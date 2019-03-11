NCAA wrestling championship qualifiers to be announced at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12

Can someone crash the Valencia/Hall party at 174 this year?

Can someone crash the Valencia/Hall party at 174 this year?

The 330 qualifiers for the 2019 DI NCAA wrestling tournament will be announced Tuesday, March 12 at 3 p.m. Of the 330 qualifiers, 286 will earn automatic bids based on their finishes in their respective conference tournaments.

Selections week is here!



The Committee arrives in Indy tonight to begin deliberations. #NCAAwrestling pic.twitter.com/3jF8hcZL5Z — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 11, 2019

The automatic bids were awarded to each conference based on the current strength of the weight class during the 2018-2019 season. Each wrestler in a given weight class was evaluated based on Division I winning percentage in his weight class, ratings percentage index (RPI) and coaches' ranking. For every wrestler who met two of those three criteria, his conference earned an automatic qualifying spot in that specific weight class. Every conference earned at least one automatic bid per weight class, which was awarded to the conference champion, regardless of whether or not that wrestler met two of the three criteria listed above.

STANDINGS AND STATISTICS: Division I wrestling championship records | Wrestling teams ranked

The table of automatic bids per conference is listed below:

Conference 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 Total Atlantic Coast Conference 2 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 37 Big 12 Conference 5 5 6 7 1 6 5 5 7 6 53 Big Ten Conference 9 8 9 6 9 9 8 8 5 7 78 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association 4 4 3 5 6 4 5 6 6 4 47 Eastern Wrestling League 1 2 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 14 Mid-American Conference 4 3 4 1 5 1 2 2 1 4 27 Pacific-12 Conference 3 2 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 17 Southern Conference 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 13 TOTAL QUALIFIERS 29 29 29 28 29 29 27 29 28 29 286

The remaining 45 spots will be awarded as at-large bids by NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee.

Thirty-three athletes in each of the following weight classes will qualify for the tournament either through automatic bids or at-large bids: 125 pounds, 133 pounds, 141 pounds, 149 pounds, 157 pounds, 165 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds, 197 pounds, Heavyweights (183-285 pounds).

All 33 athletes in each of the weight classes will be seeded.

NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works

Brackets and seeding for the 2019 NCAA tournament will be revealed during a selection show on Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. on NCAA.com. The @NCAAWrestling Twitter handle will also be releasing the top two seeds for each weight class every 10 minutes from 4 to 6 p.m. ET, leading up to the selection show.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship will occur March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The tournament will run as double-elimination, and the top eight finishers in each weight class will earn All-American honors. Wrestlers will also score team points for every win.

Each match will last seven minutes unless ended early by a fall or a tech fall. The tournament will run across six sessions. A full schedule of the tournament can be found below. All individual championship matches will be held during Session 6 on Saturday, March 23.

SESSION DATE TIME NETWORK Session 1 Thursday, March 21 Noon ESPNU Session 2 Thursday, March 21 7 p.m. ESPN Session 3 Friday, March 22 11 a.m. ESPNU Session 4 Friday, March 22 8 p.m. ESPN Session 5 Saturday, March 23 11 a.m. ESPNU Session 6 Saturday, March 23 7 p.m. ESPN

*All times eastern. All broadcast times and networks are subject to change.

Penn State won last year’s NCAA Division I wrestling title, and the Nittany Lions are currently ranked first in the NWCA poll. The Nittany Lions also won the Big Ten tournament this weekend by more than 30 points, the first time they have won the conference title since 2016. They will chase their eighth national title in nine years in Pittsburgh next week.