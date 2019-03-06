2019 DIII wrestling championships: Augsburg claims national title

Augsburg claimed the 2019 NCAA Division III wrestling national title, holding off defending national champion Wartburg and ending the three-year championship streak the Knights had held.

The DIII wrestling championships were held March 8-9 at Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. Ferrum College served as the host. Below are brackets and results from the tournament.

This year, 180 wrestlers competed at the championships. Participants qualified by placing in the top three in their weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held Feb. 22-24.

Check out the recaps from the sessions below.

