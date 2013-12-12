MOORHEAD, Minn. -- St. Cloud State moved to 2-0 on the early season with a 23-9 victory at Division III No. 10 Concordia-Moorhead (2-1).

The bout opened with an 11-3 win for the Huskies by freshman Tanner Johnshoy at 125 pounds against Concordia's Gabe Foltz. Johnshoy was selected on Monday as the NSIC wrestler of the week after winning the 125-pound title at the recent Dragon Open Red Division on Dec. 7.

The Cobbers replied with a 7-5 win by Jacoby Bergeon at 133 pounds against SCSU's Zach Stewart. At 141 pounds, team captain No. 2 Andy Pokorny, a two-time All-American at SCSU, added another victory to his career with a 9-4 win against Yonas Gebreab to make it 7-3.

At 149 pounds, SCSU's Jay Hildreth pushed his team's lead to 10-3 with a thrilling 6-5 win in double OT against Jake Long, the No. 3-ranked wrestler in Division III at 149-pounds.

Clint Poster continued SCSU's success with a 3-0 decision against Kyle LeDuc of CC at 157, which made the score 13-3. The Huskies' streak continued at 165 pounds with a 9-5 win by Ryan Zumwalt over CC's Jake Krogstad.

The Cobbers got back into the mix at 174-pounds as Sebastian Gardner scored an 8-4 win against SCSU's Tyler Lewandowski. SCSU then moved the match score to 19-6 with a key 8-4 decision by Clayton Jennissen at 184-pounds over CC's Dylan Hanson.

Concordia added its last win at 197 pounds as Delson Saintai posted a 5-2 win against SCSU captain Chris Brassell to make it 19-9. To add the finishing touch, SCSU won the final bout of the evening with a 13-4 major decision by Austin Goergen over CC's No. 6 Cody Kasprick. The victory pushed the final score of the bout to 23-9 and helped SCSU clinch its NCAA Division II record 49th consecutive victory.