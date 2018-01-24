INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division. Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
Penn State 157-pounder Jason Nolf holds a lead in aggregate time to break a tie with 149-pound teammate Zain Retherford for the lead in Division I falls with 15 each. Hofstra heavyweight Mike Hughes is third with 13, while Penn State 184-pounder Bo Nickal and Cornell 197-pounder Ben Darmstadt has 11.
In Division II, Central Oklahoma 165-pounder Mason Thompson has added to his lead with a pair of falls to reach 12, three more than a trio of pursuers from St. Cloud State, Nebraska-Kearney and Western State.
Wesleyan (Connecticut) heavyweight Isaiah Bellamy has taken sole possession of the lead in Division III with 16 falls, while Isaac Odell of Wheaton (Illinois) has 15.
North Dakota State’s Cam Sykora and Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop lead Division I with eight technical falls. Sykora holds the tiebreaker with an aggregate time of 30:24, three minutes faster than Shoop. An additional six wrestlers are still in good position to win the award with seven tech falls.
Division II features a three-way tie of six for the national lead in tech falls. Lake Erie’s Nick Vandermeer holds the time tiebreaker of 28:07 over Gannon’s George McGuire and Wheeling Jesuit’s Connor Craig.
Messiah 197-pounder Kyle Koser has added three technical falls to his total as he climbed to the national lead in Division III with 13, one more than Loras’ Jimmy Davis and Wartburg’s Cross Cannone.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum amount of matches that is required to be eligible for the standings.
|NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls
|Division I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Jason Nolf
|Penn St.
|157
|15
|41:53
|2
|Zain Retherford
|Penn St.
|149
|15
|46:26
|3
|Mike Hughes
|Hofstra
|285
|13
|24:22
|4
|Bo Nickal
|Penn St.
|197
|11
|14:26
|5
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|184
|11
|20:26
|6
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|10
|13:46
|7
|Shakur Rasheed
|Penn St.
|197
|9
|10:36
|8
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|8
|14:36
|9
|Alfred Bannister
|Maryland
|149
|8
|17:24
|10
|Daniel Lewis
|Missouri
|165
|8
|17:54
|Division II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Mason Thompson
|Central Okla.
|165
|12
|30:40
|2
|Lawrence Phillips
|St. Cloud St.
|285
|9
|16:47
|3
|Jarrod Hinrichs
|Neb.-Kearney
|285
|9
|37:46
|4
|Trenton Piatt
|Western St.
|125
|9
|39:00
|5
|Phillip Springsteen
|Mary
|165
|8
|23:55
|6
|Colton Looper
|Central Okla.
|197
|7
|15:34
|7
|Justin Haneke
|Southwest Minn. St.
|157
|7
|18:39
|8
|Nolan Krone
|Colorado Mesa
|184
|7
|20:54
|9
|Nate Vandermeer
|Findlay
|174
|7
|21:03
|10
|Jody Sandoval II
|Western St.
|133
|6
|12:25
|Division III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Isaiah Bellamy
|Wesleyan (CT)
|285
|16
|36:17
|2
|Isaac Odell
|Wheaton (IL)
|184
|15
|46:56
|3
|Michael DiNardo
|Johnson & Wales (RI)
|197
|14
|32:05
|4
|DC Scott
|Simpson
|197
|14
|57:48
|5
|Devon Carrillo
|Wesleyan (CT)
|197
|13
|21:37
|6
|Gennaro Cerminara
|Muhlenberg
|197
|12
|20:21
|7
|Derek Beitz
|Messiah
|184
|12
|25:14
|8
|Guy Patron
|Loras
|197
|12
|31:48
|9
|Kyle Hatch
|Wabash
|157
|12
|32:29
|10
|Joe Fusco
|Springfield
|285
|12
|39:52
|NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls
|Division I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Cam Sykora
|North Dakota St.
|133
|8
|30:24
|2
|Kyle Shoop
|Lock Haven
|141
|8
|33:54
|3
|Austin DeSanto
|Drexel
|133
|7
|25:47
|4
|Chance Marsteller
|Lock Haven
|165
|7
|32:41
|5
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|141
|7
|35:06
|6
|Myles Martin
|Ohio St.
|184
|7
|38:57
|7
|Branson Ashworth
|Wyoming
|165
|7
|39:15
|8
|Nick Suriano
|Rutgers
|125
|7
|43:28
|9
|Jamel Morris
|NC State
|133
|6
|19:17
|10
|Ke-Shawn Hayes
|Ohio St.
|149
|6
|21:38
|Division II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Nick Vandermeer
|Lake Erie
|165
|6
|28:07
|2
|George McGuire
|Gannon
|157
|6
|35:10
|3
|Connor Craig
|Wheeling Jesuit
|157
|6
|38:06
|4
|Nate Vandermeer
|Findlay
|174
|5
|21:08
|5
|Nate Trepanier
|Lindenwood (MO)
|157
|5
|25:19
|6
|Cody Law
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|157
|5
|26:39
|7
|Ryan Appleby
|Kutztown
|285
|5
|27:24
|8
|Donald Negus
|Colorado Mesa
|174
|4
|15:14
|9
|Nick Becker
|Wis.-Parkside
|174
|4
|19:07
|10
|Josh Walker
|Upper Iowa
|141
|4
|19:23
|Division III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Kyle Koser
|Messiah
|197
|13
|52:28
|2
|Jimmy Davis
|Loras
|149
|12
|49:06
|3
|Cross Cannone
|Wartburg
|149
|12
|49:26
|4
|Kyle Fank
|Wartburg
|197
|11
|43:17
|5
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|149
|9
|36:33
|6
|Ben Swarr
|Messiah
|174
|9
|38:44
|7
|Jay Albis
|Johnson & Wales (RI)
|133
|9
|44:26
|8
|Trevor Corl
|Lycoming
|149
|7
|20:30
|9
|Darden Schurg
|Wabash
|174
|7
|36:34
|10
|Greg Warner
|York (PA)
|149
|6
|23:31