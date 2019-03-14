NCAA Wresting Awards standings: Penn State has 3 in Division I Top 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded March 23 at the Division I Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For results to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division I vs. Division I). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Bo Nickal (5.24 average team points) and Jason Nolf (5.15) of Penn State will enter the NCAA Championships ranked as the top two in the race for most dominant. Both wrestlers won Big Ten Championships over the weekend and will be No. 1 seeds at nationals. Virginia 125-pounder Jack Mueller reached the 17-match minimum by winning the ACC championship and has compiled 4.94 team points per match while going 17-0 to rank third. Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State and Daniel Lewis of Missouri round out the top five.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows:

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

(285) Matt Stencel, seeded No. 9, will wrestle the No. 24 seed, Jeramy Sweany, from Cornell in the first round at the NCAA tournament. #FireUpChips pic.twitter.com/WVS2paDfju — CMU Wrestling (@CMUWrestling) March 14, 2019

Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel earned a fall in the semifinals on his way to a Mid-American Conference championship and enters the NCAA Championships leading Division I with 18 falls. George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi also had a fall at the Eastern Wrestling League Championships to stay within one of Stencel with 17. Missouri 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman tallied falls in the semis and final to win the MAC championship and is third with 16 falls.

Lock Haven 141-pounder Kyle Shoop increased his lead to three in the race for most tech falls with 15 this season, three more than Daton Fix of Oklahoma State with 12, while Nicolas Piccininni of the Cowboys has 11 and Quentin Perez (Campbell) and Ethan Lizak (Minnesota) each have 10.