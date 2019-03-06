2019 DIII wrestling championships: Brackets, results, schedule, live stream

The DIII wrestling championships will be held March 8-9 at Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va. Ferrum College is serving as the host. Follow here for brackets, results, schedule and updates.

This year, 180 wrestlers will compete at the championships. Participants qualified by placing in the top three in their weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held Feb. 22-24.

NCAA.com will stream all sessions of the championships. Last year, Wartburg won the national title for the third year in a row.

Here is the live streaming schedule for March 8-9:

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: Brackets | Live scoring | Complete championship history