2019 DIII wrestling championships: Augsburg claims national title

Augsburg claimed the 2019 NCAA Division III wrestling national title, holding off defending national champion Wartburg and ending the three-year championship streak the Knights had held.
The DIII wrestling championships were held March 8-9 at Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. Ferrum College served as the host. Below are brackets and results from the tournament.
This year, 180 wrestlers competed at the championships. Participants qualified by placing in the top three in their weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held Feb. 22-24.
NCAA.com streamed all sessions of the championships.
Check out the recaps from the sesions below.
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE
|March 8, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. ET
|Day 1 Recap
|March 9, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m. ET
|Day 2 Recap
CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: Brackets | Final scoring | Complete championship history
Follow along below for a full recap of the championship, including results and highlights throughout the two days:
Here are all of the 2019 qualifiers:
|WEIGHT CLASS
|TEAM
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|GRADE
|WINS
|LOSES
|QUAL. TOURN.
|QUAL. PLACE
|125
|Augsburg
|Victor
|Gliva
|11
|25
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|125
|Averett
|Samuel
|Braswell
|10
|30
|9
|Southeast
|2
|125
|Baldwin Wallace
|Dante
|Ginnetti
|11
|25
|8
|Central
|1
|125
|Brockport
|Matt
|Caccamise
|10
|17
|3
|Mideast
|3
|125
|Central (IA)
|Cameron
|Timok
|12
|23
|3
|Lower Midwest
|1
|125
|Ithaca
|Ferdinand
|Mase
|12
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|125
|JWU (Providence)
|Jay
|Albis
|12
|35
|4
|Northeast
|1
|125
|Messiah
|Josiah
|Gehr
|9
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|125
|Muskingum
|Jordan
|Burkholder
|12
|30
|2
|Central
|2
|125
|Neb. Wesleyan
|Eron
|Haynes
|16
|3
|1
|Lower Midwest
|2
|125
|Southern Me.
|Peter
|Del Gallo
|11
|5
|1
|Northeast
|3
|125
|Ursinus
|Collin
|Wickramaratna
|9
|27
|6
|Mideast
|2
|125
|Wabash
|Carlos
|Champagne
|9
|9
|3
|Central
|3
|125
|Wartburg
|Brady
|Kyner
|10
|24
|6
|Lower Midwest
|3
|125
|Wesleyan (CT)
|Zack
|Murillo
|12
|27
|8
|Northeast
|2
|125
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Sawyer
|Sarbacker
|10
|17
|11
|Upper Midwest
|3
|125
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Mike
|Tortorice
|11
|29
|3
|Upper Midwest
|1
|125
|York (PA)
|Dylan
|Nuttall
|12
|14
|10
|Southeast
|3
|133
|Augsburg
|Sam
|Bennyhoff
|12
|24
|4
|Upper Midwest
|1
|133
|Baldwin Wallace
|Charles
|Nash
|11
|26
|9
|Central
|2
|133
|Central (IA)
|Chase
|Petty
|12
|18
|8
|Lower Midwest
|3
|133
|Delaware Valley
|Russell
|Benson
|9
|4
|1
|Southeast
|3
|133
|Ferrum
|Levi
|Englman
|9
|31
|5
|Southeast
|1
|133
|Johns Hopkins
|Ricky
|Cavallo
|12
|30
|3
|Southeast
|2
|133
|JWU (Providence)
|Bobby
|Jordan
|12
|16
|6
|Northeast
|1
|133
|Loras
|Brice
|Everson
|11
|16
|4
|Lower Midwest
|2
|133
|Merchant Marine
|Taylor `Kimo`
|Dial
|12
|15
|8
|Mideast
|3
|133
|Mount Union
|Jordin
|James
|10
|34
|1
|Central
|1
|133
|Norwich
|Jacob
|Forsman
|12
|3
|1
|Northeast
|2
|133
|Springfield
|Ian
|Tolotti
|11
|5
|1
|Northeast
|3
|133
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Yoseph
|Borai
|12
|25
|7
|Mideast
|2
|133
|TCNJ
|Jake
|Giordano
|10
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|133
|Wabash
|Owen
|Doster
|11
|18
|9
|Central
|3
|133
|Wartburg
|Brock
|Rathbun
|17
|23
|3
|Lower Midwest
|1
|133
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Josh
|Stenger
|10
|21
|8
|Upper Midwest
|3
|133
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Ben
|Vosters
|19
|26
|3
|Upper Midwest
|2
|141
|Alma
|Brendan
|Ladd
|11
|29
|1
|Central
|1
|141
|Augsburg
|David
|Flynn
|18
|24
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|141
|Averett
|Brandon
|Woody
|10
|37
|7
|Southeast
|3
|141
|Elmhurst
|Jimmy
|McAuliffe
|10
|4
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|141
|Ferrum
|Mario
|Vasquez
|11
|19
|10
|Southeast
|2
|141
|Ithaca
|Ben
|Brisman
|11
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|141
|John Carroll
|Jarrod
|Brezovec
|10
|28
|8
|Central
|3
|141
|JWU (Providence)
|Joseph
|Ferinde
|12
|33
|10
|Northeast
|1
|141
|Loras
|Clint
|Lembeck
|11
|9
|4
|Lower Midwest
|1
|141
|Manchester
|Jordan
|Napier
|11
|37
|7
|Central
|2
|141
|Millikin
|Chris
|Williams
|12
|13
|2
|Lower Midwest
|2
|141
|NYU
|Evan
|Drill
|11
|28
|7
|Northeast
|2
|141
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Troy
|Stanich
|11
|40
|2
|Mideast
|2
|141
|TCNJ
|Robert
|Dinger
|10
|4
|1
|Mideast
|3
|141
|Wartburg
|Brady
|Fritz
|9
|22
|10
|Lower Midwest
|3
|141
|Wilkes
|Tommy
|Stokes
|19
|27
|5
|Southeast
|1
|141
|Williams
|Joseph
|Rossetti
|10
|4
|1
|Northeast
|3
|141
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Hazen
|Rice
|11
|27
|2
|Upper Midwest
|1
|149
|Alma
|Zachary
|Cooper
|11
|32
|1
|Central
|1
|149
|Augsburg
|Alex
|Wilson
|12
|34
|5
|Upper Midwest
|1
|149
|Brockport
|Ryan
|Snow
|12
|23
|8
|Mideast
|3
|149
|Castleton
|Max
|Tempel
|10
|33
|6
|Northeast
|3
|149
|Concordia-M`head
|ty
|johnson
|12
|3
|1
|Upper Midwest
|2
|149
|John Carroll
|Jarrad
|Lasko
|12
|31
|11
|Central
|3
|149
|JWU (Providence)
|Da`mani
|Burns
|11
|30
|4
|Northeast
|2
|149
|Loras
|Kevin
|Kelly
|12
|29
|5
|Lower Midwest
|2
|149
|Messiah
|Stephen
|Maloney
|11
|3
|1
|Southeast
|2
|149
|Mount Union
|Luke
|Hernandez
|10
|29
|9
|Central
|2
|149
|Roger Williams
|Tyler
|Gazaway
|11
|4
|0
|Northeast
|1
|149
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Brett
|Kaliner
|10
|38
|5
|Mideast
|1
|149
|TCNJ
|Ryan
|Budzek
|12
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|149
|Wartburg
|Kristian
|Rumph
|9
|14
|4
|Lower Midwest
|1
|149
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Michael
|Heinl
|11
|4
|1
|Southeast
|3
|149
|Westminster (MO)
|Sean
|Sax
|9
|21
|3
|Lower Midwest
|3
|149
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Logan
|Schlough
|12
|23
|10
|Upper Midwest
|3
|149
|York (PA)
|Gregory
|Warner
|19
|31
|6
|Southeast
|1
|157
|Augsburg
|Ryan
|Epps
|11
|33
|3
|Upper Midwest
|1
|157
|Averett
|Jared
|Lough
|9
|41
|5
|Southeast
|2
|157
|Baldwin Wallace
|Richard
|Burke
|12
|22
|7
|Central
|3
|157
|Centenary (NJ)
|Christopher
|Muce
|12
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|157
|Elmhurst
|Keone
|Derain
|12
|4
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|157
|Loras
|Brandon
|Murray
|11
|21
|4
|Lower Midwest
|2
|157
|Lycoming
|Trevor
|Corl
|18
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|157
|Millikin
|Bradan
|Birt
|10
|26
|5
|Lower Midwest
|3
|157
|Mount Union
|Antwon
|Pugh
|10
|31
|0
|Central
|1
|157
|NYU
|Dylan
|Dwyer
|11
|25
|8
|Northeast
|3
|157
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Kaidon
|Winters
|10
|31
|0
|Mideast
|1
|157
|TCNJ
|JT
|Beirne
|12
|5
|1
|Mideast
|3
|157
|Wabash
|Jared
|Timberman
|10
|34
|6
|Central
|2
|157
|Wartburg
|Cross
|Cannone
|12
|27
|0
|Lower Midwest
|1
|157
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Hunter
|Neely
|11
|4
|1
|Southeast
|3
|157
|Western New Eng.
|Ryan
|Monteiro
|10
|24
|4
|Northeast
|2
|157
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Grant
|Zamin
|10
|26
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|157
|WPI
|Tyler
|Marsh
|11
|4
|0
|Northeast
|1
|165
|Augsburg
|Lucas
|Jeske
|11
|17
|0
|Upper Midwest
|1
|165
|Baldwin Wallace
|Anthony
|Arroyo
|12
|27
|2
|Central
|2
|165
|Buena Vista
|Brad
|Kerkhoff
|12
|3
|1
|Lower Midwest
|2
|165
|Centenary (NJ)
|Alec
|Donovan
|18
|4
|1
|Mideast
|3
|165
|Coast Guard
|Nick
|Remke
|12
|21
|6
|Northeast
|2
|165
|Ithaca
|Austin
|Whitney
|18
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|165
|John Carroll
|Sam
|Gross
|10
|20
|7
|Central
|3
|165
|JWU (Providence)
|Adrian
|Gonzalez
|19
|25
|10
|Northeast
|3
|165
|Loras
|Eddie
|Smith
|11
|26
|4
|Lower Midwest
|1
|165
|Luther
|Michael
|Suarez
|12
|17
|13
|Lower Midwest
|3
|165
|Lycoming
|Hadyn
|Swartwood
|11
|5
|1
|Southeast
|3
|165
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Dempsey
|King
|18
|24
|5
|Mideast
|2
|165
|Roger Williams
|Taylor
|Shay
|11
|4
|0
|Northeast
|1
|165
|Wabash
|Kyle
|Hatch
|10
|29
|3
|Central
|1
|165
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Jared
|Walker
|18
|3
|1
|Southeast
|2
|165
|Wilkes
|Nicholas
|Racanelli
|19
|31
|1
|Southeast
|1
|165
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Mark
|Choinski
|12
|32
|3
|Upper Midwest
|3
|165
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Nicholas
|Bonomo
|19
|12
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|174
|Augsburg
|Tanner
|Vassar
|11
|22
|7
|Upper Midwest
|3
|174
|Centenary (NJ)
|Jordan
|Juliano
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|174
|Chicago
|Ben
|Sarasin
|9
|4
|0
|Upper Midwest
|1
|174
|Coast Guard
|Arthur (A.J.)
|Aeberli
|11
|22
|4
|Northeast
|1
|174
|Coe
|Jake
|Voss
|12
|3
|1
|Lower Midwest
|2
|174
|Ferrum
|Blake
|Rosenbaum
|12
|30
|4
|Southeast
|1
|174
|Gettysburg
|Colin
|Kowalski
|12
|31
|3
|Southeast
|2
|174
|Ithaca
|Chibueze
|Chukwuezi
|9
|23
|13
|Mideast
|3
|174
|JWU (Providence)
|Michael
|Gargano
|12
|26
|12
|Northeast
|2
|174
|Loras
|Jacob
|Krakow
|10
|11
|3
|Lower Midwest
|3
|174
|Messiah
|Brian
|Shermeyer
|10
|6
|1
|Southeast
|3
|174
|Mount Union
|Jairod
|James
|19
|33
|4
|Central
|1
|174
|New England Col.
|Malik
|Settles
|11
|4
|1
|Northeast
|3
|174
|Olivet
|Haydn
|Kinjorski
|11
|4
|1
|Central
|3
|174
|TCNJ
|Daniel
|Kilroy
|11
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|174
|Wabash
|Darden
|Schurg
|18
|22
|2
|Central
|2
|174
|Wartburg
|Kyle
|Briggs
|10
|24
|2
|Lower Midwest
|1
|174
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Jarrit
|Shinhoster
|9
|16
|4
|Upper Midwest
|2
|184
|Adrian
|Devon
|Pingel
|17
|3
|1
|Central
|2
|184
|Augsburg
|Solomon
|Nielsen
|10
|26
|7
|Upper Midwest
|2
|184
|Baldwin Wallace
|Justin
|Ransom
|12
|24
|7
|Central
|3
|184
|Chicago
|Kyle
|Peisker
|11
|3
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|184
|Coast Guard
|Paul
|Detwiler
|9
|21
|5
|Northeast
|3
|184
|Coe
|Josh
|Edel
|11
|4
|1
|Lower Midwest
|3
|184
|Dubuque
|Tevin
|Bailey
|9
|3
|3
|Lower Midwest
|2
|184
|Heidelberg
|Dylan
|Roth
|11
|4
|0
|Central
|1
|184
|Ithaca
|Jake
|Ashcraft
|12
|3
|0
|Mideast
|1
|184
|JWU (Providence)
|Khamri
|Thomas
|12
|30
|5
|Northeast
|1
|184
|Merchant Marine
|Joshua
|Glantzman
|20
|4
|Mideast
|2
|184
|Messiah
|Victor
|DeFrance
|12
|3
|1
|Southeast
|2
|184
|North Central (IL)
|Cody
|Baldridge
|9
|4
|0
|Lower Midwest
|1
|184
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Jake
|Paulson
|10
|5
|1
|Southeast
|3
|184
|Stevens Institute Of Technology
|Michael
|Dooley
|9
|21
|9
|Mideast
|3
|184
|Wash. & Lee
|Rexx
|Hallyburton
|11
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|184
|Western New Eng.
|John
|Boyle
|17
|29
|6
|Northeast
|2
|184
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Nick
|Stencel
|12
|16
|2
|Upper Midwest
|1
|197
|Augsburg
|Lance
|Benick
|17
|25
|3
|Upper Midwest
|1
|197
|Baldwin Wallace
|Zeckary
|Lehman
|18
|24
|3
|Central
|2
|197
|Centenary (NJ)
|Etiini
|Udott
|12
|4
|0
|Mideast
|1
|197
|Coast Guard
|Jonathan
|Wagner
|10
|15
|6
|Northeast
|1
|197
|Coe
|Taylor
|Mehmen
|11
|4
|1
|Lower Midwest
|3
|197
|Heidelberg
|Tyler
|Hammack
|12
|4
|1
|Central
|3
|197
|JWU (Providence)
|Michael
|DiNardo
|11
|33
|6
|Northeast
|2
|197
|Loras
|Guy
|Patron
|11
|18
|2
|Lower Midwest
|1
|197
|Lycoming
|Travis
|Ogden
|11
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|197
|Millikin
|Keajion
|Jennings
|12
|26
|3
|Lower Midwest
|2
|197
|Mt. St. Joseph
|Antonio
|McCloud
|9
|34
|2
|Central
|1
|197
|Scranton
|Dan
|D`Agostini
|12
|38
|3
|Mideast
|2
|197
|St. John`s (MN)
|Luke
|Dodd
|12
|15
|5
|Upper Midwest
|3
|197
|SUNY Cortland
|Dylan
|Dubuque
|10
|4
|1
|Mideast
|3
|197
|Thiel
|Gage
|Gladysz
|11
|5
|1
|Southeast
|3
|197
|Waynesburg
|Ken
|Burrs
|11
|16
|5
|Southeast
|2
|197
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Riley
|Kauzlaric
|11
|27
|5
|Upper Midwest
|2
|197
|WPI
|Michael
|Curtis
|12
|5
|1
|Northeast
|3
|285
|Augustana (IL)
|Adarios
|Jones
|11
|4
|0
|Lower Midwest
|1
|285
|Castleton
|Jesse
|Webb
|12
|32
|8
|Northeast
|2
|285
|Coast Guard
|Patrick
|Irwin
|11
|18
|6
|Northeast
|1
|285
|Ithaca
|Jake
|O`Brien
|12
|3
|1
|Mideast
|2
|285
|JWU (Providence)
|Tommy
|Wrzesien
|9
|39
|9
|Northeast
|3
|285
|Lycoming
|Garrett
|Wesneski
|19
|4
|0
|Southeast
|1
|285
|Olivet
|Trevor
|Piggott
|10
|4
|1
|Central
|3
|285
|Otterbein
|Drew
|Kasper
|11
|29
|0
|Central
|1
|285
|Ozarks (AR)
|Jerhett
|Lee
|11
|34
|4
|Lower Midwest
|3
|285
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Connor
|Calkins
|19
|24
|7
|Mideast
|3
|285
|SUNY Oneonta
|James
|Bethel
|12
|45
|1
|Mideast
|1
|285
|Wabash
|Wade
|Ripple
|10
|31
|8
|Central
|2
|285
|Wartburg
|Bowen
|Wileman
|12
|23
|7
|Lower Midwest
|2
|285
|Waynesburg
|Jake
|Evans
|12
|46
|2
|Southeast
|2
|285
|Wheaton (IL)
|Grant
|Miller
|11
|4
|1
|Upper Midwest
|3
|285
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Konrad
|Ernst
|11
|25
|0
|Upper Midwest
|1
|285
|Wis.-Platteville
|Lucius
|Rinehart
|10
|28
|6
|Upper Midwest
|2
|285
|York (PA)
|Brandon
|Ballard
|11