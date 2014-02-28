KEARNEY, Neb. -- Second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney won all 10 first round matches this morning at the NCAA Central Regional in Edmond, Okla.

Through round one, the Lopers have scored 21.50 points to sit in second place behind Lindenwood (23.5) in the 17-team race. The top five finishers in each weight class qualify for the NCAA Championships March 14-15 in Cleveland.

Senior Patrick Martinez, ranked 4th at 174 pounds, has already wrestled twice as he had a "bunny" bracket match prior to the first round.

Finally, UNK has recorded seven bonus point wins (three majors, three falls and a tech fall) and three wins against wrestlers from Minot State.