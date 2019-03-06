2019 DII wrestling championships: Brackets, results, schedule, live stream

The 2019 DII wrestling championships will be March 8-9 at The Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, with Cleveland State University the host.
The full list of qualifiers can be found below. All brackets can be found here.
Follow along here each day for the latest results, news and highlights from the championships. All championship events will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com. Here is the live streaming schedule:
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE
|March 8, 11 a.m. & 5 p.m. ET
|Watch live (Mats 1-6)
|March 9, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m. ET
|Watch live (Mats 1-4 & Finals)
2019 DII WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Live scoring and results | Brackets
2019 DII wrestling championship qualifiers
|WEIGHT CLASS
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSES
|QUAL. TOURN.
|QUAL. PLACE
|125
|Jonathan
|Andreatta
|Adams St.
|20
|4
|SR VI
|2
|125
|Brandon
|Lucas
|Bellarmine
|22
|18
|SR III
|2
|125
|Josiah
|Seaton
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|17
|14
|SR VI
|3
|125
|Jacob
|Dunlap
|Gannon
|18
|8
|SR I
|2
|125
|Joe
|Renne
|Kutztown
|3
|1
|SR I
|3
|125
|Carlos
|Jacquez
|Lindenwood (Mo)
|3
|0
|SR IV
|1
|125
|Tyler
|Kreith
|Maryville (MO)
|31
|10
|SR IV
|2
|125
|Marcus
|Povlick
|McKendree
|3
|1
|SR IV
|3
|125
|Cole
|Jones
|MSU Moorhead
|26
|8
|SR V
|3
|125
|Josh
|Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|29
|6
|SR VI
|1
|125
|Robert
|Campos
|Notre Dame (OH)
|22
|13
|SR III
|3
|125
|Anthony
|Tripke
|Ohio Valley
|11
|8
|SR II
|2
|125
|Brendan
|Howard
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|3
|0
|SR I
|1
|125
|Melvin
|Rubio
|Queens (NC)
|8
|7
|SR II
|3
|125
|Brett
|Velasquez
|St. Cloud St.
|20
|3
|SR V
|1
|125
|Nick
|Daggett
|UNC Pembroke
|3
|0
|SR II
|1
|125
|Maleek
|Williams
|Upper Iowa
|21
|10
|SR V
|2
|125
|Cole
|Laya
|Wheeling Jesuit
|18
|2
|SR III
|1
|133
|John
|Feeney
|Central Mo.
|2
|1
|SR IV
|2
|133
|D`andre
|Brumfield
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|23
|4
|SR VI
|1
|133
|Austin
|Hertel
|Gannon
|12
|6
|SR I
|3
|133
|Sha`Mun
|Smith
|Limestone
|18
|10
|SR II
|3
|133
|Tanner
|Hitchcock
|Lindenwood (Mo)
|3
|0
|SR IV
|1
|133
|Tate
|Barnhardt
|Mary
|22
|5
|SR V
|3
|133
|Taylor
|Jokerst
|Maryville (MO)
|13
|10
|SR IV
|3
|133
|Alexis
|Soriano
|Mercyhurst
|24
|10
|SR I
|1
|133
|Wesley
|Dawkins
|Neb.-Kearney
|24
|9
|SR VI
|2
|133
|Timmy
|Martinez
|Newberry
|8
|1
|SR II
|2
|133
|Hunter
|Bray
|Notre Dame (OH)
|25
|4
|SR III
|3
|133
|Jordan
|Gurrola
|San Fran. St.
|3
|1
|SR VI
|3
|133
|Alan
|Diltz
|Seton Hill
|12
|8
|SR I
|2
|133
|Garrett
|Vos
|St. Cloud St.
|18
|2
|SR V
|1
|133
|Ana
|Abduljelil
|UIndy
|17
|9
|SR III
|2
|133
|Ronnie
|Pietro
|UNC Pembroke
|3
|0
|SR II
|1
|133
|Justin
|Folley
|Upper Iowa
|28
|7
|SR V
|2
|133
|Tyler
|Warner
|Wheeling Jesuit
|25
|1
|SR III
|1
|141
|Dylan
|Udero
|Adams St.
|14
|8
|SR VI
|3
|141
|Troy
|Gregor
|Belmont Abbey
|16
|1
|SR II
|2
|141
|Nate
|Keim
|Central Okla.
|10
|3
|SR IV
|2
|141
|Eduardo
|Penha
|Colorado Mesa
|22
|4
|SR VI
|1
|141
|Dylan
|Nace
|East Stroudsburg
|4
|1
|SR I
|3
|141
|Brandon
|Ball
|Fort Hays St.
|24
|0
|SR IV
|1
|141
|Danny
|Swan
|Lindenwood (Mo)
|3
|1
|SR IV
|3
|141
|Joseph
|Calderone
|LIU Post
|18
|2
|SR I
|1
|141
|Louie
|Sanders
|Minnesota St.
|14
|5
|SR V
|2
|141
|Jered
|Sublet
|Minot St.
|3
|1
|SR V
|3
|141
|Isaiah
|Royal
|Newberry
|26
|6
|SR II
|1
|141
|Jose
|Rodriguez
|Notre Dame (OH)
|15
|2
|SR III
|1
|141
|Joey
|Alessandro
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|2
|1
|SR I
|2
|141
|Travis
|Swanson
|St. Cloud St.
|24
|4
|SR V
|1
|141
|Angelo
|Robles
|UIndy
|20
|11
|SR III
|3
|141
|Jonathan
|Miller
|UNC Pembroke
|4
|1
|SR II
|3
|141
|Jason
|Hanenberg
|Western Colo.
|19
|10
|SR VI
|2
|141
|Jared
|Donahue
|Wheeling Jesuit
|27
|4
|SR III
|2
|149
|Noah
|Hermosillo
|Adams St.
|12
|7
|SR VI
|2
|149
|Gage
|Branson
|Bellarmine
|31
|6
|SR III
|3
|149
|John
|Gahagan
|Belmont Abbey
|15
|4
|SR II
|3
|149
|Chase
|Clasen
|Chadron St.
|17
|5
|SR VI
|1
|149
|Noah
|Ottum
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|13
|8
|SR VI
|3
|149
|Josh
|Wimer
|Findlay
|20
|8
|SR III
|2
|149
|Faris
|Messai
|Gannon
|14
|5
|SR I
|3
|149
|Matthew
|Rose
|Limestone
|9
|0
|SR II
|1
|149
|Gavin
|Londoff
|Lindenwood (Mo)
|3
|1
|SR IV
|3
|149
|Isaiah
|Kemper
|McKendree
|3
|0
|SR IV
|1
|149
|Kyle
|Rathman
|Minnesota St.
|16
|3
|SR V
|2
|149
|Kameron
|Frame
|Newman
|18
|3
|SR IV
|2
|149
|Chris
|Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|3
|0
|SR I
|1
|149
|Austin
|Shaw
|Seton Hill
|19
|9
|SR I
|2
|149
|James
|Pleski
|St. Cloud St.
|25
|1
|SR V
|1
|149
|Trey
|Grine
|Tiffin
|17
|1
|SR III
|1
|149
|Kaleb
|Warner
|UNC Pembroke
|2
|1
|SR II
|2
|149
|Pernevlon
|Shepperd
|Wis.-Parkside
|5
|6
|SR V
|3
|157
|Baltazar
|Gonzalez
|American Int`l
|3
|1
|SR I
|3
|157
|Colin
|Ayers
|Augustana (SD)
|3
|1
|SR V
|3
|157
|Skyler
|Lykins
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|11
|6
|SR VI
|2
|157
|Isaiah
|Diggs
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|11
|6
|SR VI
|3
|157
|Blake
|Clevenger
|Drury
|24
|2
|SR IV
|3
|157
|Kevin
|Almond
|Emmanuel (GA)
|27
|13
|SR II
|2
|157
|James
|Wimer
|Findlay
|27
|11
|SR III
|1
|157
|George
|McGuire
|Gannon
|18
|3
|SR I
|1
|157
|Nick
|Boggs
|Lake Erie
|30
|4
|SR III
|3
|157
|Nate
|Smalling
|McKendree
|2
|1
|SR IV
|2
|157
|Matt
|Malcom
|Neb.-Kearney
|25
|5
|SR VI
|1
|157
|Austin
|Palmer
|Newberry
|19
|3
|SR II
|3
|157
|Tyler
|Mies
|Newman
|26
|3
|SR IV
|1
|157
|Corey
|Falleroni
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|2
|1
|SR I
|2
|157
|Cortez
|Arredondo
|Southwest Minn. St.
|25
|5
|SR V
|1
|157
|Jake
|Barzowski
|St. Cloud St.
|20
|2
|SR V
|2
|157
|Heath
|Lange
|UIndy
|8
|5
|SR III
|2
|157
|Tyler
|Makosy
|UNC Pembroke
|3
|0
|SR II
|1
|165
|Koery
|Windham
|Adams St.
|15
|6
|SR VI
|1
|165
|Bret
|Romanzak
|Ashland
|30
|5
|SR III
|1
|165
|Jason
|Buhr
|Colorado Mesa
|19
|5
|SR VI
|3
|165
|Matthew
|Rodriquez-Kirkland
|Limestone
|15
|5
|SR II
|1
|165
|Kyle
|Jolas
|Lindenwood (Mo)
|2
|1
|SR IV
|2
|165
|Tyler
|Harrington
|Maryville (MO)
|31
|8
|SR IV
|3
|165
|Dan
|Fillipek
|McKendree
|3
|0
|SR IV
|1
|165
|Logan
|Grass
|Mercyhurst
|27
|5
|SR I
|2
|165
|Shane
|Ruhnke
|Millersville
|23
|3
|SR I
|1
|165
|Logan
|Saltou
|Minnesota St.
|18
|7
|SR V
|3
|165
|Calvin
|Ochs
|Neb.-Kearney
|12
|1
|SR VI
|2
|165
|Nick
|Giantono
|Newberry
|13
|15
|SR II
|3
|165
|Anthony
|Daily
|Notre Dame (OH)
|14
|9
|SR III
|3
|165
|Devin
|Austin
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|3
|1
|SR I
|3
|165
|Devin
|Fitzpatrick
|St. Cloud St.
|23
|3
|SR V
|1
|165
|Shelden
|Struble
|UIndy
|23
|6
|SR III
|2
|165
|Rodney
|Shepard
|UNC Pembroke
|2
|1
|SR II
|2
|165
|Brock
|Benitz
|Upper Iowa
|15
|5
|SR V
|2
|174
|Gino
|Sita
|Alderson Broaddus
|4
|0
|SR II
|1
|174
|Christian
|Price
|Ashland
|25
|7
|SR III
|3
|174
|Devin
|Crawl
|Central Okla.
|5
|3
|SR IV
|2
|174
|Robert
|Gambrell
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|18
|3
|SR VI
|3
|174
|Michael
|Raccioppi
|East Stroudsburg
|3
|1
|SR I
|2
|174
|Troy
|Warner
|Kutztown
|3
|0
|SR I
|1
|174
|Garrett
|Beam
|Limestone
|24
|11
|SR II
|2
|174
|Phillip
|Springsteen
|Mary
|17
|4
|SR V
|3
|174
|Matt
|Pratt
|Maryville (MO)
|16
|14
|SR IV
|3
|174
|Nick
|Foster
|McKendree
|3
|0
|SR IV
|1
|174
|Zach
|Stodden
|Neb.-Kearney
|14
|12
|SR VI
|2
|174
|Cornell
|Beachem
|Notre Dame (OH)
|23
|9
|SR III
|2
|174
|Damon
|Greenwald
|Seton Hill
|17
|13
|SR I
|3
|174
|Kolton
|Eischens
|St. Cloud St.
|22
|2
|SR V
|1
|174
|Faris
|Teia
|UNC Pembroke
|3
|1
|SR II
|3
|174
|Brandon
|Supernaw
|Western Colo.
|16
|0
|SR VI
|1
|174
|Connor
|Craig
|Wheeling Jesuit
|28
|1
|SR III
|1
|174
|Connor
|Price
|Wis.-Parkside
|17
|7
|SR V
|2
|184
|Heath
|Gray
|Central Okla.
|14
|0
|SR IV
|1
|184
|Tarrence
|Williams
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|7
|1
|SR VI
|2
|184
|Jeff
|Reimel
|Kutztown
|3
|0
|SR I
|1
|184
|Anthony
|Collins
|Limestone
|8
|4
|SR II
|3
|184
|Bailey
|Kelly
|Maryville (MO)
|27
|10
|SR IV
|3
|184
|Michael
|Pixley
|McKendree
|2
|1
|SR IV
|2
|184
|Zebrandon
|Gant
|Newberry
|22
|8
|SR II
|1
|184
|Kaden
|Campbell
|Northern St.
|2
|1
|SR V
|2
|184
|Tony
|Vezzetti
|Notre Dame (OH)
|16
|6
|SR III
|1
|184
|Brock
|Biddle
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|2
|1
|SR I
|2
|184
|Justin
|Pichedwatana
|San Fran. St.
|4
|1
|SR VI
|3
|184
|Nathan
|Bowlen
|Seton Hill
|14
|6
|SR I
|3
|184
|Griffin
|Osing
|Southwest Minn. St.
|19
|9
|SR V
|3
|184
|Chance
|Helmick
|St. Cloud St.
|14
|0
|SR V
|1
|184
|Brody
|Conner
|UIndy
|18
|8
|SR III
|2
|184
|Brandon
|Sloop
|UNC Pembroke
|2
|1
|SR II
|2
|184
|Konnor
|Schmidt
|Western Colo.
|22
|4
|SR VI
|1
|184
|Aidan
|Pasiuk
|Wheeling Jesuit
|25
|4
|SR III
|3
|197
|Khalil
|Gipson
|Adams St.
|9
|10
|SR VI
|2
|197
|Clayton
|Wahlstrom
|Augustana (SD)
|3
|1
|SR V
|3
|197
|Wade
|French
|Chadron St.
|18
|7
|SR VI
|1
|197
|Freddie
|Nixon
|Gannon
|19
|8
|SR I
|3
|197
|Elijah
|Seay
|King (TN)
|7
|1
|SR II
|1
|197
|Clif-Steven
|Decius
|Limestone
|10
|3
|SR II
|2
|197
|Jared
|McKindley
|Lindenwood (Mo)
|3
|1
|SR IV
|3
|197
|Ethan
|Sherertz
|Maryville (MO)
|17
|6
|SR IV
|2
|197
|Ryan
|Vasbinder
|McKendree
|4
|0
|SR IV
|1
|197
|Colton
|Dull
|Millersville
|12
|6
|SR I
|2
|197
|Nick
|Weldon
|Newberry
|5
|3
|SR II
|3
|197
|Levi
|Niebauer
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|3
|0
|SR I
|1
|197
|Vince
|Dietz
|St. Cloud St.
|28
|0
|SR V
|1
|197
|Nicholas
|Mason
|Tiffin
|23
|7
|SR III
|1
|197
|Brian
|Wagner
|UIndy
|14
|10
|SR III
|3
|197
|Nick
|Baumler
|Upper Iowa
|21
|7
|SR V
|2
|197
|Logan
|Kemp
|West Liberty
|15
|3
|SR III
|2
|197
|Dylan
|McBride
|Western Colo.
|13
|2
|SR VI
|3
|285
|Tristen
|Weirich
|Ashland
|26
|8
|SR III
|3
|285
|Greg
|Wilson
|Central Okla.
|4
|1
|SR IV
|3
|285
|Ramon
|Correa
|Coker
|13
|5
|SR II
|3
|285
|Weston
|Hunt
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|12
|5
|SR VI
|1
|285
|Andrew
|Dunn
|Kutztown
|3
|0
|SR I
|1
|285
|Daniel
|Bland
|Limestone
|8
|4
|SR II
|2
|285
|Courvoisier
|Morrow
|Lindenwood (Mo)
|3
|0
|SR IV
|1
|285
|Gerardo
|Jaime
|Mary
|20
|12
|SR V
|3
|285
|Logan
|Radik
|Maryville (MO)
|27
|11
|SR IV
|2
|285
|Jacob
|Robb
|Mercyhurst
|30
|11
|SR I
|3
|285
|Jordan
|Will
|Minot St.
|3
|0
|SR V
|1
|285
|Jordan
|Magnuson
|MSU Moorhead
|5
|5
|SR V
|2
|285
|Jarrod
|Hinrichs
|Neb.-Kearney
|32
|7
|SR VI
|3
|285
|Patton
|Gossett
|Newberry
|21
|7
|SR II
|1
|285
|Kameron
|Teacher
|Notre Dame (OH)
|22
|6
|SR III
|2
|285
|Derek
|Berberick
|Shippensburg
|2
|1
|SR I
|2
|285
|Ciaran
|Ball
|Simon Fraser
|11
|4
|SR VI
|2
|285
|Terrance
|Fanning
|Wheeling Jesuit
|23
|2
WATCH LIVE: Complete NCAA championships live schedule
In 2018, St. Cloud State won the national title, posting 91.5 points to finish ahead of runner-up Notre Dame (Ohio) and its 84 points. St. Cloud State has won three of the last four championships.
2018 DII WRESTLING RECAP: St. Cloud State wins the national title
Here is the full championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|91.5
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|84
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2017
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|103.5
|St. Cloud State
|67
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|90
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|82
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|St. Cloud State
|Steve Costanzo
|84.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|76.5
|St. Louis
|2014
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Frank Romano
|99.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|64.5
|Cleveland
|2013
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|108
|St. Cloud State
|105
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|107
|St. Cloud State
|95
|CSU-Pueblo
|2011
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|102.5
|St. Cloud State
|90.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2010
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|131
|Augustana (S.D.)
|72
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2009
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|146.5
|Newberry
|80.5
|Houston
|2008
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Marc Bauer
|109.5
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|108
|Upper Iowa
|2007
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|124.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|108.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2006
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|117
|Nebraska-Kearney
|98.5
|Findlay
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|109.5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|101
|Nebraska-Omaha
|2004
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|97.5
|North Dakota State
|95
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2003
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|87.5
|Nebraska-Kearney
|73.5
|Wheeling, W.Va.
|2002
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|126
|North Dakota State
|116.5
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|2001
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|98.5
|South Dakota State
|91
|Northern Colorado
|2000
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|91.5
|Central Oklahoma
|75
|South Dakota State
|1999
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|110
|Nebraska-Omaha
|105.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1998
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|112
|South Dakota State
|78
|CSU-Pueblo
|1997
|San Francisco State
|Lars Jensen
|95
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81
|North Dakota State
|1996
|Pittsburgh-Johnstown
|Pat Pecora
|86.5
|Central Oklahoma
|81.5
|Northern Colorado
|1995
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|148
|Nebraska-Omaha
|103
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1994
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|127.24
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|65.5
|CSU-Pueblo
|1993
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|108.5
|Nebraska-Omaha
|68
|South Dakota State
|1992
|Central Oklahoma
|David James
|91.5
|North Dakota State/Portland State
|78.5
|Northern Colorado
|1991
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Mike Denney
|79.5
|Central Oklahoma
|64
|North Dakota State
|1990
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|100.75
|Central Oklahoma
|96
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1989
|Portland State
|Marlin Grahn
|102.5
|Ferris State
|56.25
|California (Pa.)
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Bucky Maughan
|99
|Nebraska-Omaha
|81.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|T.J. Kerr
|90.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|69.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|110
|Edinboro
|106.5
|SIU Edwardsville
|1985
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|132.75
|Nebraska-Omaha
|84.25
|Wright State
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|Larry Kristoff
|141.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|93
|Morgan state
|1983
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.5
|North Dakota State
|103.75
|North Dakota State
|1982
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|166.5
|North Dakota State
|78.75
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1981
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|144.5
|Eastern Illinois
|98
|UC Davis
|1980
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|110.5
|UNI
|89
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1979
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|112.75
|Eastern Illinois
|112.5
|South Dakota State
|1978
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|124
|Cal State Bakersfield
|100.5
|UNI
|1977
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|107.25
|Augustana (S.D.)
|78
|UNI
|1976
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Joe Seay
|92.5
|Chattanooga
|88.25
|North Dakota State
|1975
|UNI
|Chuck Patten
|112
|SIU Edwardsville
|71.5
|East Stroudsburg
|1974
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|131.5
|UNI
|95.5
|Cal State Fullerton
|1973
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|109
|Clarion
|80
|South Dakota State
|1972
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|94
|South Dakota State/UNI
|64.5
|Oswego State
|1971
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|118
|Slippery Rock
|58
|North Dakota State
|1970
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|82
|UNI
|58
|Ashland
|1969
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|127
|Northern Colorado
|81
|Cal Poly
|1968
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|91
|Portland State
|62
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1967
|Portland State
|Howard Westcott
|86
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|57
|Wilkes
|1966
|Cal Poly
|Vaughan Hitchcock
|55
|Wilkes
|51
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1965
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Rummy Macias
|57
|Cal Poly
|54
|Colorado Mines
|1964
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|51
|Colorado Mines
|49
|UNI
|1963
|Western State
|Tracey Borah
|62
|Southern Illinois
|57
|UNI