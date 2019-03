NCAA wrestling championships at-large selections announced for Division I

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced the 45 at-large selections for the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The wrestlers, listed in alphabetical order by weight class, join the 285 student-athletes that qualified automatically through their conference tournament finishes last weekend. The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, rating percentage index, coaches ranking and conference tournament finish.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships takes place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh March 21-23.

Wrestling fans can buy and sell official tickets through the NCAA Ticket Exchange™. This gives ticket holders who are unable to attend a session a place to safely sell their tickets. Buyers can also get their tickets knowing the tickets are authentic and guaranteed, visit http://www.ncaa.com/tickets/wrestling/d1 for more information.

Here is every qualifier for the championship.