These are the most insane moves we've seen so far at the 2019 NCAA wrestling tournament

PITTSBURGH — The 2019 NCAA wrestling tournament is just getting started, and already these wrestlers have created enough highlight reels to keep wrestling fans exciting until next year's tournament. Let's take a look at some of the best moments after Day 1 of the national championship. We'll keep this updated throughout the tournament, bringing you the latest highlights and top moments during each session.

TRACK LIVE RESULTS: Live results and team scores for the 2019 championships

Jason Nolf pins Ben Anderson in 45 seconds

"Nolf, next topic," has become the saying among college wrestling fans and analysts this year, as the 157-pound defending national champion has shown complete and utter dominance in his final year wearing the Blue and White. He leads the Most Dominant Wrestler rankings and has two more pins than Penn State teammate Bo Nickal. Nolf is the top seed in this year's tournament and seems to be one of the most assured finalists. Anything can happen in these next few rounds of course, but Nolf's highlights from the first night of action only reinforce his elite skill level.

Jason Nolf erupts the @pennstateWREST faithful here in Pittsburgh after a fall! #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/EiakTVxYxh — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 21, 2019

Austin DeSanto pulls down Penn State true freshman Roman Bravo-Young in the scrappiest of matches

STANDINGS AND STATISTICS: Division I wrestling championship records | Wrestling teams ranked

Fiery Iowa sophomore Austin DeSanto fought with his typical rapid pace against Penn State's true freshman favorite Roman Bravo-Young in a battle that went all over the mat...and even off the mat at one point. DeSanto survived to advance to the quarterfinals, and here's just one look at how DeSanto scored against his formidable Penn State opponent.

The Hawkeye faithful explode as Austin DeSanto keeps @Hawks_Wrestling undefeated through 11 matches! #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/3hxpdlnohk — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 21, 2019

Justin Thomas gets things done the Sooner way

Oklahoma Sooner Dom Demas made the highlight reel after delivering two back-to-back inside trips against Kaid Brock in the Big 12 tournament, and now, at nationals, Justin Thomas is here to add his performance to the Top Moments list. Check out this video of Justin Thomas putting his opponent on his back in the first session of the NCAA tournament.

Ryan Blees makes it look easy

Virginia Tech's Ryan Blees pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Session I when he beat No. 7 Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State in sudden victory. His entire match could have been worthy of this list, but this moment is particularly impressive as he puts Gfeller on his back, secures the takedown and walks away with the W.

Former Oklahoma State wrestler Ryan Blees takes out Kaden Gfeller in sudden victory. pic.twitter.com/Bgqtot2j5Q — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 21, 2019

Northern Iowa rolls into the quarterfinals with two highlight-worthy wins

Okay, we had a hard time choosing between these top moments from the Northern Iowa Panthers. Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan advance to the quarterfinals after unleashing their strength against opponents in the Round of 16.

Taylor Lujan with a fall in the second and scores bonus points for @UNI_Wrestling! #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/4SV5uSohkF — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019

Army's Ben Harvey makes everyone in the arena wonder 'how did he do that?'

Not only did Ben Harvey put up one of those wild moves that always finds its way on Twitter post-match, but he also made history for Army West Point with his Round of 16 win against David McFadden of Virginia Tech. Watch exactly how Harvey executed his win and booked his ticket to the quarterfinals.

NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works