2019 DII wrestling championships: St. Cloud State wins national title

St. Cloud State is NCAA Division II wrestling national champion for the second straight year and the fourth time in the past five seasons.

The 2019 DII wrestling championships were held March 8-9 at The Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, with Cleveland State University the host. The full list of qualifiers could be found below. All brackets can be found here.

With the championship victory, SCSU closed out a perfect 20-0 season. The Huskies finished with a team score of 95.5, outpacing Wheeling Jesuit (87.5) and McKendree (83).

Below are the final results and highlights from the championships. All championship events were live streamed right here on NCAA.com.

2019 DII wrestling championship qualifiers

In 2018, St. Cloud State won the national title, posting 91.5 points to finish ahead of runner-up Notre Dame (Ohio) and its 84 points. St. Cloud State has won three of the last four championships.

Here is the full championship history:

