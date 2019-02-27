College wrestling: DII and DIII regionals help shape award standings headed into NCAA championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For results to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Division II and III wrestlers competed in their NCAA regional qualifying tournaments over the weekend to set the standings headed into the NCAA championships.

Chris Eddins, Jr., earned a fall, tech fall and major decision in the 149-pound final on his way to the NCAA Division II Super Regional I championship for Pittsburgh-Johnstown and took the lead in the race for most dominant with an average of 4.58 team points per match. St. Cloud State 197-pounder Vince Dietz grinded out a pair of close decisions in the semis and final to win his weight class in NCAA Super Regional V to fall just .02 points (4.56) behind Eddins headed to nationals in Cleveland. Western Colorado 174-pounder Brandon Supernaw won his weight class in NCAA Super Regional VI and sits third with 4.39 points.

Four wrestlers are closely bunched behind the national leader for most dominant and all are headed to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Roanoke, Virginia. SUNY Oneonta heavyweight James Bethel won the Mideast regional picking up a fall and tech fall to be the leader with an average of 5.29 team points per match. Jake Evans of Waynesburg is second with 5.11 points after two major decisions and a fall in a runner-up finish in the Southeast regional. Heavyweight Konrad Ernst of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Stevens 141-pounder Troy Stanich are tied for third with 5.08 points, while Rochester Institute of Technology 157-pounder Kaidon Winters has 5.04 points.

Bo Nickal of Penn State needed just 1:19 to pin Brett Perry of Buffalo over the weekend to increase his lead for most dominant in Division I to 5.41 points. Jason Nolf (5.26) and Vincenzo Joseph (5.00) also had falls against the Bulls to keep pace with their teammate.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows:

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

A fall on Friday over Michigan State’s Chris Beard gave Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel his 17th of the season to hold a lead of one over George Mason’s Colston DiBlasi. Nickal maintains his position in third with 15, while Missouri 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman has 14.

Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman had two falls in NCAA Super Regional III over the weekend to hold the Division II lead by one over McKendree’s Ryan Vasbinder and two more than Tiffin’s Nicholas Mason. Newberry heavyweight Patton Gossett is the only other wrestler in double digits with 10.

While chasing James Bethel for most dominant, Waynesburg’s Evans is the national leader in falls with 22, one more than his fellow heavyweight and with a potential meeting at the NCAA Championships on tap next weekend. Da’mani Burns of JWU (Providence) had two falls at the Northeast regional on his way to a runner-up finish at 149 pounds and has 21 falls on his resume to sit third based on aggregate time.

The standings for tech falls in Division I remain the same this week with Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop holding the lead with 14, over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (12) and Nicholas Piccininni (10).

Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo and Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass are both headed to Cleveland with eight tech falls in Division II. Portillo holds a narrow advantage in aggregate time of just 58 seconds.

Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney had two tech falls on his way to second place in the Southeast regional to increase his national lead in Division III to 17. Northeast regional 125-pound champ Jay Albis of JWU (Providence) had two of his own to keep pace with 15 tech falls, while Jordin James of Mount Union has 13.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — MOST DOMINANT WRESTLER

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 5.41 2 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 5.26 3 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 5 4 Alex Marinelli Iowa 165 4.8 5 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 4.59 6 Yianni Diakomihalis Cornell 141 4.58 7 Anthony Ashnault Rutgers 149 4.48 8 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 4.39 9 Gable Steveson Minnesota 285 4.27 10 Myles Martin Ohio State 184 4.24 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 4.58 2 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 4.56 3 Brandon Supernaw Western Colorado 174 4.39 4 Trey Grine Tiffin 149 4.18 5 Connor Craig Wheeling Jesuit 174 4 6 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 3.96 7 Brandon Ball Fort Hays State 141 3.95 8 Matt Malcom Nebraska-Kearney 157 3.88 8 Brock Biddle Pitt.-Johnstown 184 3.88 10 Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State 174 3.77 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 5.29 2 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 5.11 3 Konrad Ernst Wisconsin-La Crosse 285 5.08 3 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.08 5 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 5.04 6 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 4.9 7 Antwon Pugh Mount Union 157 4.87 8 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 174 4.83 9 Jake Ashcraft Ithaca 184 4.82 9 Adarios Jones Augustana (IL) 285 4.82

NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Matt Stencel Central Michigan 285 17 40:10 2 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 165 16 64:18 3 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 15 31:53 4 Jaydin Eierman Missouri 141 14 58:37 5 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 13 45:51 6 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 12 28:35 7 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 12 34:26 8 Drew Hughes Michigan State 174 11 29:46 9 Andrew McNally Kent State 184 11 36:56 10 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 10 19:14 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Loughman Lake Erie 285 13 29:50 2 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 12 23:13 3 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 11 41:15 4 Patton Gossett Newberry 285 10 25:30 5 Ryan Rochford Adams State 157 9 23:58 6 James Laconte Western Colorado 174 9 25:27 7 Justin Folley Upper Iowa 133 9 27:08 8 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 9 28:05 9 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 184 8 13:10 10 Shelden Struble UIndy 165 8 18:11 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 22 66:23 2 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 21 25:14 3 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 21 62:03 4 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 19 45:17 5 Tommy Wrzesien JWU (Providence) 285 19 53:11 6 Drew Mandell Olivet 149 17 34:51 7 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 17 45:33 8 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 17 48:08 9 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 17 57:10 10 Conner Homan Mount Union 174 16 31:08

NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 133 14 64:10 2 Daton Fix Oklahoma State 133 12 59:46 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 10 49:34 4 Ethan Lizak Minnesota 133 9 41:24 5 RayVon Foley Michigan State 125 9 48:37 6 Quentin Perez Campbell 174 8 32:34 7 Branson Ashworth Wyoming 165 8 36:49 8 Cam Sykora North Dakota State 133 8 45:55 9 Stephen Loiseau Drexel 197 7 26:38 10 Kevin Parker Princeton 184 7 28:13 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Josh Portillo Nebraska-Kearney 125 8 37:27 2 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 8 38:25 3 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 6 26:54 4 Connor Craig Wheeling Jesuit 174 6 28:29 5 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 6 31:18 6 Ronnie Pietro UNC Pembroke 133 5 22:30 7 Trey Grine Tiffin 149 5 23:20 8 Efe Osaghae Fort Hays State 157 4 13:08 9 Brendan Howard Pitt.-Johnstown 125 4 13:09 10 Rylee Billings King (TN) 125 4 13:53 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Stephen Maloney Messiah 149 17 72:37 2 Jay Albis JWU (Providence) 125 15 69:18 3 Jordin James Mount Union 133 13 56:45 4 Bradan Birt Millikin 157 12 47:32 5 Jeremiah Slagle Heidelberg 174 12 53:59 6 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 12 73:23 7 Gregory Warner York (PA) 149 10 34:01 8 Cross Cannone Wartburg 157 10 40:35 9 Lukas Kaminski Trinity (CT) 157 10 50:38 10 Diego Santiago New England College 125 10 56:21

