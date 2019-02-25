NCAA wrestling qualifiers announced for 2019 DIII championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced Monday the participants in the 2019 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.

The championships will be held March 8-9 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. Ferrum College will serve as the host.

A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on Feb. 22, 23 and 24. The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available on the NCAA website at ncaa.com and the complete seeded bracket will be available on NCAA.com Monday, March 4. NCAA.com will stream all sessions.