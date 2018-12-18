College wrestling: DI power rankings for every weight class on Dec. 17

Relive Bo Nickal's dramatic title run capped by his clinching pin

The injury bug continues to hang around, as a few more highly-ranked individuals are lost to the 2018-19 campaign. There is only one change at the top, 174 pounds, where 2017 NCAA champion Mark Hall of Penn State beat 2018 NCAA champion Zahid Valencia of Arizona State last Friday night. Valencia beat Hall in last year’s final, but the latest meeting was controlled by the Nittany Lion junior. The heavyweight rankings are a bit tricky, as many of the top men have seen limited time on the mat in the first semester. Oregon State’s Omar Dhesi announced his return for the spring of 2019; the big man is the highest returning finisher at the weight class from the 2018 NCAA Championships, so there is an argument that he should enter at No. 1. It will all be settled in March, but between now and then, get ready for some fun stuff, from 125 to 285 pounds. The Reno Tournament of Champions, Midlands, Southern Scuffle, and South Beach Duals will answer a few questions and get you ready for the annual awesome grind of January.

125 POUNDS

1 – Spencer LEE (Iowa, SO) … Would imagine he’s training hard, Midlands on his mind

2 – Sebastian RIVERA (Northwestern, SO) … Unbeaten start; should be at Midlands

3 – Ronnie BRESSER (Oregon State, SR) … Would be cool if he was at Reno TOC

4 – Nick PICCININNI (Oklahoma State, JR) … Nice road win at Northern Colorado

The Cowboys dominated today in Greeley, Colo. with a shutout win and bonus-point victories at at every weight. #okstate https://t.co/JIuI238OM9 — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) December 17, 2018

5 – Sean RUSSELL (Minnesota, SR) … Only losses to those in front of him

7 – Sean FAUSZ (North Carolina State, SR) … Debuted against Nebraska

6 – Ryan MILHOF (Arizona State, SR) … Lost at 133 at Penn State

8 – Rayvon FOLEY (Michigan State, SO) … Taking unbeaten record to Reno

9 – Brent FLEETWOOD (North Dakota State, SR) … Should see Bresser this Thursday

10 – Patrick GLORY (Princeton, FR) … Could prove some things at Midlands

133 POUNDS

1 – Seth GROSS (South Dakota State, SR) … Still on the sidelines

2 – Nick SURIANO (Rutgers, JR) … Suriano-Fix cannot get here soon enough

3 – Stevan MICIC (Michigan, JR) … Jan. 3 is next Wolverine competition

4 – Tariq WILSON (North Carolina State, SO) … Pack needs a tech, gets a tech

#FromYesterday



Needing a tech fall to secure the @PackWrestle win, @Iamtariqwilson scored an 18-2 win and got the 5 team points with a 4-point near fall at the end of the 2nd period!#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/x6XamUJIC0 — NC State Wrestling 🤼‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 17, 2018

5 – Daton FIX (Oklahoma State, FR) … No time to breath against this guy

6 – Micky PHILLIPPI (Pittsburgh, FR) … Gaining confidence

7 – Luke PLETCHER (Ohio State, JR) … Wilson and Wolfpack in Columbus soon

8 – Ethan LIZAK (Minnesota, SR) … The guy most choose neutral against

9 – John ERNESTE (Missouri, SR) … Will be a factor in this weight class

10 – Roman BRAVO-YOUNG (Penn State, FR) … Maybe sees Fix at Scuffle?

141 POUNDS

1 – Yianni DIAKOMIHALIS (Cornell, SO) … A nice return against Panthers

2 – Joey McKENNA (Ohio State, SR) … Just get him to March

3 – Jaydin EIERMAN (Missouri, JR) … Going to be fun to watch next few months

4 – Nick LEE (Penn State, SO) … Nine matches, nine bonus point victories

Recapping last night's victory over Arizona State in Rec Hall! pic.twitter.com/iYoNRRZ8r2 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) December 15, 2018

5 – Mitch McKEE (Minnesota, JR) … When will he return?

6 – Kanen STORR (Michigan, SO) … Fitting right in in Ann Arbor

7 – Dom DEMAS (Oklahoma, FR) … Beat Brock in Stillwater; not an easy thing

8 – Kaid BROCK (Oklahoma State, JR) … Working his way into new weight class

9 – Michael CARR (Illinois, SO) … One of many good Big Ten 141-pounders

10 – Josh ALBER (Northern Iowa, SR) … Took it on the chin from No. 1

149 POUNDS

1 – Matthew KOLODZIK (Princeton, JR) … Probably taking some really hard classes

2 – Anthony ASHNAULT (Rutgers, SR) … D-O-M-I-N-A-N-T-I-N-G

This pin. That athlete. Those fans.



WHAT A WIN for @RUWrestling 😲pic.twitter.com/iOqu7qFpWi — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) December 17, 2018

3 – Micah JORDAN (Ohio State, SR) … Can he hold off Oliver?

4 – Justin OLIVER (North Carolina State, SR) … Should face Jordan in Columbus

5 – Austin O’CONNOR (North Carolina, FR) … Nice win against the Huskers

6 – Mitch FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Best of the brothers?

7 – Brock ZACHERL (Clarion, SR) … One of many veterans to deal with

8 – Anthony ARTALONA (Penn, FR) … Quakers have had some good ones

9 – Josh HEIL (Campbell, SO) … Four losses to top eight dudes

10 – Max THOMSEN (Northern Iowa, JR) … One of many good Schwab pupils

157 POUNDS

1 – Jason NOLF (Penn State, SR) … Hodge Trophy still waiting

2 – Ryan DEAKIN (Northwestern, SO) … Took out the streaking Early

3 – Larry EARLY (Old Dominion, JR) … First loss of season against Deakin

4 – Tyler BERGER (Nebraska, SR) … Beat Hidlay in that great dual last Sunday

5 – Hayden HIDLAY (North Carolina State, SO) … First two career losses in last month

6 – Alec PANTALEO (Michigan, SR) … No matches since Nov. 3

7 – Ke-Shawn HAYES (Ohio State, JR) … 13 wins in 15 matches

8 – Steve BLEISE (Minnesota, SR) … No action since Nov. 18

9 – Kennedy MONDAY (North Carolina, SO) …At 165 for Husker dual

10 – Taleb RAHMANI (Pittsburgh, JR) … Panthers wrestling well so far

165 POUNDS

1 – Vincenzo JOSEPH (Penn State, JR) … Majored a tough Shields last Friday

2 – Evan WICK (Wisconsin, SO) … Midlands title in his future?

3 – Chance MARSTELLER (Lock Haven, SR) … One of many good Bald Eagles

4 – Alex MARINELLI (Iowa, SO) … Six wins, all by bonus

165: #4 Alex Marinelli wins by TF against Trey Cornish, 20-5 | #Hawkeyes: 25 Lehigh: 0 pic.twitter.com/MKsE3TPDSU — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) December 9, 2018

5 – Josh SHIELDS (Arizona State, JR) … Losses to Joseph, Wick

6 – Isaiah WHITE (Nebraska, JR) … Two good road wins last week

7 – Mekhi LEWIS (Virginia Tech, FR) … Freestyle, folkstyle … no matter

8 – Branson ASHWORTH (Wyoming, SR) … Could see Shields, Rogers in Reno

9 – Chandler ROGERS (Oklahoma State, SR) … Hoping Shields, Ashworth make it Reno

T10 – Demetrius ROMERO (Utah Valley, JR) … Good matchups coming in Ft. Lauderdale

T10 – Logan MASSA (Michigan, JR) … Not the guy you want second round at nationals

174 POUNDS

1 – Mark HALL (Penn State, JR) … Fairly uneventful, solid win over Valencia

1 – Zahid VALENCIA (Arizona State, JR) … Did not look the same in Rec Hall

3 – Myles AMINE (Michigan, JR) ... Headed to January, like many, chasing 1-2

4 – Daniel LEWIS (Missouri, SR) … Last two matches a total of 3:34

5 – Jordan KUTLER (Lehigh, JR) … Part of Mountain Hawk walking wounded

6 – David McFADDEN (Virginia Tech, JR) … First match was Dec. 7

7 – Taylor LUJAN (Northern Iowa, JR) … Big major decision against Cornell’s Womack

8 – Jacobe SMITH (Oklahoma State, SR) … Not the guy you want in the quarters at NCAAs

9 – Michael LABRIOLA (Nebraska, FR) … Majored a good Bullard last time out

10 – Matt FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Who wins the Finesilver Thanksgiving wrestle-off?

184 POUNDS

1 – Myles MARTIN (Ohio State, SR) … He’ll still be wrestling on this season’s final day

2 – Emery PARKER (Illinois, SR) … 7-0 start to season

3 – Shakur RASHEED (Penn State, SR) … Nobody wants to see this guy

4 – Nick REENAN (North Carolina State, SO) … Keep an eye on this dude

5 – Zack ZAVATSKY (Virginia Tech, SR) … Leader of the Hokies

HIGHLIGHTS 🎥



No wrestling this week so let's take a look back at the #Hokies 🦃win over Princeton last Friday!



Can't wait to get back to Cassell on Jan. 25 👊 pic.twitter.com/YbYzNbzGcf — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) December 14, 2018

6 – Max DEAN (Cornell, SO) … Last three matches against top 10 opponents

7 – Taylor VENZ (Nebraska, SO) … Rough trip to the Carolinas

8 – Drew FOSTER (Northern Iowa, SR) … Lost a one-point match to Dean

9 – Dakota GEER (Oklahoma State, SO) … Might he be at 197 second semester?

10 – Chip NESS (North Carolina, SR) … Up and down season so far

197 POUNDS

1 – Bo NICKALL (Penn State, SR) … Should wrestle Nolf for the Hodge

2 – Kollin MOORE (Ohio State, JR) … Perfect start

📸 More snaps from our B1G victory over Wisconsin



Check out the gallery 👉 https://t.co/7t0pmD510m#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wmoPZumbm5 — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) December 10, 2018

3 – Jacob WARNER (Iowa, FR) … Matches at Midlands, hopefully

4 – Willie MICKLUS (Iowa State, SR) … Easy win against Ohio

5 – Patrick BRUCKI (Princeton, SO) … 10-0 start to season

6 – Jay AIELLO (Virginia, SO) … Part of a wide open field behind top 5?

7 – Nathan TRAXLER (Stanford, SO) … Thinking Reno TOC title?

8 – Rocco CAYWOOD (Army, SR) … 10 wins since opening loss to Brucki

9 – Stephen LOISEAU (Drexel, SR) … A bunch of first semester tests on the mat

10 – Eric SCHULTZ (Nebraska, SO) … Tough loss in Raleigh last time out

285 POUNDS

1 – Sam STOLL (Iowa, SR) … Can he make it through the Big Ten schedule?

2 – Gable STEVESON (Minnesota, FR) … Already the confidence of a champion

3 – Anthony CASSAR (Penn State, JR) … Maybe a test from White at Scuffle?

4 – Omar DHESI (Oregon State, GR) … Expected back in January; why not Reno?

5 – Jordan WOOD (Lehigh, SO) … One of the few non-injured Lehigh starters

Jordan Wood closes the dual out with Lehigh's third win and third bonus win of the night. pic.twitter.com/TazP2lJBJ3 — Lehigh Wrestling (@LehighWrestling) December 9, 2018

6 – Derek WHITE (Oklahoma State, SR) … Looking forward to Reno

7 – Youssiff HEMIDA (Maryland, SR) … Close to U23 World title

8 – Jere HEINO (Campbell, SR) … Like Hemida and Dhesi, no first semester matches

9 – Trent HILLGER (Wisconsin, FR) … Perfect start to career in red

10 – Tate ORNDORFF (Utah Valley, FR) … Only losses to above-mentioned guys

