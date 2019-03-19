Tickets for the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on sale March 20

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will go on sale Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. ET as the championships head to Minnesota from March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

All-session tickets will be available for purchase exclusively at NCAA.com/Wrestling.

With the championships moving from an arena to a stadium for the first time in its history there is an unprecedented opportunity for additional fans to witness the preeminent event in collegiate wrestling. More tickets will be available than ever before with a chance for college wrestling fans to surpass the all-time collegiate wrestling attendance record of 42,287 set during the Oklahoma State-Iowa dual match at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 14, 2015.

The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships return to Minneapolis for the first time in 24 years and only the second time ever after the University of Minnesota hosted the 1996 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Iowa claimed the national title over runner-up Iowa State, while California State University, Bakersfield, Penn State and Nebraska rounded out the top five.

More than 2,400 student-athletes from across the country will compete for the opportunity to become one of 330 wrestlers to compete in front of the largest audience to ever attend the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships have had 10 consecutive sellouts dating back to the 2010 championships in Omaha, Nebraska. The current NCAA Wrestling Championships attendance records were set during the 2018 event in Cleveland when 19,776 witnessed the championship finals and a total of 113,743 fans entered Quicken Loans Arena over six sessions.

