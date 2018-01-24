INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

RANKINGS: Penn State widens gap in latest USA Today/NWCA poll

For falls and tech falls to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division. Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Penn State 157-pounder Jason Nolf holds a lead in aggregate time to break a tie with 149-pound teammate Zain Retherford for the lead in Division I falls with 15 each. Hofstra heavyweight Mike Hughes is third with 13, while Penn State 184-pounder Bo Nickal and Cornell 197-pounder Ben Darmstadt has 11.

In Division II, Central Oklahoma 165-pounder Mason Thompson has added to his lead with a pair of falls to reach 12, three more than a trio of pursuers from St. Cloud State, Nebraska-Kearney and Western State.

Wesleyan (Connecticut) heavyweight Isaiah Bellamy has taken sole possession of the lead in Division III with 16 falls, while Isaac Odell of Wheaton (Illinois) has 15.

North Dakota State’s Cam Sykora and Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop lead Division I with eight technical falls. Sykora holds the tiebreaker with an aggregate time of 30:24, three minutes faster than Shoop. An additional six wrestlers are still in good position to win the award with seven tech falls.

Division II features a three-way tie of six for the national lead in tech falls. Lake Erie’s Nick Vandermeer holds the time tiebreaker of 28:07 over Gannon’s George McGuire and Wheeling Jesuit’s Connor Craig.

Messiah 197-pounder Kyle Koser has added three technical falls to his total as he climbed to the national lead in Division III with 13, one more than Loras’ Jimmy Davis and Wartburg’s Cross Cannone.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum amount of matches that is required to be eligible for the standings.

NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls Division I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Jason Nolf Penn St. 157 15 41:53 2 Zain Retherford Penn St. 149 15 46:26 3 Mike Hughes Hofstra 285 13 24:22 4 Bo Nickal Penn St. 197 11 14:26 5 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 184 11 20:26 6 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 10 13:46 7 Shakur Rasheed Penn St. 197 9 10:36 8 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 8 14:36 9 Alfred Bannister Maryland 149 8 17:24 10 Daniel Lewis Missouri 165 8 17:54 Division II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Mason Thompson Central Okla. 165 12 30:40 2 Lawrence Phillips St. Cloud St. 285 9 16:47 3 Jarrod Hinrichs Neb.-Kearney 285 9 37:46 4 Trenton Piatt Western St. 125 9 39:00 5 Phillip Springsteen Mary 165 8 23:55 6 Colton Looper Central Okla. 197 7 15:34 7 Justin Haneke Southwest Minn. St. 157 7 18:39 8 Nolan Krone Colorado Mesa 184 7 20:54 9 Nate Vandermeer Findlay 174 7 21:03 10 Jody Sandoval II Western St. 133 6 12:25 Division III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Isaiah Bellamy Wesleyan (CT) 285 16 36:17 2 Isaac Odell Wheaton (IL) 184 15 46:56 3 Michael DiNardo Johnson & Wales (RI) 197 14 32:05 4 DC Scott Simpson 197 14 57:48 5 Devon Carrillo Wesleyan (CT) 197 13 21:37 6 Gennaro Cerminara Muhlenberg 197 12 20:21 7 Derek Beitz Messiah 184 12 25:14 8 Guy Patron Loras 197 12 31:48 9 Kyle Hatch Wabash 157 12 32:29 10 Joe Fusco Springfield 285 12 39:52