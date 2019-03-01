NCAA Division I wrestling qualifier allocations for 2019 championships, coaches’ panel rankings and RPI announced

Can someone crash the Valencia/Hall party at 174 this year?

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the qualifier allocations for the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as listed in the chart below.

Each qualifying tournament was awarded automatic bids per weight class based on current year data. Each wrestler was measured on the following: Division I winning percentage at the weight class; ratings percentage index (RPI); and coaches’ ranking.

For each wrestler that reached the threshold in at least two of the three categories, his conference tournament was awarded a qualifying spot in that weight class. Each conference was awarded a minimum of one automatic bid per weight class, which will go to the tournament champion, even if they did not have any wrestlers reach at least two of the three thresholds. NCAA tournament spots for each qualifying event will be awarded at the tournament based solely on place-finish.

After all of the conference tournaments have concluded, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining 44 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 12, while brackets and seeding will be announced on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on March 13. All weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers. The at-large selections will be made based on the following criteria: head-to-head competition; quality wins; coaches’ ranking; results against common opponents; RPI; qualifying event placement; and winning percentage.

Conference 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 Total Atlantic Coast Conference 2 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 37 Big 12 Conference 5 5 6 7 1 6 5 5 7 6 53 Big Ten Conference 9 8 9 6 9 9 8 8 5 7 78 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association 4 4 3 5 6 4 5 6 6 4 47 Eastern Wrestling League 1 2 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 14 Mid-American Conference 4 3 4 1 5 1 2 2 1 4 27 Pacific-12 Conference 3 2 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 17 Southern Conference 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 13 TOTAL QUALIFIERS 29 29 29 28 29 29 27 29 28 29 286

The coaches’ rankings are compiled by a vote of coaches representing each conference. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. To be eligible for the rankings, wrestlers must have participated in at least five matches against Division I opponents in the weight class and have wrestled within the last 30 days.

To be eligible for an RPI ranking, a wrestler must have a minimum of 17 Division I matches at a given weight class.

For a full list of the coaches rankings by weight class please click here.

For the full RPI please click here.

Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern (125 pounds), Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State (165), Mark Hall of Penn State (174) and Myles Martin of Ohio State (184) are all ranked No. 1 by both the coaches and in the RPI.

The remaining top ranked wrestlers by the coaches are Stevan Micic of Michigan (133), Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell (141), Anthony Ashnault of Rutgers (149), Jason Nolf of Penn State (157), Bo Nickal of Penn State (197) and Gable Steveson of Minnesota (285).

The remaining top-rated wrestlers in the RPI include Daton Fix of Oklahoma State (133), Joey McKenna of Ohio State (141), Matthew Kolodzik of Princeton (149), Ryan Deakin of Northwestern (157), Kollin Moore of Ohio State (197) and Derek White of Oklahoma State (285).

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships takes place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh March 21-23. Wrestling fans can buy and sell official tickets through the NCAA Ticket Exchange™. This gives ticket holders who are unable to attend a session a place to safely sell their tickets. Buyers can also get their tickets knowing the tickets are authentic and guaranteed, visit https://www.ncaa.com/tickets/wrestling/d1 for more information.

A full description of the entire selection process is in the 2019 Division I Wrestling Championships Pre-Championships Manual which is available at NCAA.org.