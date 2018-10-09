Wrestlers in each weight class to be seeded at DI championships

All 33 wrestlers in each weight class in the Division I Wrestling Championships will be seeded, starting with the 2019 championships.

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved the proposal during its in-person meeting last week in Indianapolis.

Seeds 29-33 may be assigned randomly to the brackets but will always be paired with the top four seeds and assigned to all pigtail matches. The Division I Wrestling Committee believes the weighted selection criteria provide a clear and consistent quantitative process, enabling the committee to effectively seed the entire bracket.

The modification also will produce more balanced brackets and removes random matchups.

