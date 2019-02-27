College wrestling: DII and DIII regionals help shape award standings headed into NCAA championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: NCAA Standings Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7
For results to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
Division II and III wrestlers competed in their NCAA regional qualifying tournaments over the weekend to set the standings headed into the NCAA championships.
Chris Eddins, Jr., earned a fall, tech fall and major decision in the 149-pound final on his way to the NCAA Division II Super Regional I championship for Pittsburgh-Johnstown and took the lead in the race for most dominant with an average of 4.58 team points per match. St. Cloud State 197-pounder Vince Dietz grinded out a pair of close decisions in the semis and final to win his weight class in NCAA Super Regional V to fall just .02 points (4.56) behind Eddins headed to nationals in Cleveland. Western Colorado 174-pounder Brandon Supernaw won his weight class in NCAA Super Regional VI and sits third with 4.39 points.
Dietz Wins! @SCSUHUSKIES_WR claims another title at 197 with a 2-1 victory by Vince Dietz over Nick Baumler of Upper Iowa at @NCAADII Regional on Feb. 23. That makes eight individual titles for SCSU at the regional this year! #MakeItYours #UnleashSCSU #NCAADII #NSICWrestling pic.twitter.com/pbYWfptlxz— SCSU Wrestling (@SCSUHUSKIES_WR) February 24, 2019
Four wrestlers are closely bunched behind the national leader for most dominant and all are headed to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Roanoke, Virginia. SUNY Oneonta heavyweight James Bethel won the Mideast regional picking up a fall and tech fall to be the leader with an average of 5.29 team points per match. Jake Evans of Waynesburg is second with 5.11 points after two major decisions and a fall in a runner-up finish in the Southeast regional. Heavyweight Konrad Ernst of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Stevens 141-pounder Troy Stanich are tied for third with 5.08 points, while Rochester Institute of Technology 157-pounder Kaidon Winters has 5.04 points.
Bo Nickal of Penn State needed just 1:19 to pin Brett Perry of Buffalo over the weekend to increase his lead for most dominant in Division I to 5.41 points. Jason Nolf (5.26) and Vincenzo Joseph (5.00) also had falls against the Bulls to keep pace with their teammate.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Penn State wrestling looks almost unbeatable. Here are 3 teams that could unseat the champs.
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows:
* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)
* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)
* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)
* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)
A fall on Friday over Michigan State’s Chris Beard gave Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel his 17th of the season to hold a lead of one over George Mason’s Colston DiBlasi. Nickal maintains his position in third with 15, while Missouri 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman has 14.
THIS PIN!@pennstateWREST bringing intensity to the mat 🔥pic.twitter.com/EPGTTO0ot7— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) February 26, 2019
Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman had two falls in NCAA Super Regional III over the weekend to hold the Division II lead by one over McKendree’s Ryan Vasbinder and two more than Tiffin’s Nicholas Mason. Newberry heavyweight Patton Gossett is the only other wrestler in double digits with 10.
While chasing James Bethel for most dominant, Waynesburg’s Evans is the national leader in falls with 22, one more than his fellow heavyweight and with a potential meeting at the NCAA Championships on tap next weekend. Da’mani Burns of JWU (Providence) had two falls at the Northeast regional on his way to a runner-up finish at 149 pounds and has 21 falls on his resume to sit third based on aggregate time.
STANDINGS AND STATISTICS: Division I wrestling championship records | Wrestling teams ranked
The standings for tech falls in Division I remain the same this week with Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop holding the lead with 14, over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (12) and Nicholas Piccininni (10).
Couldn’t have scripted it any better.— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) February 26, 2019
And we’re not finished....#okstate pic.twitter.com/5Zk2Wg2LFv
Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo and Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass are both headed to Cleveland with eight tech falls in Division II. Portillo holds a narrow advantage in aggregate time of just 58 seconds.
Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney had two tech falls on his way to second place in the Southeast regional to increase his national lead in Division III to 17. Northeast regional 125-pound champ Jay Albis of JWU (Providence) had two of his own to keep pace with 15 tech falls, while Jordin James of Mount Union has 13.
NCAA STAT LEADERS — MOST DOMINANT WRESTLER
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Average Team Points
|1
|Bo Nickal
|Penn State
|197
|5.41
|2
|Jason Nolf
|Penn State
|157
|5.26
|3
|Vincenzo Joseph
|Penn State
|165
|5
|4
|Alex Marinelli
|Iowa
|165
|4.8
|5
|Daniel Lewis
|Missouri
|174
|4.59
|6
|Yianni Diakomihalis
|Cornell
|141
|4.58
|7
|Anthony Ashnault
|Rutgers
|149
|4.48
|8
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma State
|125
|4.39
|9
|Gable Steveson
|Minnesota
|285
|4.27
|10
|Myles Martin
|Ohio State
|184
|4.24
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Average Team Points
|1
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|4.58
|2
|Vince Dietz
|St. Cloud State
|197
|4.56
|3
|Brandon Supernaw
|Western Colorado
|174
|4.39
|4
|Trey Grine
|Tiffin
|149
|4.18
|5
|Connor Craig
|Wheeling Jesuit
|174
|4
|6
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|3.96
|7
|Brandon Ball
|Fort Hays State
|141
|3.95
|8
|Matt Malcom
|Nebraska-Kearney
|157
|3.88
|8
|Brock Biddle
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|184
|3.88
|10
|Kolton Eischens
|St. Cloud State
|174
|3.77
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Average Team Points
|1
|James Bethel
|SUNY Oneonta
|285
|5.29
|2
|Jake Evans
|Waynesburg
|285
|5.11
|3
|Konrad Ernst
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|285
|5.08
|3
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|5.08
|5
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|157
|5.04
|6
|Da`mani Burns
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|4.9
|7
|Antwon Pugh
|Mount Union
|157
|4.87
|8
|Nicholas Moreno
|Coast Guard
|174
|4.83
|9
|Jake Ashcraft
|Ithaca
|184
|4.82
|9
|Adarios Jones
|Augustana (IL)
|285
|4.82
NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Matt Stencel
|Central Michigan
|285
|17
|40:10
|2
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|165
|16
|64:18
|3
|Bo Nickal
|Penn State
|197
|15
|31:53
|4
|Jaydin Eierman
|Missouri
|141
|14
|58:37
|5
|Jason Nolf
|Penn State
|157
|13
|45:51
|6
|Daniel Lewis
|Missouri
|174
|12
|28:35
|7
|Vincenzo Joseph
|Penn State
|165
|12
|34:26
|8
|Drew Hughes
|Michigan State
|174
|11
|29:46
|9
|Andrew McNally
|Kent State
|184
|11
|36:56
|10
|Zahid Valencia
|Arizona State
|174
|10
|19:14
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Evan Loughman
|Lake Erie
|285
|13
|29:50
|2
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|12
|23:13
|3
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|11
|41:15
|4
|Patton Gossett
|Newberry
|285
|10
|25:30
|5
|Ryan Rochford
|Adams State
|157
|9
|23:58
|6
|James Laconte
|Western Colorado
|174
|9
|25:27
|7
|Justin Folley
|Upper Iowa
|133
|9
|27:08
|8
|Vince Dietz
|St. Cloud State
|197
|9
|28:05
|9
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|184
|8
|13:10
|10
|Shelden Struble
|UIndy
|165
|8
|18:11
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Jake Evans
|Waynesburg
|285
|22
|66:23
|2
|James Bethel
|SUNY Oneonta
|285
|21
|25:14
|3
|Da`mani Burns
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|21
|62:03
|4
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|19
|45:17
|5
|Tommy Wrzesien
|JWU (Providence)
|285
|19
|53:11
|6
|Drew Mandell
|Olivet
|149
|17
|34:51
|7
|Marvin Cunningham
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|17
|45:33
|8
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|17
|48:08
|9
|Brett Kaliner
|Stevens
|149
|17
|57:10
|10
|Conner Homan
|Mount Union
|174
|16
|31:08
NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Kyle Shoop
|Lock Haven
|133
|14
|64:10
|2
|Daton Fix
|Oklahoma State
|133
|12
|59:46
|3
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma State
|125
|10
|49:34
|4
|Ethan Lizak
|Minnesota
|133
|9
|41:24
|5
|RayVon Foley
|Michigan State
|125
|9
|48:37
|6
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|174
|8
|32:34
|7
|Branson Ashworth
|Wyoming
|165
|8
|36:49
|8
|Cam Sykora
|North Dakota State
|133
|8
|45:55
|9
|Stephen Loiseau
|Drexel
|197
|7
|26:38
|10
|Kevin Parker
|Princeton
|184
|7
|28:13
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Josh Portillo
|Nebraska-Kearney
|125
|8
|37:27
|2
|Logan Grass
|Mercyhurst
|165
|8
|38:25
|3
|Heath Gray
|Central Oklahoma
|184
|6
|26:54
|4
|Connor Craig
|Wheeling Jesuit
|174
|6
|28:29
|5
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|6
|31:18
|6
|Ronnie Pietro
|UNC Pembroke
|133
|5
|22:30
|7
|Trey Grine
|Tiffin
|149
|5
|23:20
|8
|Efe Osaghae
|Fort Hays State
|157
|4
|13:08
|9
|Brendan Howard
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|125
|4
|13:09
|10
|Rylee Billings
|King (TN)
|125
|4
|13:53
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|149
|17
|72:37
|2
|Jay Albis
|JWU (Providence)
|125
|15
|69:18
|3
|Jordin James
|Mount Union
|133
|13
|56:45
|4
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|157
|12
|47:32
|5
|Jeremiah Slagle
|Heidelberg
|174
|12
|53:59
|6
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|12
|73:23
|7
|Gregory Warner
|York (PA)
|149
|10
|34:01
|8
|Cross Cannone
|Wartburg
|157
|10
|40:35
|9
|Lukas Kaminski
|Trinity (CT)
|157
|10
|50:38
|10
|Diego Santiago
|New England College
|125
|10
|56:21
NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works