon, though Lee vs. Piccininni won’t be the only top-tier matchup to watch. Lee's teammates No. 3 Austin DeSanto, No. 2 Alex Marinelli, No. 4 Jacob Warner and No. 8 Sam Stoll will also face top-10 opponents in No. 2 Daton Fix, No. 10 Chandler Rogers, No. 6 Preston Weigel and No. 2 Derek White. All five of these matches will be must-see duals, but here are three in particular that you won’t want to miss:

125: No. 2 Spencer Lee vs. No. 4 Nick Piccininni

IOWA WRESTLING: Five questions with returning national champion Spencer Lee

As previously mentioned, the 125-pound matchup in this dual will be a contest between a defending national champion and a 2018-2019 undefeated wrestler looking to close out his junior dual season without a loss. Oklahoma State's No. 4 Nick Piccininni comes into this highly-anticipated undefeated at 27-0, but in his two previous matchups with Lee last year, he took the L both times. Lee, on the other hand, holds 16-1 record, his only loss coming against No. 1 Sebastian Rivera at the 2018 Midlands Championship. In his two previous matches against Piccininni, Lee earned a 10-5 decision in the Iowa-Oklahoma State dual last year and then pinned the Cowboy wrestler at the NCAA tournament. An upset against Lee would move Piccininni up in the national rankings and give Oklahoma State critical points in what promises to be a tight team race on Sunday. However, Lee's history against Piccininni shows that he's more than capable of taking down his opponent. Look for this match to be a competitive, scrappy battle that will have national ranking and potentially NCAA seeding implications.

133: No. 3 Austin DeSanto vs. No. 2 Daton Fix

Hear from Brands, Warner, and Marinelli, at Tuesday's media availability. Hawkeyes and Cowboys in Stillwater on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ccNhTdnBAQ — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 20, 2019

The 133-pound match, just 125-pounds, will be a battle between top-ranked wrestlers as Iowa's No. 3 Austin DeSanto takes on No. 2 Daton Fix in a freshman-sophomore dual. DeSanto and Fix both take the mat for their final dual meet as first-year starters for their respective teams looking to secure the No. 2 ranking in a weight class that remains fairly open heading into the post-season. Michigan's Stevan Micic holds the top spot, and neither DeSanto nor Fix have wrestled Micic, but they have both taken down other top-10 athletes in the weight including No. 4 Nick Suriano, No. 8 Ethan Lizak and No. 12 Montorie Bridges. DeSanto is 16-1 with his only loss coming against No. 9 Austin Gomez while Fix is 25-1, his only loss coming against No. 5 Micky Phillippi. These two have never competed against each other before in college, but they could meet again at the NCAA tournament, and this match will give both athletes an idea of where they stand against each other heading into the postseason.

197: No. 4 Jacob Warner vs. No. 6 Preston Weigel

STANDINGS AND STATISTICS: Division I wrestling championship records | Wrestling teams ranked

Iowa's Jacob Warner's match against No. 6 Preston Weigel will be the fourth of five top-10 battles of the afternoon, but this match holds particular intrigue because it serves as only Weigel's fourth dual match of the season. The Oklahoma State senior has been injured, and, prior to his 2018-2019 dual meet debut against Oklahoma, had only wrestled three matches, all in the Oklahoma City Open. A 2017 All-American, Weigel is now back in the lineup looking for an NCAA tournament bid, and he'll have another shot against a ranked wrestler when he takes on Warner of Iowa on Sunday. Warner comes into the matchup two losses on the year to Weigel's zero, but Wegiel has only wrestled seven times this year to Warner's 13.

The two athletes have never faced each other head-to-head, and this match will be a good test for both wrestlers. Is Weigel fully healthy and ready for a strong post-season run? Is Warner prepared for more top-10 athletes like Weigel as he chases an NCAA podium spot? This match will not only answer both questions, but it also result in team points that could tilt the match in favor of Iowa or Oklahoma State, depending on the outcome.

NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works