Watch: Penn State wrestling's Mark Hall plays recorder mid-interview for worthy cause at Big Ten championships

What's the most natural thing to do after you win a Big Ten wrestling title? Well, you play the recorder on national television of course.

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Penn State wins Big Ten title, Mark Hall takes 174-pound championship

At least that's what Penn State junior Mark Hall thought after he took down Michigan's Myles Amine in the 174-pound Big Ten championship. After answering traditional questions from BTN's Shane Sparks, Hall mentioned that he had one more thing he wanted to add. Was he going to pay tribute to someone? Did he have an inspirational quote he wanted to share?

Nope, Hall wanted to play the recorder.

"An interview that will rival the mullet interview of Sammy Brooks."



Two-time @B1GWrestling champ @pennstateWREST's Mark Hall just busted out the recorder. 😂 pic.twitter.com/R5bqhfRT83 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2019

He whipped the instrument out of his equipment bag and then nearly put it away when he thought he heard resistance from the crowd. But, after some encouragement from Sparks, Hall began to play the tune of Hot Cross Buns for a now-cheering crowd and an overjoyed Sparks.

STANDINGS AND STATISTICS: Division I wrestling championship records | Wrestling teams ranked

The musical act was part of an agreement Hall made with FloWrestling before the tournament that if he won his weight class, played the recorder as part of his celebration and donated $100 to the charity THON, the company would donate an additional $400 to the national charity.

i will do absolutely anything for them kids. #FTK 🔷◻️🔷 — wRECk Hall™ (@BaybeeMarky_PSU) March 10, 2019

FloWrestling has since announced via Twitter that it will fufill its end of the deal. The media company broadcasted the first three sessions of the Big Ten tournament and will provide coverage of the NCAA championships in Pittsburgh.

THON is a student-run philanthropy that spreads awareness and provides emotional and financial support for individuals impacted by childhood cancer.