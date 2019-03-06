wrestling-d3 flag

2019 DIII wrestling championships: Brackets, results, schedule, live stream

The DIII wrestling championships will be held March 8-9 at Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va. Ferrum College is serving as the host. Follow here for brackets, results, schedule and updates.

This year, 180 wrestlers will compete at the championships. Participants qualified by placing in the top three in their weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held Feb. 22-24.

NCAA.com will stream all sessions of the championships. Last year, Wartburg won the national title for the third year in a row.

Here is the live streaming schedule for March 8-9:

    NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE  
    March 8, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. ET Watch live (Mats 1-6)
    March 9, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m. ET Watch live (Mats 1-4 & Finals)

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: Brackets | Live scoring | Complete championship history

Follow along below for live updates, results and highlights throughout the DIII championship:

 

Here are all of the 2019 qualifiers:

WEIGHT CLASS TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME GRADE WINS LOSES QUAL. TOURN. QUAL. PLACE
125 Augsburg Victor Gliva 11 25 5 Upper Midwest 2
125 Averett Samuel Braswell 10 30 9 Southeast 2
125 Baldwin Wallace Dante Ginnetti 11 25 8 Central 1
125 Brockport Matt Caccamise 10 17 3 Mideast 3
125 Central (IA) Cameron Timok 12 23 3 Lower Midwest 1
125 Ithaca Ferdinand Mase 12 4 0 Mideast 1
125 JWU (Providence) Jay Albis 12 35 4 Northeast 1
125 Messiah Josiah Gehr 9 4 0 Southeast 1
125 Muskingum Jordan Burkholder 12 30 2 Central 2
125 Neb. Wesleyan Eron Haynes 16 3 1 Lower Midwest 2
125 Southern Me. Peter Del Gallo 11 5 1 Northeast 3
125 Ursinus Collin Wickramaratna 9 27 6 Mideast 2
125 Wabash Carlos Champagne 9 9 3 Central 3
125 Wartburg Brady Kyner 10 24 6 Lower Midwest 3
125 Wesleyan (CT) Zack Murillo 12 27 8 Northeast 2
125 Wis.-La Crosse Sawyer Sarbacker 10 17 11 Upper Midwest 3
125 Wis.-Whitewater Mike Tortorice 11 29 3 Upper Midwest 1
125 York (PA) Dylan Nuttall 12 14 10 Southeast 3
133 Augsburg Sam Bennyhoff 12 24 4 Upper Midwest 1
133 Baldwin Wallace Charles Nash 11 26 9 Central 2
133 Central (IA) Chase Petty 12 18 8 Lower Midwest 3
133 Delaware Valley Russell Benson 9 4 1 Southeast 3
133 Ferrum Levi Englman 9 31 5 Southeast 1
133 Johns Hopkins Ricky Cavallo 12 30 3 Southeast 2
133 JWU (Providence) Bobby Jordan 12 16 6 Northeast 1
133 Loras Brice Everson 11 16 4 Lower Midwest 2
133 Merchant Marine Taylor `Kimo` Dial 12 15 8 Mideast 3
133 Mount Union Jordin James 10 34 1 Central 1
133 Norwich Jacob Forsman 12 3 1 Northeast 2
133 Springfield Ian Tolotti 11 5 1 Northeast 3
133 Stevens Institute Of Technology Yoseph Borai 12 25 7 Mideast 2
133 TCNJ Jake Giordano 10 4 0 Mideast 1
133 Wabash Owen Doster 11 18 9 Central 3
133 Wartburg Brock Rathbun 17 23 3 Lower Midwest 1
133 Wis.-La Crosse Josh Stenger 10 21 8 Upper Midwest 3
133 Wis.-Stevens Point Ben Vosters 19 26 3 Upper Midwest 2
141 Alma Brendan Ladd 11 29 1 Central 1
141 Augsburg David Flynn 18 24 5 Upper Midwest 2
141 Averett Brandon Woody 10 37 7 Southeast 3
141 Elmhurst Jimmy McAuliffe 10 4 1 Upper Midwest 3
141 Ferrum Mario Vasquez 11 19 10 Southeast 2
141 Ithaca Ben Brisman 11 4 0 Mideast 1
141 John Carroll Jarrod Brezovec 10 28 8 Central 3
141 JWU (Providence) Joseph Ferinde 12 33 10 Northeast 1
141 Loras Clint Lembeck 11 9 4 Lower Midwest 1
141 Manchester Jordan Napier 11 37 7 Central 2
141 Millikin Chris Williams 12 13 2 Lower Midwest 2
141 NYU Evan Drill 11 28 7 Northeast 2
141 Stevens Institute Of Technology Troy Stanich 11 40 2 Mideast 2
141 TCNJ Robert Dinger 10 4 1 Mideast 3
141 Wartburg Brady Fritz 9 22 10 Lower Midwest 3
141 Wilkes Tommy Stokes 19 27 5 Southeast 1
141 Williams Joseph Rossetti 10 4 1 Northeast 3
141 Wis.-Whitewater Hazen Rice 11 27 2 Upper Midwest 1
149 Alma Zachary Cooper 11 32 1 Central 1
149 Augsburg Alex Wilson 12 34 5 Upper Midwest 1
149 Brockport Ryan Snow 12 23 8 Mideast 3
149 Castleton Max Tempel 10 33 6 Northeast 3
149 Concordia-M`head ty johnson 12 3 1 Upper Midwest 2
149 John Carroll Jarrad Lasko 12 31 11 Central 3
149 JWU (Providence) Da`mani Burns 11 30 4 Northeast 2
149 Loras Kevin Kelly 12 29 5 Lower Midwest 2
149 Messiah Stephen Maloney 11 3 1 Southeast 2
149 Mount Union Luke Hernandez 10 29 9 Central 2
149 Roger Williams Tyler Gazaway 11 4 0 Northeast 1
149 Stevens Institute Of Technology Brett Kaliner 10 38 5 Mideast 1
149 TCNJ Ryan Budzek 12 3 1 Mideast 2
149 Wartburg Kristian Rumph 9 14 4 Lower Midwest 1
149 Wash. & Jeff. Michael Heinl 11 4 1 Southeast 3
149 Westminster (MO) Sean Sax 9 21 3 Lower Midwest 3
149 Wis.-La Crosse Logan Schlough 12 23 10 Upper Midwest 3
149 York (PA) Gregory Warner 19 31 6 Southeast 1
157 Augsburg Ryan Epps 11 33 3 Upper Midwest 1
157 Averett Jared Lough 9 41 5 Southeast 2
157 Baldwin Wallace Richard Burke 12 22 7 Central 3
157 Centenary (NJ) Christopher Muce 12 3 1 Mideast 2
157 Elmhurst Keone Derain 12 4 1 Upper Midwest 3
157 Loras Brandon Murray 11 21 4 Lower Midwest 2
157 Lycoming Trevor Corl 18 4 0 Southeast 1
157 Millikin Bradan Birt 10 26 5 Lower Midwest 3
157 Mount Union Antwon Pugh 10 31 0 Central 1
157 NYU Dylan Dwyer 11 25 8 Northeast 3
157 Rochester Institute of Technology Kaidon Winters 10 31 0 Mideast 1
157 TCNJ JT Beirne 12 5 1 Mideast 3
157 Wabash Jared Timberman 10 34 6 Central 2
157 Wartburg Cross Cannone 12 27 0 Lower Midwest 1
157 Wash. & Jeff. Hunter Neely 11 4 1 Southeast 3
157 Western New Eng. Ryan Monteiro 10 24 4 Northeast 2
157 Wis.-La Crosse Grant Zamin 10 26 5 Upper Midwest 2
157 WPI Tyler Marsh 11 4 0 Northeast 1
165 Augsburg Lucas Jeske 11 17 0 Upper Midwest 1
165 Baldwin Wallace Anthony Arroyo 12 27 2 Central 2
165 Buena Vista Brad Kerkhoff 12 3 1 Lower Midwest 2
165 Centenary (NJ) Alec Donovan 18 4 1 Mideast 3
165 Coast Guard Nick Remke 12 21 6 Northeast 2
165 Ithaca Austin Whitney 18 4 0 Mideast 1
165 John Carroll Sam Gross 10 20 7 Central 3
165 JWU (Providence) Adrian Gonzalez 19 25 10 Northeast 3
165 Loras Eddie Smith 11 26 4 Lower Midwest 1
165 Luther Michael Suarez 12 17 13 Lower Midwest 3
165 Lycoming Hadyn Swartwood 11 5 1 Southeast 3
165 Rochester Institute of Technology Dempsey King 18 24 5 Mideast 2
165 Roger Williams Taylor Shay 11 4 0 Northeast 1
165 Wabash Kyle Hatch 10 29 3 Central 1
165 Wash. & Jeff. Jared Walker 18 3 1 Southeast 2
165 Wilkes Nicholas Racanelli 19 31 1 Southeast 1
165 Wis.-Oshkosh Mark Choinski 12 32 3 Upper Midwest 3
165 Wis.-Whitewater Nicholas Bonomo 19 12 5 Upper Midwest 2
174 Augsburg Tanner Vassar 11 22 7 Upper Midwest 3
174 Centenary (NJ) Jordan Juliano   3 1 Mideast 2
174 Chicago Ben Sarasin 9 4 0 Upper Midwest 1
174 Coast Guard Arthur (A.J.) Aeberli 11 22 4 Northeast 1
174 Coe Jake Voss 12 3 1 Lower Midwest 2
174 Ferrum Blake Rosenbaum 12 30 4 Southeast 1
174 Gettysburg Colin Kowalski 12 31 3 Southeast 2
174 Ithaca Chibueze Chukwuezi 9 23 13 Mideast 3
174 JWU (Providence) Michael Gargano 12 26 12 Northeast 2
174 Loras Jacob Krakow 10 11 3 Lower Midwest 3
174 Messiah Brian Shermeyer 10 6 1 Southeast 3
174 Mount Union Jairod James 19 33 4 Central 1
174 New England Col. Malik Settles 11 4 1 Northeast 3
174 Olivet Haydn Kinjorski 11 4 1 Central 3
174 TCNJ Daniel Kilroy 11 4 0 Mideast 1
174 Wabash Darden Schurg 18 22 2 Central 2
174 Wartburg Kyle Briggs 10 24 2 Lower Midwest 1
174 Wis.-Whitewater Jarrit Shinhoster 9 16 4 Upper Midwest 2
184 Adrian Devon Pingel 17 3 1 Central 2
184 Augsburg Solomon Nielsen 10 26 7 Upper Midwest 2
184 Baldwin Wallace Justin Ransom 12 24 7 Central 3
184 Chicago Kyle Peisker 11 3 1 Upper Midwest 3
184 Coast Guard Paul Detwiler 9 21 5 Northeast 3
184 Coe Josh Edel 11 4 1 Lower Midwest 3
184 Dubuque Tevin Bailey 9 3 3 Lower Midwest 2
184 Heidelberg Dylan Roth 11 4 0 Central 1
184 Ithaca Jake Ashcraft 12 3 0 Mideast 1
184 JWU (Providence) Khamri Thomas 12 30 5 Northeast 1
184 Merchant Marine Joshua Glantzman   20 4 Mideast 2
184 Messiah Victor DeFrance 12 3 1 Southeast 2
184 North Central (IL) Cody Baldridge 9 4 0 Lower Midwest 1
184 Penn St.-Behrend Jake Paulson 10 5 1 Southeast 3
184 Stevens Institute Of Technology Michael Dooley 9 21 9 Mideast 3
184 Wash. & Lee Rexx Hallyburton 11 4 0 Southeast 1
184 Western New Eng. John Boyle 17 29 6 Northeast 2
184 Wis.-Whitewater Nick Stencel 12 16 2 Upper Midwest 1
197 Augsburg Lance Benick 17 25 3 Upper Midwest 1
197 Baldwin Wallace Zeckary Lehman 18 24 3 Central 2
197 Centenary (NJ) Etiini Udott 12 4 0 Mideast 1
197 Coast Guard Jonathan Wagner 10 15 6 Northeast 1
197 Coe Taylor Mehmen 11 4 1 Lower Midwest 3
197 Heidelberg Tyler Hammack 12 4 1 Central 3
197 JWU (Providence) Michael DiNardo 11 33 6 Northeast 2
197 Loras Guy Patron 11 18 2 Lower Midwest 1
197 Lycoming Travis Ogden 11 4 0 Southeast 1
197 Millikin Keajion Jennings 12 26 3 Lower Midwest 2
197 Mt. St. Joseph Antonio McCloud 9 34 2 Central 1
197 Scranton Dan D`Agostini 12 38 3 Mideast 2
197 St. John`s (MN) Luke Dodd 12 15 5 Upper Midwest 3
197 SUNY Cortland Dylan Dubuque 10 4 1 Mideast 3
197 Thiel Gage Gladysz 11 5 1 Southeast 3
197 Waynesburg Ken Burrs 11 16 5 Southeast 2
197 Wis.-Whitewater Riley Kauzlaric 11 27 5 Upper Midwest 2
197 WPI Michael Curtis 12 5 1 Northeast 3
285 Augustana (IL) Adarios Jones 11 4 0 Lower Midwest 1
285 Castleton Jesse Webb 12 32 8 Northeast 2
285 Coast Guard Patrick Irwin 11 18 6 Northeast 1
285 Ithaca Jake O`Brien 12 3 1 Mideast 2
285 JWU (Providence) Tommy Wrzesien 9 39 9 Northeast 3
285 Lycoming Garrett Wesneski 19 4 0 Southeast 1
285 Olivet Trevor Piggott 10 4 1 Central 3
285 Otterbein Drew Kasper 11 29 0 Central 1
285 Ozarks (AR) Jerhett Lee 11 34 4 Lower Midwest 3
285 Rochester Institute of Technology Connor Calkins 19 24 7 Mideast 3
285 SUNY Oneonta James Bethel 12 45 1 Mideast 1
285 Wabash Wade Ripple 10 31 8 Central 2
285 Wartburg Bowen Wileman 12 23 7 Lower Midwest 2
285 Waynesburg Jake Evans 12 46 2 Southeast 2
285 Wheaton (IL) Grant Miller 11 4 1 Upper Midwest 3
285 Wis.-La Crosse Konrad Ernst 11 25 0 Upper Midwest 1
285 Wis.-Platteville Lucius Rinehart 10 28 6 Upper Midwest 2
285 York (PA) Brandon Ballard 11