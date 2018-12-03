NCAA wrestling: DI power rankings for every weight class on Dec. 3

Relive Bo Nickal's dramatic title run capped by his clinching pin

Relive Bo Nickal's dramatic title run capped by his clinching pin

What happens in Vegas every holiday season does not always repeat itself every March. But, like every year, a few names are added to the championship conversation and a whole lot of ranking chaos ensues. All the No. 1’s from two weeks ago are still at the top, but after the wild weekend things have changed in a few places.

Among those with great results of late include Old Dominion’s Larry Early, Pittsburgh’s Micky Phillippi, Oklahoma’s Dom Demas, and Iowa’s Jacob Warner, who, along with teammate Sam Stoll, helped Iowa edge old rival Iowa State over the weekend. Season-ending injuries and surgeries, namely Iowa’s 174-pound Michael Kemerer, are never fun.

125 POUNDS

1 – Spencer LEE (Iowa, SO) … Looked human against Iowa State

2 – Sebastian RIVERA (Northwestern, SO) … Las Vegas champ, beat Bresser in final

3 – Ronnie BRESSER (Oregon State, SR) … What color will his hair be in March?

4 – Nick PICCININNI (Oklahoma State, JR) … Will he see Bresser in Reno?

5 – Sean RUSSELL (Minnesota, SR) … A strong bronze at Vegas

6 – Ryan MILHOF (Arizona State, SR) … Still unbeaten

7 – Sean FAUSZ (North Carolina State, SR) … Still getting his folkstyle legs back

8 – Rayvon FOLEY (Michigan State, SO) … seven of 10 wins by bonus

9 – Brent FLEETWOOD (North Dakota State, SR) … Unseeded in Vegas, takes fourth

10 – Patrick GLORY (Princeton, FR) … Only loss is to Lee

133 POUNDS

1 – Seth GROSS (South Dakota State, SR) … May not wrestle much until January

2 – Nick SURIANO (Rutgers, JR) … This dude is just tough

Nick Suriano has dominated his competition this season.



The junior is 11-0 with nine wins by bonus points, including four majors, three pins, a tech and a forfeit. He's outscored his opponents, 93-27.#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/fWW3Qk3NPP — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) December 3, 2018

3 – Stevan MICIC (Michigan, JR) … Unfortunately, one of a few Wolverines to miss Vegas

4 – Tariq WILSON (North Carolina State, SO) … Rolling early this season

5 – Daton FIX (Oklahoma State, FR) … Wins over Lizak, Bridges so far

6 – Micky PHILLIPPI (Pittsburgh, FR) … All the way to the Vegas final last weekend

7 – Luke PLETCHER (Ohio State, JR) … First loss of year to Phillippi

8 – Ethan LIZAK (Minnesota, SR) … Losses to Phillippi and Pletcher in Vegas

9 – John ERNESTE (Missouri, SR) … Took Suriano to the wire

10 – Roman BRAVO-YOUNG (Penn State, FR) … Human highlight reel already

141 POUNDS

1 – Yianni DIAKOMIHALIS (Cornell, SO) … One of many stars with limited sample size

2 – Joey McKENNA (Ohio State, SR) … One of three champs for Buckeyes in Vegas

McKenna, Martin and Moore help lead Ohio State to third-straight CKLV team title: https://t.co/QcJ9A3mBhf@wrestlingbucks pic.twitter.com/26BSc9MYmc — Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) December 2, 2018

3 – Jaydin EIERMAN (Missouri, JR) … Part of deepest weight class in America?

4 – Nick LEE (Penn State, SO) … Under the radar on star-filled Nittany Lions

5 – Mitch McKEE (Minnesota, JR) … Missed the Vegas 141-pound gauntlet

6 – Kaid BROCK (Oklahoma State, JR) … Not afraid to mix it up

7 – Kanen STORR (Michigan, SO) … Heck of a week and third in Vegas

8 – Michael CARR (Illinois, SO) … Semifinals in a tough field last weekend

9 – Dom DEMAS (Oklahoma, FR) … Trying to help rebuilding Sooners

10 – Josh ALBER (Northern Iowa, SR) … Veteran to keep an eye on

149 POUNDS

1 – Matthew KOKODZIK (Princeton, JR) … Leading a historic Tiger season

2 – Anthony ASHNAULT (Rutgers, SR) … Vegas champ

3 – Micah JORDAN (Ohio State, SR) … Expect a few more battles with Ashnault

4 – Justin OLIVER (North Carolina State, SR) … Unbeaten in four bouts

5 – Austin O’CONNOR (North Carolina, FR) … Vegas showed he’s legit

6 – Brock ZACHERL (Clarion, SR) … Heads to PSAC’s as the favorite

7 – Grant LEETH (Missouri, SO) … Won three bouts in CKLV field

8 – Mitch FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Six tough matches last weekend

9 – Anthony ARTALONA (Penn, FR) … A good looking rookie

10 – Josh HEIL (Campbell, SO) … Six matches in two days in the city that doesn’t sleep

157 POUNDS

1 – Jason NOLF (Penn State, SR) … The Hodge Trophy is calling

2 – Ryan DEAKIN (Northwestern, SO) … Gold in Vegas

3 – Larry EARLY (Old Dominion, JR) … Stayed unbeaten with win over 2018 NCAA finalist

4 – Hayden HIDLAY (North Carolina State, SO) … Jet lag from U23 Worlds possibly

5 – Tyler BERGER (Nebraska, SR) … Third at the CKLV

6 – Alec PANTALEO (Michigan, SR) … Did not roll the dice over the weekend

7 – Ke-Shawn HAYES (Ohio State, JR) … Won six of eight in Vegas

8 – Steve BLEISE (Minnesota, SR) … Skipped weekend competition

9 – Griffin PARRIOTT (Purdue, SO) … Took out Berger on run to finals at CKLV

T10 – Kennedy MONDAY (North Carolina, SO) … Already 14 matches this season

T10 – Taleb RAHMANI (Pittsburgh, JR) … Panthers wrestling well so far

165 POUNDS

1 – Vincenzo JOSEPH (Penn State, JR) … Seven matches, six pins and a tech

2 – Evan WICK (Wisconsin, SO) … 12 matches, 12 victories

3 – Chance MARSTELLER (Lock Haven, SR) … PSAC’s this weekend

4 – Alex MARINELLI (Iowa, SO) … Had a big say in Cy-Hawk outcome

5 – Josh SHIELDS (Arizona State, JR) … Lost a one-point match to Wick

6 – Isaiah WHITE (Nebraska, JR) … Former DII champ wins Vegas title

7 – Mekhi LEWIS (Virginia Tech, FR) … Lost to eventual champ last weekend

8 – Branson ASHWORTH (Wyoming, SR) … Cowboys’ leader

9 – Chandler ROGERS (Oklahoma State, SR) … Only loss is to Ashworth

T10 – Demetrius ROMERO (Utah Valley, JR) … Third in Vegas

T10 – Logan MASSA (Michigan, JR) … Whipped Romero, then lost the rematch

174 POUNDS

1 – Zahid VALENCIA (Arizona State, JR) … Rolling right along

2 – Mark HALL (Penn State, JR) … In the middle of the Penn State machine

3 – Myles AMINE (Michigan, JR) ... All he does is win matches

4 – Daniel LEWIS (Missouri, SR) … OT loss to Amine in Vegas final

5 – Jordan KUTLER (Lehigh, JR) … Losses to Amine and Hall

6 – David McFADDEN (Virginia Tech, JR) … U23s in rear-view mirror

7 – Taylor LUJAN (Northern Iowa, JR) … Good run in Vegas

8 – Jacobe SMITH (Oklahoma State, SR) … Will have to be better than last time out

9 – Ryan CHRISTENSEN (Wisconsin, SR) … A third-straight 20-win season ahead

10 – Michael LABRIOLA (Nebraska, FR) … Having a strong rookie campaign

184 POUNDS

1 – Myles MARTIN (Ohio State, SR) … He’s just wrestling

2 – Emery PARKER (Illinois, SR) … Skipped the trip west

3 – Taylor VENZ (Nebraska, SO) … Lost finals bout to Martin

4 – Shakur RASHEED (Penn State, SR) … Seven matches, seven bonus-point wins

5 – Drew FOSTER (Northern Iowa, SR) … Just one loss so far

6 – Zack ZAVATSKY (Virginia Tech, SR) … Suffered first setback in Vegas

7 – Nick REENAN (North Carolina State, SO) … Steady, like the Wolfpack

8 – Max DEAN (Cornell, SO) … Win some, lose some

9 – Ryan PREISCH (Lehigh, SR) … Like everyone else in Bethlehem, trying to get well

10 – Dakota GEER (Oklahoma State, SO) … Learning how to wear the orange singlet

197 POUNDS

1 – Bo NICKAL (Penn State, SR) … Head and shoulders above the field

2 – Kyle CONEL (Kent State, SR) … Been a bit since he’s been on the mat

3 – Kollin MOORE (Ohio State, JR) … Vegas champ

4 – Jacob WARNER (Iowa, FR) … Quite the debut in Carver-Hawkeye

5 – Willie MICKLUS (Iowa State, SR) … Lost a tough one to Warner

6 – Patrick BRUCKI (Princeton, SO) … With Kolodzik, Tigers’ 1-2 punch

7 – Preston WEIGEL (Oklahoma State, SR) … Back for Bedlam?

8 – Eric SCHULTZ (Nebraska, SO) … All the way to Vegas final

9 – Jay AIELLO (Virginia, SO) … Had a very strong showing at CKLV

10 – Nathan TRAXLER (Stanford, SO) … Battled back from early loss in Vegas

285 POUNDS

1 – Sam STOLL (Iowa, SR) … Classic moment at Carver-Hawkeye

2 – Gable STEVESON (Minnesota, FR) … Love him or hate him, he’s really good

3 – Anthony CASSAR (Penn State, JR) … As athletic as anyone in the class

4 – Jordan WOOD (Lehigh, SO) … Another good young heavyweight

5 – Derek WHITE (Oklahoma State, SR) … Was, is, and will be a factor

6 – Youssiff HEMIDA (Maryland, SR) … Will get busy soon

7 – Jere HEINO (Campbell, SR) … More international flavor

8 – Matthew VOSS (George Mason, SR) … 11 matches, 11 wins

9 – Trent HILLGER (Wisconsin, FR) … Unbeaten rookie start

10 – Tate ORNDORFF (Utah Valley, FR) … A third freshman in the top 10

