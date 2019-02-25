NCAA wrestling qualifiers announced for 2019 DIII championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced Monday the participants in the 2019 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.
The championships will be held March 8-9 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. Ferrum College will serve as the host.
A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on Feb. 22, 23 and 24. The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available on the NCAA website at ncaa.com and the complete seeded bracket will be available on NCAA.com Monday, March 4. NCAA.com will stream all sessions.
|Weight Class
|Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|Grade
|Wins
|Loses
|Qual. Tourn.
|Qual. Place
|125
|Augsburg
|Victor
|Gliva
|11
|25
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|125
|Averett
|Samuel
|Braswell
|10
|30
|9
|Southeast
|2
|125
|Baldwin Wallace
|Dante
|Ginnetti
|11
|25
|8
|Central
|1
|125
|Brockport
|Matt
|Caccamise
|10
|17
|3
|Mideast
|3
|125
|Central (IA)
|Cameron
|Timok
|12
|23
|3
|Lower Midwest
|1
|125
|Ithaca
|Ferdinand
|Mase
|12
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|125
|JWU (Providence)
|Jay
|Albis
|12
|35
|4
|Northeast
|1
|125
|Messiah
|Josiah
|Gehr
|9
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|125
|Muskingum
|Jordan
|Burkholder
|12
|30
|2
|Central
|2
|125
|Neb. Wesleyan
|Eron
|Haynes
|16
|3
|1
|Lower Midwest
|2
|125
|Southern Me.
|Peter
|Del Gallo
|11
|5
|1
|Northeast
|3
|125
|Ursinus
|Collin
|Wickramaratna
|9
|27
|6
|Mideast
|2
|125
|Wabash
|Carlos
|Champagne
|9
|9
|3
|Central
|3
|125
|Wartburg
|Brady
|Kyner
|10
|24
|6
|Lower Midwest
|3
|125
|Wesleyan (CT)
|Zack
|Murillo
|12
|27
|8
|Northeast
|2
|125
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Sawyer
|Sarbacker
|10
|17
|11
|Upper Midwest
|3
|125
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Mike
|Tortorice
|11
|29
|3
|Upper Midwest
|1
|125
|York (PA)
|Dylan
|Nuttall
|12
|14
|10
|Southeast
|3
|133
|Augsburg
|Sam
|Bennyhoff
|12
|24
|4
|Upper Midwest
|1
|133
|Baldwin Wallace
|Charles
|Nash
|11
|26
|9
|Central
|2
|133
|Central (IA)
|Chase
|Petty
|12
|18
|8
|Lower Midwest
|3
|133
|Delaware Valley
|Russell
|Benson
|9
|4
|1
|Southeast
|3
|133
|Ferrum
|Levi
|Englman
|9
|31
|5
|Southeast
|1
|133
|Johns Hopkins
|Ricky
|Cavallo
|12
|30
|3
|Southeast
|2
|133
|JWU (Providence)
|Bobby
|Jordan
|12
|16
|6
|Northeast
|1
|133
|Loras
|Brice
|Everson
|11
|16
|4
|Lower Midwest
|2
|133
|Merchant Marine
|Taylor `Kimo`
|Dial
|12
|15
|8
|Mideast
|3
|133
|Mount Union
|Jordin
|James
|10
|34
|1
|Central
|1
|133
|Norwich
|Jacob
|Forsman
|12
|3
|1
|Northeast
|2
|133
|Springfield
|Ian
|Tolotti
|11
|5
|1
|Northeast
|3
|133
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Yoseph
|Borai
|12
|25
|7
|Mideast
|2
|133
|TCNJ
|Jake
|Giordano
|10
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|133
|Wabash
|Owen
|Doster
|11
|18
|9
|Central
|3
|133
|Wartburg
|Brock
|Rathbun
|17
|23
|3
|Lower Midwest
|1
|133
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Josh
|Stenger
|10
|21
|8
|Upper Midwest
|3
|133
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Ben
|Vosters
|19
|26
|3
|Upper Midwest
|2
|141
|Alma
|Brendan
|Ladd
|11
|29
|1
|Central
|1
|141
|Augsburg
|David
|Flynn
|18
|24
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|141
|Averett
|Brandon
|Woody
|10
|37
|7
|Southeast
|3
|141
|Elmhurst
|Jimmy
|McAuliffe
|10
|4
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|141
|Ferrum
|Mario
|Vasquez
|11
|19
|10
|Southeast
|2
|141
|Ithaca
|Ben
|Brisman
|11
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|141
|John Carroll
|Jarrod
|Brezovec
|10
|28
|8
|Central
|3
|141
|JWU (Providence)
|Joseph
|Ferinde
|12
|33
|10
|Northeast
|1
|141
|Loras
|Clint
|Lembeck
|11
|9
|4
|Lower Midwest
|1
|141
|Manchester
|Jordan
|Napier
|11
|37
|7
|Central
|2
|141
|Millikin
|Chris
|Williams
|12
|13
|2
|Lower Midwest
|2
|141
|NYU
|Evan
|Drill
|11
|28
|7
|Northeast
|2
|141
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Troy
|Stanich
|11
|40
|2
|Mideast
|2
|141
|TCNJ
|Robert
|Dinger
|10
|4
|1
|Mideast
|3
|141
|Wartburg
|Brady
|Fritz
|9
|22
|10
|Lower Midwest
|3
|141
|Wilkes
|Tommy
|Stokes
|19
|27
|5
|Southeast
|1
|141
|Williams
|Joseph
|Rossetti
|10
|4
|1
|Northeast
|3
|141
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Hazen
|Rice
|11
|27
|2
|Upper Midwest
|1
|149
|Alma
|Zachary
|Cooper
|11
|32
|1
|Central
|1
|149
|Augsburg
|Alex
|Wilson
|12
|34
|5
|Upper Midwest
|1
|149
|Brockport
|Ryan
|Snow
|12
|23
|8
|Mideast
|3
|149
|Castleton
|Max
|Tempel
|10
|33
|6
|Northeast
|3
|149
|Concordia-M`head
|ty
|johnson
|12
|3
|1
|Upper Midwest
|2
|149
|John Carroll
|Jarrad
|Lasko
|12
|31
|11
|Central
|3
|149
|JWU (Providence)
|Da`mani
|Burns
|11
|30
|4
|Northeast
|2
|149
|Loras
|Kevin
|Kelly
|12
|29
|5
|Lower Midwest
|2
|149
|Messiah
|Stephen
|Maloney
|11
|3
|1
|Southeast
|2
|149
|Mount Union
|Luke
|Hernandez
|10
|29
|9
|Central
|2
|149
|Roger Williams
|Tyler
|Gazaway
|11
|4
|0
|Northeast
|1
|149
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Brett
|Kaliner
|10
|38
|5
|Mideast
|1
|149
|TCNJ
|Ryan
|Budzek
|12
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|149
|Wartburg
|Kristian
|Rumph
|9
|14
|4
|Lower Midwest
|1
|149
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Michael
|Heinl
|11
|4
|1
|Southeast
|3
|149
|Westminster (MO)
|Sean
|Sax
|9
|21
|3
|Lower Midwest
|3
|149
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Logan
|Schlough
|12
|23
|10
|Upper Midwest
|3
|149
|York (PA)
|Gregory
|Warner
|19
|31
|6
|Southeast
|1
|157
|Augsburg
|Ryan
|Epps
|11
|33
|3
|Upper Midwest
|1
|157
|Averett
|Jared
|Lough
|9
|41
|5
|Southeast
|2
|157
|Baldwin Wallace
|Richard
|Burke
|12
|22
|7
|Central
|3
|157
|Centenary (NJ)
|Christopher
|Muce
|12
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|157
|Elmhurst
|Keone
|Derain
|12
|4
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|157
|Loras
|Brandon
|Murray
|11
|21
|4
|Lower Midwest
|2
|157
|Lycoming
|Trevor
|Corl
|18
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|157
|Millikin
|Bradan
|Birt
|10
|26
|5
|Lower Midwest
|3
|157
|Mount Union
|Antwon
|Pugh
|10
|31
|0
|Central
|1
|157
|NYU
|Dylan
|Dwyer
|11
|25
|8
|Northeast
|3
|157
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Kaidon
|Winters
|10
|31
|0
|Mideast
|1
|157
|TCNJ
|JT
|Beirne
|12
|5
|1
|Mideast
|3
|157
|Wabash
|Jared
|Timberman
|10
|34
|6
|Central
|2
|157
|Wartburg
|Cross
|Cannone
|12
|27
|0
|Lower Midwest
|1
|157
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Hunter
|Neely
|11
|4
|1
|Southeast
|3
|157
|Western New Eng.
|Ryan
|Monteiro
|10
|24
|4
|Northeast
|2
|157
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Grant
|Zamin
|10
|26
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|157
|WPI
|Tyler
|Marsh
|11
|4
|0
|Northeast
|1
|165
|Augsburg
|Lucas
|Jeske
|11
|17
|0
|Upper Midwest
|1
|165
|Baldwin Wallace
|Anthony
|Arroyo
|12
|27
|2
|Central
|2
|165
|Buena Vista
|Brad
|Kerkhoff
|12
|3
|1
|Lower Midwest
|2
|165
|Centenary (NJ)
|Alec
|Donovan
|18
|4
|1
|Mideast
|3
|165
|Coast Guard
|Nick
|Remke
|12
|21
|6
|Northeast
|2
|165
|Ithaca
|Austin
|Whitney
|18
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|165
|John Carroll
|Sam
|Gross
|10
|20
|7
|Central
|3
|165
|JWU (Providence)
|Adrian
|Gonzalez
|19
|25
|10
|Northeast
|3
|165
|Loras
|Eddie
|Smith
|11
|26
|4
|Lower Midwest
|1
|165
|Luther
|Michael
|Suarez
|12
|17
|13
|Lower Midwest
|3
|165
|Lycoming
|Hadyn
|Swartwood
|11
|5
|1
|Southeast
|3
|165
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Dempsey
|King
|18
|24
|5
|Mideast
|2
|165
|Roger Williams
|Taylor
|Shay
|11
|4
|0
|Northeast
|1
|165
|Wabash
|Kyle
|Hatch
|10
|29
|3
|Central
|1
|165
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Jared
|Walker
|18
|3
|1
|Southeast
|2
|165
|Wilkes
|Nicholas
|Racanelli
|19
|31
|1
|Southeast
|1
|165
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Mark
|Choinski
|12
|32
|3
|Upper Midwest
|3
|165
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Nicholas
|Bonomo
|19
|12
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|174
|Augsburg
|Tanner
|Vassar
|11
|22
|7
|Upper Midwest
|3
|174
|Centenary (NJ)
|Jordan
|Juliano
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|174
|Chicago
|Ben
|Sarasin
|9
|4
|0
|Upper Midwest
|1
|174
|Coast Guard
|Arthur (A.J.)
|Aeberli
|11
|22
|4
|Northeast
|1
|174
|Coe
|Jake
|Voss
|12
|3
|1
|Lower Midwest
|2
|174
|Ferrum
|Blake
|Rosenbaum
|12
|30
|4
|Southeast
|1
|174
|Gettysburg
|Colin
|Kowalski
|12
|31
|3
|Southeast
|2
|174
|Ithaca
|Chibueze
|Chukwuezi
|9
|23
|13
|Mideast
|3
|174
|JWU (Providence)
|Michael
|Gargano
|12
|26
|12
|Northeast
|2
|174
|Loras
|Jacob
|Krakow
|10
|11
|3
|Lower Midwest
|3
|174
|Messiah
|Brian
|Shermeyer
|10
|6
|1
|Southeast
|3
|174
|Mount Union
|Jairod
|James
|19
|33
|4
|Central
|1
|174
|New England Col.
|Malik
|Settles
|11
|4
|1
|Northeast
|3
|174
|Olivet
|Haydn
|Kinjorski
|11
|4
|1
|Central
|3
|174
|TCNJ
|Daniel
|Kilroy
|11
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|174
|Wabash
|Darden
|Schurg
|18
|22
|2
|Central
|2
|174
|Wartburg
|Kyle
|Briggs
|10
|24
|2
|Lower Midwest
|1
|174
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Jarrit
|Shinhoster
|9
|16
|4
|Upper Midwest
|2
|184
|Adrian
|Devon
|Pingel
|17
|3
|1
|Central
|2
|184
|Augsburg
|Solomon
|Nielsen
|10
|26
|7
|Upper Midwest
|2
|184
|Baldwin Wallace
|Justin
|Ransom
|12
|24
|7
|Central
|3
|184
|Chicago
|Kyle
|Peisker
|11
|3
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|184
|Coast Guard
|Paul
|Detwiler
|9
|21
|5
|Northeast
|3
|184
|Coe
|Josh
|Edel
|11
|4
|1
|Lower Midwest
|3
|184
|Dubuque
|Tevin
|Bailey
|9
|3
|3
|Lower Midwest
|2
|184
|Heidelberg
|Dylan
|Roth
|11
|4
|0
|Central
|1
|184
|Ithaca
|Jake
|Ashcraft
|12
|3
|0
|Mideast
|1
|184
|JWU (Providence)
|Khamri
|Thomas
|12
|30
|5
|Northeast
|1
|184
|Merchant Marine
|Joshua
|Glantzman
|20
|4
|Mideast
|2
|184
|Messiah
|Victor
|DeFrance
|12
|3
|1
|Southeast
|2
|184
|North Central (IL)
|Cody
|Baldridge
|9
|4
|0
|Lower Midwest
|1
|184
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Jake
|Paulson
|10
|5
|1
|Southeast
|3
|184
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Michael
|Dooley
|9
|21
|9
|Mideast
|3
|184
|Wash. & Lee
|Rexx
|Hallyburton
|11
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|184
|Western New Eng.
|John
|Boyle
|17
|29
|6
|Northeast
|2
|184
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Nick
|Stencel
|12
|16
|2
|Upper Midwest
|1
|197
|Augsburg
|Lance
|Benick
|17
|25
|3
|Upper Midwest
|1
|197
|Baldwin Wallace
|Zeckary
|Lehman
|18
|24
|3
|Central
|2
|197
|Centenary (NJ)
|Etiini
|Udott
|12
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|197
|Coast Guard
|Jonathan
|Wagner
|10
|15
|6
|Northeast
|1
|197
|Coe
|Taylor
|Mehmen
|11
|4
|1
|Lower Midwest
|3
|197
|Heidelberg
|Tyler
|Hammack
|12
|4
|1
|Central
|3
|197
|JWU (Providence)
|Michael
|DiNardo
|11
|33
|6
|Northeast
|2
|197
|Loras
|Guy
|Patron
|11
|18
|2
|Lower Midwest
|1
|197
|Lycoming
|Travis
|Ogden
|11
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|197
|Millikin
|Keajion
|Jennings
|12
|26
|3
|Lower Midwest
|2
|197
|Mt. St. Joseph
|Antonio
|McCloud
|9
|34
|2
|Central
|1
|197
|Scranton
|Dan
|D`Agostini
|12
|38
|3
|Mideast
|2
|197
|St. John`s (MN)
|Luke
|Dodd
|12
|15
|5
|Upper Midwest
|3
|197
|SUNY Cortland
|Dylan
|Dubuque
|10
|4
|1
|Mideast
|3
|197
|Thiel
|Gage
|Gladysz
|11
|5
|1
|Southeast
|3
|197
|Waynesburg
|Ken
|Burrs
|11
|16
|5
|Southeast
|2
|197
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Riley
|Kauzlaric
|11
|27
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|197
|WPI
|Michael
|Curtis
|12
|5
|1
|Northeast
|3
|285
|Augustana (IL)
|Adarios
|Jones
|11
|4
|0
|Lower Midwest
|1
|285
|Castleton
|Jesse
|Webb
|12
|32
|8
|Northeast
|2
|285
|Coast Guard
|Patrick
|Irwin
|11
|18
|6
|Northeast
|1
|285
|Ithaca
|Jake
|O`Brien
|12
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|285
|JWU (Providence)
|Tommy
|Wrzesien
|9
|39
|9
|Northeast
|3
|285
|Lycoming
|Garrett
|Wesneski
|19
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|285
|Olivet
|Trevor
|Piggott
|10
|4
|1
|Central
|3
|285
|Otterbein
|Drew
|Kasper
|11
|29
|0
|Central
|1
|285
|Ozarks (AR)
|Jerhett
|Lee
|11
|34
|4
|Lower Midwest
|3
|285
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Connor
|Calkins
|19
|24
|7
|Mideast
|3
|285
|SUNY Oneonta
|James
|Bethel
|12
|45
|1
|Mideast
|1
|285
|Wabash
|Wade
|Ripple
|10
|31
|8
|Central
|2
|285
|Wartburg
|Bowen
|Wileman
|12
|23
|7
|Lower Midwest
|2
|285
|Waynesburg
|Jake
|Evans
|12
|46
|2
|Southeast
|2
|285
|Wheaton (IL)
|Grant
|Miller
|11
|4
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|285
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Konrad
|Ernst
|11
|25
|0
|Upper Midwest
|1
|285
|Wis.-Platteville
|Lucius
|Rinehart
|10
|28
|6
|Upper Midwest
|2
|285
|York (PA)
|Brandon
|Ballard
|11
|13
|6
|Southeast
|3